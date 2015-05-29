Characterization of Nanomaterials in Complex Environmental and Biological Media, Volume 8
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Frontiers of Nanoscience
- Preface
- Part I Nanomaterials and Characterization
- Chapter 1. Ecotoxicology of Nanomaterials in Aquatic Systems
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Types, Uses and Properties of NMs
- 3. Sources, Entry and Fate of NMs in Aquatic Environments
- 4. Dose-Metrics and Features of NMs That Elicit Toxicity
- 5. NM Characterisation
- 6. Ecotoxicity of NMs in Aquatic Environments
- 7. Evidence for Toxicological Effects of NMs in Aquatic Organisms
- 8. Gaps in Our Knowledge and Future Challenges in NM Aquatic Ecotoxicology
- Chapter 2. Overview of Nanomaterial Characterization and Metrology
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Physical Characterization
- 3. Chemical and Elemental Characterization
- 4. Behavioral Characterization
- 5. Combined Physical–Chemical Characterization
- 6. Conclusions
- Chapter 1. Ecotoxicology of Nanomaterials in Aquatic Systems
- Part II Physicochemical Characterization
- Chapter 3. Size Distributions
- 1. Introduction
- 2. General Considerations for Size Analysis
- 3. Descriptors of Size Distributions
- 4. Measurement Methods
- 5. Comparison and Interconversion between PSDs
- 6. General Considerations for Environmental Systems
- 7. Summary
- Chapter 4. Analytical Transmission Electron Microscopy and Scanning Transmission Electron Microscopy Techniques for the Characterization of Nanomaterial Composition, Phase and Crystallinity
- 1. Introduction
- 2. TEM and STEM Instruments
- 3. Specimen Preparation: Ion-Milled Foils, Loose Grains, Ultramicrotome Slices and Cryofixed Samples
- 4. Conclusions
- Chapter 5. Methods for Measuring Concentration (Mass, Surface Area and Number) of Nanomaterials
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Concentration Metrics and Their Environmental and Toxicological Relevance
- 3. Measurement of Mass Concentration
- 4. Measurement of Surface Area Concentration
- 5. Measurement of Number Concentration
- 6. Conclusion
- Chapter 6. Nanomaterials: Dispersion, Dissolution and Dose
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Detection
- 3. Dispersion
- 4. Dissolution
- 5. Dose
- 6. Final Summary
- Chapter 7. Surface Properties (Physical and Chemical) and Related Reactions: Characterization via a Multi-Technique Approach
- 1. Introduction: Relationship between Surface Reactivity, Surface Energy and Surface Atoms
- 2. Surface Properties and Surface Reactions
- 3. Surface Properties Characterization in Complex Media: (X-ray, Electron, … Based Techniques)
- 4. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 3. Size Distributions
- Part III Case Studies
- Chapter 8. Control of Nanomaterials Used in Chemical Mechanical Polishing/Planarization Slurries during On-site Industrial and Municipal Biological Wastewater Treatment
- 1. Introduction to Nanomaterials in Chemical Mechanical Polishing/Planarization Fluids
- 2. Materials and Methods
- 3. Analytical Methods
- 4. Results
- 5. Conclusions
- Chapter 9. Case Study – Characterization of Nanomaterials in Food Products
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Analytical Techniques Used for the Detection and Characterization of NMs in Foods
- 3. Challenges Associated with the Characterization of NMs in Food
- 4. Conclusions and Future Trends
- Chapter 8. Control of Nanomaterials Used in Chemical Mechanical Polishing/Planarization Slurries during On-site Industrial and Municipal Biological Wastewater Treatment
- Index
Description
Characterization of Nanomaterials in Complex Environmental and Biological Media covers the novel properties of nanomaterials and their applications to consumer products and industrial processes.
The book fills the growing gap in this challenging area, bringing together disparate strands in chemistry, physics, biology, and other relevant disciplines. It provides an overview on nanotechnology, nanomaterials, nano(eco)toxicology, and nanomaterial characterization, focusing on the characterization of a range of nanomaterial physicochemical properties of relevance to environmental and toxicological studies and their available analytical techniques.
Readers will find a multidisciplinary approach that provides highly skilled scientists, engineers, and technicians with the tools they need to understand and interpret complicated sets of data obtained through sophisticated analytical techniques.
Key Features
- Addresses the requirements, challenges, and solutions for nanomaterial characterization in environmentally complex media
- Focuses on technique limitations, appropriate data collection, data interpretation, and analysis
- Aids in understanding and comparing nanomaterial characterization data reported in the literature using different analytical tools
- Includes case studies of characterization relevant complex media to enhance understanding
Readership
Academics, professionals and researchers in all scientific disciplines, especially the fields of environmental nanoscience, nanotoxicology and nanotechnology; postgraduate students at MSc and PhD levels in environmental nanoscience, nanotoxicology and nanotechnology; regulatory bodies; government agencies and those working in the nanotechnology industry.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 29th May 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080999487
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080999500
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Mohammed Baalousha Series Volume Editor
Mohammed Baalousha received a BSc in Civil Engineering from the Islamic University of Gaza, Palestine in 2001. After that, he moved to France where he completed a MSc degree in Applied Mechanics in 2002 and a PhD in Environmental Biogeochemistry in 2006 from the University of Bordeaux, France investigating environmental role of colloids as carriers of trace elements. He subsequently undertook a postdoctoral research role at the University of Birmingham, UK, where he began to examine the environmental fate and behavior of nanomaterials and to develop methodologies for nanomaterial characterization in environmental and biological media. In 2014, he was appointed Assistant Professor of Environmental Nanoscience at the University of South Carolina, USA. His major current research interests are: (i) understanding the role of nanoparticles as carriers of trace contaminants in the natural environment, (ii) understanding the fate, behavior and biological effects of manufactured nanomaterials in the environment, and (iii) development and optimization of methodologies for nanomaterial characterization in complex media.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of South Carolina, USA
Jamie Lead Series Volume Editor
Jamie R. Lead received his PhD in Environmental Chemistry at Lancaster University, UK in 1994, and subsequently undertook postdoctoral work in the UK and Switzerland. He was appointed as Lecturer in Aquatic Chemistry at the University of Birmingham in 2000, becoming Professor of Environmental Nanoscience in 2008 and starting the Facility for Environmental Nanoscience Analysis and Characterization (FENAC) in the same year. Professor Lead retains an adjunct position at the University of Birmingham, UK, after moving to the University of South Carolina, USA, in 2012 to become the Carolina SmartState endowed Professor of Environmental Nanoscience and Risk and founding Director of the Center for Environmental Nanoscience and Risk (CENR). The CENR aims to investigate both the potential environmental and human health implications of manufactured nanomaterials and natural nanomaterials and the sustainable development of nanomaterials for applications to environmental problems. Further information on the CENR can be found at www.cenr.sc.edu. Professor Lead is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, the Institute of nanotechnology and the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry and is editor of the journal Environmental Chemistry. He has published more than 120 peer-reviewed papers and edited 3 books related to natural and manufactured nanomaterials.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of South Carolina, Columbia, USA