Characterization of Porous Solids, Volume 39

The importance of porosity has long been recognized by scientists and engineers. Porous solids are widely encountered in industry and everyday life and their behaviour, e.g. chemical reactivity, adsorptive capacity, and catalytic activity is dependent on their pore structure. A considerable amount of work on porous solids has been undertaken both in academic and in industrial laboratories. However, all this activity is in urgent need of a critical appraisal. To undertake this task, a number of leading experts in the field of adsorption, porosimetry, X-ray and neutron scattering, optical and electron microscopy, calorimetry and fluid permeation, were brought together at the 1987 IUPAC (COPS I) Symposium.

This proceedings volume provides an up-to-date overall review of the theoretical foundations for modelling and characterizing porous systems. It deals with most of the techniques in current use as applied to both model systems and porous solids of industrial importance. The reader will find the description and discussion of a number of novel techniques as well as a critical appraisal and comparison of the more established methods. All those concerned with the characterization of porous solids in academic and industrial laboratories will find much to interest them in this volume. It should be on the bookshelf of applied research centres involved in adsorption, catalysis, purification of gases and liquids, pigments, fillers, building materials, etc.