Characterization of Nanoencapsulated Food Ingredients, Volume 4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section 1: Morphology of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
1. Scanning electron microscopy (SEM) of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
2. Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
3. Confocal laser scanning microscopy (CLSM) of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
4. Atomic force microscopy (AFM) of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
Section 2: Size of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
5. Static light scattering (SLS) of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
6. Dynamic light scattering (DLS) of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
7. Laser-induced breakdown detection (LIBD) of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
Section 3: Surface characteristics of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
8. Surface charge (zeta-potential) of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
9. Surface composition of nanoencapsulated food ingredients by x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS)
Section 4: Physicochemical characteristics of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
10. X-ray diffraction (XRD) of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
11. Differential scanning calorimetry (DSC) of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
12. Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR) of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
13. Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
14. Optical analysis of nanoencapsulated food ingredients by color measurement
Section 5: Rheological characteristics of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
15. Rheological characterization of liquid nanoencapsulated food ingredients by viscometers
16. Rheological analysis of solid-like nanoencapsulated food ingredients by rheometers
17. Tribology analysis of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
Description
Characterization of Nanoencapsulated Food Ingredients, a volume in the Nanoencapsulation in the Food Industry series, introduces some of the common instrumental analysis and characterization methods for evaluation of nano-capsules and nanoencapsulated ingredients in terms of their morphology, size distribution, surface charge and component, appearance, physicochemical properties, stability, and their micro‐environment.
The book covers the qualitative and quantitative properties of nanoencapsulated food ingredients by different characterization techniques, besides correlating nano-capsule behavior to their physicochemical and functional properties. Authored by a team of global experts in the fields of nano and microencapsulation of food, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical ingredients, this title is of great value to those engaged in the various fields of of nanoencapsulation.
Key Features
- Shows how different properties of nanoencapsulated food ingredients can be analysed
- Presents the mechanism of each characterization technique
- Investigates how the analytical results can be understood with nanoencapsulated ingredients
Readership
Academics, students, researchers, practitioners, and those who are working or interested in various fields of micro/nanoencapsulation of food, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical ingredients particularly in the food and pharmaceutical areas
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128156674
About the Series Volume Editors
Seid Jafari Series Volume Editor
Dr. Seid Mahdi Jafari received his PhD degree in 2006 in Food Process Engineering from the University of Queensland, Australia. He has been working on the nanoemulsification and nanoencapsulation of food ingredients for the past decade. He is Associate Professor in the Department of Food Materials and Process Design Engineering, Faculty of Food Science and Technology, University of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Pardis, Basidj Square, Gorgan, Iran, and he is an academic member of GAU (Iran). He has published more than 85 papers in top-ranked international food science journals and 18 book chapters, along with editing four books with LAP and Elsevier publishers. In November 2015, he was awarded as one of the top 1% scientists of the world with the highest citations by Thompson Reuters (Essential Scientific Indicators) in the field of Biological Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Food Materials and Process Design Engineering, Faculty of Food Science and Technology, University of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Pardis, Basidj Square, Gorgan, Iran