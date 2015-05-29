Characterization of Nanomaterials in Complex Environmental and Biological Media, Volume 8

Characterization of Nanomaterials in Complex Environmental and Biological Media covers the novel properties of nanomaterials and their applications to consumer products and industrial processes.

The book fills the growing gap in this challenging area, bringing together disparate strands in chemistry, physics, biology, and other relevant disciplines. It provides an overview on nanotechnology, nanomaterials, nano(eco)toxicology, and nanomaterial characterization, focusing on the characterization of a range of nanomaterial physicochemical properties of relevance to environmental and toxicological studies and their available analytical techniques.

Readers will find a multidisciplinary approach that provides highly skilled scientists, engineers, and technicians with the tools they need to understand and interpret complicated sets of data obtained through sophisticated analytical techniques.