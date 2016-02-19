Characterization of Metal and Polymer Surfaces V2

Characterization of Metal and Polymer Surfaces, Volume 2: Polymer Surfaces presents the proceedings of the Symposium on Advances in Characterization of Metal and Polymer Surfaces, held in New York, on April 5–8, 1976. This book provides information pertinent to surface science and discusses the applications of surface analyses to polymer technology. Organized into four parts encompassing 21 chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the measurement of binding energies and chemical shifts, which remain a relevant aspect of electron microscopy for organic and inorganic compounds. This text then explores the capability of electron spectroscopy for chemical analysis (ESCA) as a spectroscopic tool that enables the features of structure and bonding in surface, subsurface, and bulk regions of polymer systems to be elaborated. Other chapters consider the surface and interfacial properties of polymers, which are significant in various biomedical applications. This book is a valuable resource for analytical and polymer chemists.