Characterization of Polymers and Fibres
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Polymers
2. Fibre Extrusion by Melt Spinning
3. Spin Finish for Natural and Synthetic Fibres
4. Solution Spinning: Dry spinning
5. Regenerated Fibres
6. Fibre Characterization
7. Fibre Drawing and Crystallization
8. Polymer and Fibre Characterization by X-Ray diffraction
9. Annealing (Heat setting) of fibres
10. Overall Orientation of Textile Fibres Sonic Modulus and Birefringence
11. Texturing of Textile Fibres and Yarns
12. Tow-to Top Conversion of Textile Filaments
13. Thermal Characterization of Materials by Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC)
14. Thermal Characterization of Natural and Synthetic Fibres by Thermogravemetric Analyser (TGA)
15. Dynamic Modulus Analysis
16. Bicomponent Fibres
17. FTIR Analysis of Natural and Synthetic Fibres
18. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy of Natural and Synthetic Fibres
19. Particle Size Analysis
20. Contact Angle and Surface Wettability Measurement
21. Scanning Electron Microscope
22. Inductively Coupled Plasma-Atomic Emission Spectrometry (ICP-AES)
23. Transmission Electron Microscope
24. Atomic Force Microscopy
Description
Characterization of Fibres and Polymers addresses an integral part of fibre and polymer manufacturing processes, crucial in helping manufacturers to ensure that the final product will achieve the intended specifications. The characterization of fibre and polymers is needed for attributes including molecular weight, morphology, dyeing behavior, tensile, optical and thermal behavior. This book covers a wide range of characterization techniques including thermal, X-ray diffraction, solubility, tensile, optical, hygroscopic, and particle size distribution.
Addressing advances from the fields of bioscience, polymer science, material science, and textile science, this book is wide in scope, and draws on the latest research to provide details of characterization techniques and equipment. Introductions and definitions are provided where beneficial to make topics accessible to a broad range of readers, in academia and industry.
Key Features
- Provides a thorough description of the material quality control process, including the latest industry practice
- Material characterization at all levels, from atomic level to surface structure are addressed
- Is a comprehensive source of technical advice on natural fibre characterization methods like XRD, XPS, TGA, SEM, TEM, AFM, Contact angle, Particle size analysis, FTIR, and NMR
Readership
Students and researchers interested in polymers, fibres, and textiles. R&D engineers and materials scientists in industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128239865
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Mukesh Singh
Mukesh Kumar Singh is Professor of Textile Technology at the Uttar Pradesh Textile Technology Institute Kanpur, affiliated to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow India. Before joining academia in 1999, he worked at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi as Project Associate for the spinning industry. He has authored a previous Woodhead book titled Industrial Practices in Weaving Preparatory and has contributed chapters on related topics including cosmetotextiles and photovoltaic textiles in other books, as well as editing one other book. He teaches the subjects structure and properties of fibres, and characterization of materials since 1999 at both undergraduate and post-graduate levels. His research experience is focused on polymer characterization and conversion of polymer to fibres.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Textile Technology, Uttar Pradesh Textile Technology Institute, Kanpur, India
Annika Singh
Annika Singh is Assistant Professor of Bio-technology at the CSJMU, Kanpur, and was previously a Researcher at IIT Delhi, and Indian Institute of Pulse Researches, Kanpur. Her research experience is focused on biopolymer characterization.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Bio-technology, CSJMU, Kanpur, India
