Characterization of Porous Solids II - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444885692, 9780080887487

Characterization of Porous Solids II, Volume 62

1st Edition

Editors: KK Unger F. Rodríguez-Reinoso Jean Rouquerol Kenneth Sing
eBook ISBN: 9780080887487
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 19th April 1991
Page Count: 781
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Due to limitations of space only a random selection of papers is listed here. Characterization of porous solids: an introductory survey (K.S.W. Sing). Percolation theory of capillary hysteresis phenomena and its application for characterization of porous solids (A.V. Neimark). Wetting phenomena in porous solids: Mechanisms and models (A. Winter). The determination of the pore size distribution of porous solids using a molecular model to interpret nitrogen adsorption measurements (C.A. Jessop et al.). Standardisation, reference materials and comparative measurements for surface area and pore characterization (E. Robens and K.-F. Krebs). Fractal characterization of the porosity of organic tissue by interferometry (M. Sernetz et al.). A new apparatus for continuous adsorption. Application to the characterization of microporous solids (H. Ajot et al.). Morphological influences on unsteady gas diffusivities in porous solids (W.C. Conner et al.). Textural characterization of ultrafiltration membranes by thermoporometry and liquid flow measurement (J.F. Quinson et al.). Neutron scattering investigation of adsorption processes in model porous systems (J.D.F. Ramsay and R.G. Avery). Pore-size analysis for permeability estimation in porous material (T. Sato). Characterization of microporosity and surface homogeneity by the study of argon and nitrogen isotherm crossing and measurement of differential enthalpies of adsorption (J.M. Martín-Martinéz et al.). Influence of coal oxidation on coke porosity (J.J. Pis et al.). Estimating micropore sizes in activated carbons from adsorption isotherms (B. McEnaney and T.J. Mays). Mercury porosimetry of porous glass and active carbon preloaded with n-decane or water (H. Lentz and Y. Zhou). How can an adsorption system show phase transition? A case study on the adsorption of p-xylene in ZSM-5 (D. Pan and A.B. Mersmann).

Description

The Second IUPAC Symposium on the Characterization of Porous Solids (COPS-II) provided the opportunity for detailed discussion and appraisal of the most important techniques currently used for the characterization of porous materials, especially those of technological importance. The 82 selected papers and reviews contained in this volume are mainly concerned with the theoretical and experimental aspects of adsorption, fluid penetration, small-angle scattering and spectroscopic methods with their application in the study of adsorbents, catalysts, constructional materials, etc. Particular attention is given to the characterization of carbons, oxides, zeolites, clays, cement and polymers. The wide range of materials and techniques described in this book provide a useful and comprehensive reference source for academic and industrial scientists and technologists.

Details

No. of pages:
781
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080887487

Reviews

@qu:...an important reference for anyone interested in porous materials. @source:Textile Research Journal @qu:...essential reading for the surface chemist wishing to keep abreast of the latest developments in pore structure determination. @source:Faraday Transactions

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

KK Unger Editor

F. Rodríguez-Reinoso Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Universidad de Alicante, Alicante, Spain

Jean Rouquerol Editor

Jean Rouquerol is director of the Centre de Thermodynamique, and a leading authority on adsorption thermodynamics and the methodology of thermal analysis and adsorption calorimetry

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre de Thermodynamique, Marseilles, France

Kenneth Sing Editor

Kenneth Sing is an emeritus professor of Brunel University and visiting professor at Bristol University, both in the UK. He is co-author of the well-known book Adsorption, Surface Area and Porosity.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Brunel University, Uxbridge

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.