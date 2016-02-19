Characterization of Porous Solids II, Volume 62
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Due to limitations of space only a random selection of papers is listed here. Characterization of porous solids: an introductory survey (K.S.W. Sing). Percolation theory of capillary hysteresis phenomena and its application for characterization of porous solids (A.V. Neimark). Wetting phenomena in porous solids: Mechanisms and models (A. Winter). The determination of the pore size distribution of porous solids using a molecular model to interpret nitrogen adsorption measurements (C.A. Jessop et al.). Standardisation, reference materials and comparative measurements for surface area and pore characterization (E. Robens and K.-F. Krebs). Fractal characterization of the porosity of organic tissue by interferometry (M. Sernetz et al.). A new apparatus for continuous adsorption. Application to the characterization of microporous solids (H. Ajot et al.). Morphological influences on unsteady gas diffusivities in porous solids (W.C. Conner et al.). Textural characterization of ultrafiltration membranes by thermoporometry and liquid flow measurement (J.F. Quinson et al.). Neutron scattering investigation of adsorption processes in model porous systems (J.D.F. Ramsay and R.G. Avery). Pore-size analysis for permeability estimation in porous material (T. Sato). Characterization of microporosity and surface homogeneity by the study of argon and nitrogen isotherm crossing and measurement of differential enthalpies of adsorption (J.M. Martín-Martinéz et al.). Influence of coal oxidation on coke porosity (J.J. Pis et al.). Estimating micropore sizes in activated carbons from adsorption isotherms (B. McEnaney and T.J. Mays). Mercury porosimetry of porous glass and active carbon preloaded with n-decane or water (H. Lentz and Y. Zhou). How can an adsorption system show phase transition? A case study on the adsorption of p-xylene in ZSM-5 (D. Pan and A.B. Mersmann).
Description
The Second IUPAC Symposium on the Characterization of Porous Solids (COPS-II) provided the opportunity for detailed discussion and appraisal of the most important techniques currently used for the characterization of porous materials, especially those of technological importance. The 82 selected papers and reviews contained in this volume are mainly concerned with the theoretical and experimental aspects of adsorption, fluid penetration, small-angle scattering and spectroscopic methods with their application in the study of adsorbents, catalysts, constructional materials, etc. Particular attention is given to the characterization of carbons, oxides, zeolites, clays, cement and polymers. The wide range of materials and techniques described in this book provide a useful and comprehensive reference source for academic and industrial scientists and technologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 781
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1991
- Published:
- 19th April 1991
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080887487
Reviews
@qu:...an important reference for anyone interested in porous materials. @source:Textile Research Journal @qu:...essential reading for the surface chemist wishing to keep abreast of the latest developments in pore structure determination. @source:Faraday Transactions
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
KK Unger Editor
F. Rodríguez-Reinoso Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Universidad de Alicante, Alicante, Spain
Jean Rouquerol Editor
Jean Rouquerol is director of the Centre de Thermodynamique, and a leading authority on adsorption thermodynamics and the methodology of thermal analysis and adsorption calorimetry
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre de Thermodynamique, Marseilles, France
Kenneth Sing Editor
Kenneth Sing is an emeritus professor of Brunel University and visiting professor at Bristol University, both in the UK. He is co-author of the well-known book Adsorption, Surface Area and Porosity.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Brunel University, Uxbridge