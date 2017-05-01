Characterization of Polymeric Biomaterials

Part 1: Characterization of Morphology of Polymeric Biomaterials

1. Characterization of 2D polymeric biomaterial structures or Surfaces

Francesca Brunella, Andrea Serafini and Maria Cristina Tanzi, Politecnico di Milano, Italy

2. Characterization of 3D porous structures

Havard Jostein Haugen, Oslo University, Norway and Serena Bertoldi, Politecnico di Milano, Italy

Part 2: Surface characterization

3. Wettability and contact angle of polymeric biomaterials

Garima Agrawal, Yuvraj Singh Negi, Saharanpur Campus, Uttar Pradesh; Sanghamitra Pradhan, Siksha’O’Anusandhan, University; Mamoni Dash, National Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhubaneswar, and Sangram K. Samal, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, India

4. Spectroscopy (XPS, SIMS, TOF-SIMS) and energy Dispersive Spectroscopy for polymeric biomaterials

L'Hocine Yahia and Karina Mireless, École Polytechnique de Montréal, Montréal, Canada

Part 3: Structure analysis

5. Molecular weight of polymers used in biomedical applications

Oana Maria Dragostin, University “Dunarea de Jos”, Galati and Lenuța Profire, University of Medicine and Pharmacy “Grigore T. Popa”, Iasi, Romania

6. Characterization of thermal and cristallinity properties of polymer biomaterials

Giuseppe Tieghi and Maria Cristina Tanzi, Politecnico di Milano, Italy

7. NMR, FT-IR and Raman characterization of polymer biomaterials

Sangram Keshari Samal, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, India

Part 4: Mechanical properties

8. Static and uniaxial characterization of polymer biomaterials

Lorenza Draghi, Politecnico di Milano, Italy

9. Dynamico-mechanical characterization of polymer biomaterials

Luigi De Nardo and Silvia Farè, Politecnico di Milano, Italy

10. Rheometry of polymer bionaterials

Assunta Borzacchiello and Francesca Della Sala, IPCB-CNR; Luigi Ambrosio, DCSMT- CNR, Napoli, Italy

11. Surface mechanical properties of biomaterials

Dariusz Jarząbek and Marcin Michalowski, Institute of Fundamental Technological Research,Warsaw, Poland

Part 5: Biological characterization

12. In vitro interaction of polymeric biomaterials with cells (static)

Aureliana Sousa, Sara C. Neves, Inês C. Gonçalves and Cristina C. Barrias, i3S, INEB and ICBAS, University of Porto, Portugal

13. Interaction of polymeric biomaterials with Bacteria (static)

Elisa Giupponi and Gabriele Candiani, Politecnico di Milano, Italy

14. In vitro dynamic interactions of polymeric biomaterials (elementary)

Sara Mantero, Stefania Adele Riboldi and Serena Bertoldi, Politecnico di Milano, Italy

Part 6: Case studies

15. Traditional” polymer medical devices: ex vivo analysis

Lina Altomare and Silvia Farè, Politecnico di Milano, Italy

16. Collagen hydrogel-based scaffolds for vascular vessel regeneration: mechanical and viscoelastic characterization

Diego Mantovani, Sébastien Meghezi, Laval University, Québec, Canada

17. Polymer scaffolds for bone regeneration

Masoumeh Meskinfam, Islamic Azad University-Lahijan B