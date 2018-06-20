Characterization of Nanomaterials
1st Edition
Advances and Key Technologies
Table of Contents
1. Characterization of carbon nanomaterials by Raman spectroscopy"
2. Characterization of Nanomaterials using Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
3. Electrochemical characterization of Nanomaterials
4. Mammalian Cell-based Assays for Studying Bio-nano Interactions
5. Rheological characterization of Nanocomposites
6. Mechanical property analysis of Nanomaterials
7. Thermoanalytical characterization of Nanomaterials
8. Quantum Dots Filled Epoxy Nanocomposites with Enhanced Thermal, Mechanical and Optical Properties
9. Raman spectroscopy of nanomaterials : applications to heterogeneous catalysis
10. Optical characterization of Nanomaterials
11. Nonlinear optical properties of nanomaterials
12. Morphological characterization of Nanomaterials
Description
Characterization of Nanomaterials: Advances and Key Technologies discusses the latest advancements in the synthesis of various types of nanomaterials. The book's main objective is to provide a comprehensive review regarding the latest advances in synthesis protocols that includes up-to-date data records on the synthesis of all kinds of inorganic nanostructures using various physical and chemical methods. The synthesis of all important nanomaterials, such as carbon nanostructures, Core-shell Quantum dots, Metal and metal oxide nanostructures, Nanoferrites, polymer nanostructures, nanofibers, and smart nanomaterials are discussed, making this a one-stop reference resource on research accomplishments in this area.
Leading researchers from industry, academia, government and private research institutions across the globe have contributed to the book. Academics, researchers, scientists, engineers and students working in the field of polymer nanocomposites will benefit from its solutions for material problems.
Key Features
- Provides an up-to-date data record on the synthesis of all kinds of organic and inorganic nanostructures using various physical and chemical methods
- Presents the latest advances in synthesis protocols
- Presents latest techniques used in the physical and chemical characterization of nanomaterials
- Covers characterization of all the important materials groups such as: carbon nanostructures, core-shell quantumdots, metal and metal oxide nanostructures, nanoferrites, polymer nanostructures and nanofibers
- A broad range of applications is covered including the performance of batteries, solar cells, water filtration, catalysts, electronics, drug delivery, tissue engineering, food packaging, sensors and fuel cells
- Leading researchers from industry, academia, government and private research institutes have contributed to the books
Readership
Academic and industrial researchers working in the areas of nanotechnology and materials science, and post-doctoral students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 390
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 20th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081019740
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081019733
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Sneha Mohan Bhagyaraj Editor
Dr Sneha Mohan is currently working as Research Associate in Centre for Nanomaterials Science Research, University of Johannesburg, Johannesburg, South Africa . She did her PhD in Chemistry with specialization in Nanomaterials from Cape Peninsula University of technology together with International and Interuniversity centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, India. She has more than 15 international publications and 3 book chapters in her credit. She has presented her work in various international conferences and national conferences. Her research interest includes synthesis and applications of various nanomaterials and composites including sensing and catalytic activity.
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Nanomaterials Science Research, University of Johannesburg, Johannesburg, South Africa & International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala 686560, India
Oluwatobi Samuel Oluwafemi Editor
Prof Oluwatobi S Oluwafemi is an NRF rated researcher and actively involved in research in the area of nanotechnology. He is a Professor at the Department of Applied Chemistry, University of Johannesburg, Doornfontein Campus, South Africa. He has published many papers in internationally recognized journals and has presented at several professional meetings both local and internationally. He is a fellow of many professional bodies, a reviewer for many international journals, and has received many awards for his excellent work in material research both local and international. His current research interests include green synthesis and application of nanomaterials in medicine, water treatment and fabrication of device.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Applied Chemistry, Centre for Nanomaterials Science Research, University of Johannesburg, Johannesburg, South Africa
Nandakumar Kalarikkal Editor
Dr. Nandakumar Kalarikkal is an Associate Professor at School of Pure and Applied Physics and Joint Director of International and Inter University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India. His research activities involve applications of nanostructured materials, laser plasma, phase transitions, etc. He is the recipient of research fellowships and associateships from prestigious government organizations such as the Department of Science and Technology and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research of Government of India. He has active collaboration with national and international scientific institutions in India, South Africa, Slovenia, Canada, France, Germany, Malaysia, Australia and US. He has more than 130 publications in peer reviewed journals. He has also co-edited 9 books of scientific interest and co-authored many book chapters
Affiliations and Expertise
International and Inter University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala, India
Sabu Thomas Editor
Professor Sabu Thomas is Professor of Polymer Science & Technology and Honorary Director of the International and Inter University Center for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, at the School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, India. He is a prolific researcher, with 420 international papers, 6122 total citations, 2 patents, 18 books and a total of over 625 publications to his name, and is listed as one of the most productive researchers in India by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research. Prof. Thomas is a recognized authority in the field of polymer-based materials, and established the state-of-the-art lab in polymer science and nanotechnology at Mahatma Gandhi University. He has been a visiting professor at many polymer research laboratories in Europe and Asia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala, India