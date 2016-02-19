Characterization of Metal and Polymer Surfaces V2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124421028, 9780323148702

Characterization of Metal and Polymer Surfaces V2

1st Edition

Polymer Surfaces

Editors: Lieng-Huang Lee
eBook ISBN: 9780323148702
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1977
Page Count: 482
Description

Characterization of Metal and Polymer Surfaces, Volume 2: Polymer Surfaces presents the proceedings of the Symposium on Advances in Characterization of Metal and Polymer Surfaces, held in New York, on April 5–8, 1976. This book provides information pertinent to surface science and discusses the applications of surface analyses to polymer technology. Organized into four parts encompassing 21 chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the measurement of binding energies and chemical shifts, which remain a relevant aspect of electron microscopy for organic and inorganic compounds. This text then explores the capability of electron spectroscopy for chemical analysis (ESCA) as a spectroscopic tool that enables the features of structure and bonding in surface, subsurface, and bulk regions of polymer systems to be elaborated. Other chapters consider the surface and interfacial properties of polymers, which are significant in various biomedical applications. This book is a valuable resource for analytical and polymer chemists.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume 1

Part I: Electron Spectroscopy for Chemical Analysis

Introductory Remarks

Plenary Lecture: Application of ESCA to Structure and Bonding in Polymers

Sputter-Induced Compositional Change During ESCA/Sputtering of Polymers

Characterization of Chemically Modified Cottons by ESCA

Surface Analysis of Plasma Treated Wool Fibers by X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy

Plasma Modification of Polymers Studied by Means of ESCA

XPS Studies of Polymer Surfaces for Biomedical Applications

Discussion

Part II: Infrared and Laser Raman Spectroscopy

Introductory Remarks: Surface Characterization of Polymers by Infrared and Raman Spectroscopy

Plenary Lecture: Transmission and Reflection Spectroscopy, Nature of the Spectra

The Study of Thin Polymer Films on Metal Surfaces Using Reflection-Absorption Spectroscopy—Oxidation of Poly(1-Butene) on Gold and Copper

Use of Laser Raman Techniques in the Study of Polymers

Discussion

Part III: Microscopy for Polymers

Introductory Remarks

Microscopical Analysis of Chemically Modified Textile Fibers

Laboratory Study of Fiber Fracture Using the Scanning Electron Microscope

The Investigation of Poly(tetrafluoroethylene) Wetting Behavior by Scanning Electron Microscopy

Fluoropolymer Surface Studies, II

Structural Characterization of Poly(N-vinylcarbazole)

Discussion

Part IV: Surface-Chemical and Radiation Analyses

Characterization of Latexes by Ion Exchange and Conductometric Titration

Surface Area of Polymer Latexes by Angular Light Scattering

Evaporative Rate Analysis: Its First Decade

Radiation Absorption for Polymers

About Authors

Author Index

Subject Index

No. of pages:
482
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323148702

About the Editor

Lieng-Huang Lee

Ratings and Reviews

