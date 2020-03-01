Characterization of Nanoencapsulated Food Ingredients - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128156674

Characterization of Nanoencapsulated Food Ingredients, Volume 4

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Seid Jafari
Paperback ISBN: 9780128156674
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st March 2020
Page Count: 600
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
200.00
160.00
185.00
279.94
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Morphology of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
1. Scanning electron microscopy (SEM) of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
2. Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
3. Confocal laser scanning microscopy (CLSM) of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
4. Atomic force microscopy (AFM) of nanoencapsulated food ingredients

Section 2: Size of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
5. Static light scattering (SLS) of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
6. Dynamic light scattering (DLS) of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
7. Laser-induced breakdown detection (LIBD) of nanoencapsulated food ingredients

Section 3: Surface characteristics of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
8. Surface charge (zeta-potential) of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
9. Surface composition of nanoencapsulated food ingredients by x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS)

Section 4: Physicochemical characteristics of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
10. X-ray diffraction (XRD) of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
11. Differential scanning calorimetry (DSC) of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
12. Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR) of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
13. Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
14. Optical analysis of nanoencapsulated food ingredients by color measurement

Section 5: Rheological characteristics of nanoencapsulated food ingredients
15. Rheological characterization of liquid nanoencapsulated food ingredients by viscometers
16. Rheological analysis of solid-like nanoencapsulated food ingredients by rheometers
17. Tribology analysis of nanoencapsulated food ingredients

Description

Characterization of Nanoencapsulated Food Ingredients, a volume in the Nanoencapsulation in the Food Industry series, introduces some of the common instrumental analysis and characterization methods for evaluation of nano-capsules and nanoencapsulated ingredients in terms of their morphology, size distribution, surface charge and component, appearance, physicochemical properties, stability, and their micro‐environment.

The book covers the qualitative and quantitative properties of nanoencapsulated food ingredients by different characterization techniques, besides correlating nano-capsule behavior to their physicochemical and functional properties. Authored by a team of global experts in the fields of nano and microencapsulation of food, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical ingredients, this title is of great value to those engaged in the various fields of of nanoencapsulation.

Key Features

  • Shows how different properties of nanoencapsulated food ingredients can be analysed
  • Presents the mechanism of each characterization technique
  • Investigates how the analytical results can be understood with nanoencapsulated ingredients

Readership

Academics, students, researchers, practitioners, and those who are working or interested in various fields of micro/nanoencapsulation of food, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical ingredients particularly in the food and pharmaceutical areas

Details

No. of pages:
600
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128156674

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Seid Jafari

Seid Jafari Series Volume Editor

Dr. Seid Mahdi Jafari received his PhD degree in 2006 in Food Process Engineering from the University of Queensland, Australia. He has been working on the nanoemulsification and nanoencapsulation of food ingredients for the past decade. He is Associate Professor in the Department of Food Materials and Process Design Engineering, Faculty of Food Science and Technology, University of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Pardis, Basidj Square, Gorgan, Iran, and he is an academic member of GAU (Iran). He has published more than 85 papers in top-ranked international food science journals and 18 book chapters, along with editing four books with LAP and Elsevier publishers. In November 2015, he was awarded as one of the top 1% scientists of the world with the highest citations by Thompson Reuters (Essential Scientific Indicators) in the field of Biological Sciences.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Food Materials and Process Design Engineering, Faculty of Food Science and Technology, University of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Pardis, Basidj Square, Gorgan, Iran

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.