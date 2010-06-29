Characterization of Liquids, Nano- and Microparticulates, and Porous Bodies using Ultrasound - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780444536211, 9780444536228

Characterization of Liquids, Nano- and Microparticulates, and Porous Bodies using Ultrasound, Volume 24

2nd Edition

Authors: Andrei S. Dukhin Philip J. Goetz
eBook ISBN: 9780444536228
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444536211
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th June 2010
Page Count: 518
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
225.00
191.25
26600.00
22610.00
328.18
278.95
320.00
272.00
245.00
208.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
26600.00
22610.00
275.00
233.75
230.00
195.50
305.00
259.25
185.00
157.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Fundamentals of Interface and Colloid Science
    3. Fundamentals of Acoustics in Homogeneous Liquids. Longitudinal Rheology
    4. Acoustic Theory for Particulates
    5. Electroacoustic Theory
    6. Experimental Verification of the Acoustic and Electroacoustic Theories
    7. Acoustic and Electroacoustic Measurement Techniques
    8. Applications for Dispersions
    9. Applications for Nano-Dispersions
    10. Applications for Emulsions and other Soft Particles
    11. Titrations
    12. Applications for Ions and Molecules
    13. Applications for Porous Bodies

Description

Two key words define the scope of this book: 'ultrasound' and 'colloids'. Historically, there has been little real communication between practitioners in these two fields. Although there is a large body of literature devoted to ultrasound phenomenon in colloids, there is little recognition that such phenomena may be of real importance for both the development and applications of colloid science. On the other side, colloid scientists have not embraced acoustics as an important tool for characterizing colloids. The lack of any serious dialogue between these scientific fields is the biggest motivation behind this book.

Key Features

  • Covers in detail this multidisciplinary field combining acoustics, electroacoustics, colloid science, analytical chemistry and rheology
  • Provides a bibliography with more than 1,000 references
  • Presents theories and their experimental verification, as well as analysis of the methods and hardware pertaining to applications such as pharmaceuticals, ceramics, and polymers

Readership

Colloid chemists, physical chemists, chemical engineers, nanotechnologists, food chemists, and pharmaceutical chemists

Details

No. of pages:
518
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780444536228
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444536211

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Andrei S. Dukhin Author

Dr. Andrei S. Dukhin is CEO and Co-Founder of Dispersion Technology, Inc., NY. He has been a leader in the development of a new technology for characterizing complex liquids that employs ultrasound for characterizing interfacial chemistry, particle size, and rheological properties of said systems. Dispersion Technology has sold 500 instruments based on these principles in 30 countries.

Affiliations and Expertise

CEO, Dispersion Technology Inc., NY, USA

Philip J. Goetz Author

Philip J. Goetz has an Electrical Engineering bachelor degree (MIT) and an MS in Computer Science (New York University). Between 1960–1970, he was an Engineering Group leader developing doppler radar technology for military airborne navigation and image recognition hardware for airborne terrain guidance. He has been President, chief scientist and founder of a new venture for developing electro-optical instrumentation for characterizing the zeta potential of dilute colloids. From 1996 – 2010 he was Chairman and co-founder of Dispersion Technology for the development of ultrasound instrumentation for complex characterization of concentrated colloids.

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Chairman of Dispersion Technology Inc., NY, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.