Characterization of Porous Solids II, Volume 62

Due to limitations of space only a random selection of papers is listed here. Characterization of porous solids: an introductory survey (K.S.W. Sing). Percolation theory of capillary hysteresis phenomena and its application for characterization of porous solids (A.V. Neimark). Wetting phenomena in porous solids: Mechanisms and models (A. Winter). The determination of the pore size distribution of porous solids using a molecular model to interpret nitrogen adsorption measurements (C.A. Jessop et al.). Standardisation, reference materials and comparative measurements for surface area and pore characterization (E. Robens and K.-F. Krebs). Fractal characterization of the porosity of organic tissue by interferometry (M. Sernetz et al.). A new apparatus for continuous adsorption. Application to the characterization of microporous solids (H. Ajot et al.). Morphological influences on unsteady gas diffusivities in porous solids (W.C. Conner et al.). Textural characterization of ultrafiltration membranes by thermoporometry and liquid flow measurement (J.F. Quinson et al.). Neutron scattering investigation of adsorption processes in model porous systems (J.D.F. Ramsay and R.G. Avery). Pore-size analysis for permeability estimation in porous material (T. Sato). Characterization of microporosity and surface homogeneity by the study of argon and nitrogen isotherm crossing and measurement of differential enthalpies of adsorption (J.M. Martín-Martinéz et al.). Influence of coal oxidation on coke porosity (J.J. Pis et al.). Estimating micropore sizes in activated carbons from adsorption isotherms (B. McEnaney and T.J. Mays). Mercury porosimetry of porous glass and active carbon preloaded with n-decane or water (H. Lentz and Y. Zhou). How can an adsorption system show phase transition? A case study on the adsorption of p-xylene in ZSM-5 (D. Pan and A.B. Mersmann).