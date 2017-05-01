Characterization of Polymeric Biomaterials
1st Edition
Description
Characterization of Polymeric Biomaterials presents a comprehensive introduction on the topic before discussing the morphology and surface characterization of biomedical polymers. The structural, mechanical, and biological characterization is described in detail, followed by invaluable case studies of polymer biomaterial implants.
With comprehensive coverage of both theoretical and experimental information, this title will provide scientists with an essential guide on the topic of these materials which are regularly used for clinical applications, such as implants and drug delivery devices. However, a range of novel polymers and the development and modification of existing medical polymers means that there is an ongoing need to satisfy particular design requirements. This book explains the critical and fundamentals methods to characterize polymer materials for biomedical applications.
Key Features
- Presents a self-contained reference on the characterization of polymeric biomaterials
- Provides comprehensive information on how to characterize biomedical polymers in order to improve design and synthesis
- Includes useful case studies that demonstrate the characterization of biomaterial implants
Readership
Biomaterials scientists, chemical scientists and engineers in the applied areas of biomaterial science, tissue engineering, drug delivery and regenerative medicine.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Characterization of Morphology of Polymeric Biomaterials
1. Characterization of 2D polymeric biomaterial structures or Surfaces
Francesca Brunella, Andrea Serafini and Maria Cristina Tanzi, Politecnico di Milano, Italy
2. Characterization of 3D porous structures
Havard Jostein Haugen, Oslo University, Norway and Serena Bertoldi, Politecnico di Milano, Italy
Part 2: Surface characterization
3. Wettability and contact angle of polymeric biomaterials
Garima Agrawal, Yuvraj Singh Negi, Saharanpur Campus, Uttar Pradesh; Sanghamitra Pradhan, Siksha’O’Anusandhan, University; Mamoni Dash, National Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhubaneswar, and Sangram K. Samal, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, India
4. Spectroscopy (XPS, SIMS, TOF-SIMS) and energy Dispersive Spectroscopy for polymeric biomaterials
L'Hocine Yahia and Karina Mireless, École Polytechnique de Montréal, Montréal, Canada
Part 3: Structure analysis
5. Molecular weight of polymers used in biomedical applications
Oana Maria Dragostin, University “Dunarea de Jos”, Galati and Lenuța Profire, University of Medicine and Pharmacy “Grigore T. Popa”, Iasi, Romania
6. Characterization of thermal and cristallinity properties of polymer biomaterials
Giuseppe Tieghi and Maria Cristina Tanzi, Politecnico di Milano, Italy
7. NMR, FT-IR and Raman characterization of polymer biomaterials
Sangram Keshari Samal, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, India
Part 4: Mechanical properties
8. Static and uniaxial characterization of polymer biomaterials
Lorenza Draghi, Politecnico di Milano, Italy
9. Dynamico-mechanical characterization of polymer biomaterials
Luigi De Nardo and Silvia Farè, Politecnico di Milano, Italy
10. Rheometry of polymer bionaterials
Assunta Borzacchiello and Francesca Della Sala, IPCB-CNR; Luigi Ambrosio, DCSMT- CNR, Napoli, Italy
11. Surface mechanical properties of biomaterials
Dariusz Jarząbek and Marcin Michalowski, Institute of Fundamental Technological Research,Warsaw, Poland
Part 5: Biological characterization
12. In vitro interaction of polymeric biomaterials with cells (static)
Aureliana Sousa, Sara C. Neves, Inês C. Gonçalves and Cristina C. Barrias, i3S, INEB and ICBAS, University of Porto, Portugal
13. Interaction of polymeric biomaterials with Bacteria (static)
Elisa Giupponi and Gabriele Candiani, Politecnico di Milano, Italy
14. In vitro dynamic interactions of polymeric biomaterials (elementary)
Sara Mantero, Stefania Adele Riboldi and Serena Bertoldi, Politecnico di Milano, Italy
Part 6: Case studies
15. Traditional” polymer medical devices: ex vivo analysis
Lina Altomare and Silvia Farè, Politecnico di Milano, Italy
16. Collagen hydrogel-based scaffolds for vascular vessel regeneration: mechanical and viscoelastic characterization
Diego Mantovani, Sébastien Meghezi, Laval University, Québec, Canada
17. Polymer scaffolds for bone regeneration
Masoumeh Meskinfam, Islamic Azad University-Lahijan B
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 1st May 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081007433
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081007372
About the Editor
Maria Cristina Tanzi
Maria Cristina Tanzi was Full Professor of Industrial Bioengineering at the Department of Bioengineering and Department of Chemistry, Materials and Chemical Engineering 'G. Natta' of Politecnico di Milano, Italy; retired on March 1st, 2014. In May 2008 she was nominated a member of The International College of Fellows of Biomaterials Science and Engineering (ICF-BSE). Her main research interests comprise the development and characterization of natural and synthetic polymers and scaffolds for biomedical applications. She published more than 250 scientific papers and she is author of several Italian and international Patents on monomers and polymers for environmental, pharmaceutical and biomedical application.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, INSTM local unit, Department of Chemistry, Materials and Chemical Engineering 'G. Natta' of Politecnico di Milano, Italy. Member, The International College of Fellows of Biomaterials Science and Engineering (ICF-BSE)
Silvia Farè
Silvia Farè is Associate Professor at the Department of Chemistry, Materials and Chemical Engineering 'G. Natta' of Politecnico di Milano, Italy. Her research interests comprise the synthesis and characterization of polymeric materials, with special reference to biomedical applications, tissue engineering and cell/drug release. She has published 80 scientific papers; more than 100 contributions to scientific meetings and is the author of Italian and International Patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, Materials and Chemical Engineering 'G. Natta', Politecnico di Milano, Italy