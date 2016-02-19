Characterization of Metal and Polymer Surfaces V2
Polymer Surfaces
Characterization of Metal and Polymer Surfaces, Volume 2: Polymer Surfaces presents the proceedings of the Symposium on Advances in Characterization of Metal and Polymer Surfaces, held in New York, on April 5–8, 1976. This book provides information pertinent to surface science and discusses the applications of surface analyses to polymer technology. Organized into four parts encompassing 21 chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the measurement of binding energies and chemical shifts, which remain a relevant aspect of electron microscopy for organic and inorganic compounds. This text then explores the capability of electron spectroscopy for chemical analysis (ESCA) as a spectroscopic tool that enables the features of structure and bonding in surface, subsurface, and bulk regions of polymer systems to be elaborated. Other chapters consider the surface and interfacial properties of polymers, which are significant in various biomedical applications. This book is a valuable resource for analytical and polymer chemists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume 1
Part I: Electron Spectroscopy for Chemical Analysis
Introductory Remarks
Plenary Lecture: Application of ESCA to Structure and Bonding in Polymers
Sputter-Induced Compositional Change During ESCA/Sputtering of Polymers
Characterization of Chemically Modified Cottons by ESCA
Surface Analysis of Plasma Treated Wool Fibers by X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy
Plasma Modification of Polymers Studied by Means of ESCA
XPS Studies of Polymer Surfaces for Biomedical Applications
Discussion
Part II: Infrared and Laser Raman Spectroscopy
Introductory Remarks: Surface Characterization of Polymers by Infrared and Raman Spectroscopy
Plenary Lecture: Transmission and Reflection Spectroscopy, Nature of the Spectra
The Study of Thin Polymer Films on Metal Surfaces Using Reflection-Absorption Spectroscopy—Oxidation of Poly(1-Butene) on Gold and Copper
Use of Laser Raman Techniques in the Study of Polymers
Discussion
Part III: Microscopy for Polymers
Introductory Remarks
Microscopical Analysis of Chemically Modified Textile Fibers
Laboratory Study of Fiber Fracture Using the Scanning Electron Microscope
The Investigation of Poly(tetrafluoroethylene) Wetting Behavior by Scanning Electron Microscopy
Fluoropolymer Surface Studies, II
Structural Characterization of Poly(N-vinylcarbazole)
Discussion
Part IV: Surface-Chemical and Radiation Analyses
Characterization of Latexes by Ion Exchange and Conductometric Titration
Surface Area of Polymer Latexes by Angular Light Scattering
Evaporative Rate Analysis: Its First Decade
Radiation Absorption for Polymers
About Authors
Author Index
Subject Index
- 482
- English
- © Academic Press 1977
- 28th January 1977
- Academic Press
- 9780323148702