Characterization of Liquids, Nano- and Microparticulates, and Porous Bodies using Ultrasound, Volume 24
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Fundamentals of Interface and Colloid Science
3. Fundamentals of Acoustics in Homogeneous Liquids. Longitudinal Rheology
4. Acoustic Theory for Particulates
5. Electroacoustic Theory
6. Experimental Verification of the Acoustic and Electroacoustic Theories
7. Acoustic and Electroacoustic Measurement Techniques
8. Applications for Dispersions
9. Applications for Nano-Dispersions
10. Applications for Emulsions and other Soft Particles
11. Titrations
12. Applications for Ions and Molecules
13. Applications for Porous Bodies
Description
Two key words define the scope of this book: 'ultrasound' and 'colloids'. Historically, there has been little real communication between practitioners in these two fields. Although there is a large body of literature devoted to ultrasound phenomenon in colloids, there is little recognition that such phenomena may be of real importance for both the development and applications of colloid science. On the other side, colloid scientists have not embraced acoustics as an important tool for characterizing colloids. The lack of any serious dialogue between these scientific fields is the biggest motivation behind this book.
Key Features
- Covers in detail this multidisciplinary field combining acoustics, electroacoustics, colloid science, analytical chemistry and rheology
- Provides a bibliography with more than 1,000 references
- Presents theories and their experimental verification, as well as analysis of the methods and hardware pertaining to applications such as pharmaceuticals, ceramics, and polymers
Readership
Colloid chemists, physical chemists, chemical engineers, nanotechnologists, food chemists, and pharmaceutical chemists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 518
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2010
- Published:
- 29th June 2010
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444536228
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444536211
About the Authors
Andrei S. Dukhin Author
Dr. Andrei S. Dukhin is CEO and Co-Founder of Dispersion Technology, Inc., NY. He has been a leader in the development of a new technology for characterizing complex liquids that employs ultrasound for characterizing interfacial chemistry, particle size, and rheological properties of said systems. Dispersion Technology has sold 500 instruments based on these principles in 30 countries.
Affiliations and Expertise
CEO, Dispersion Technology Inc., NY, USA
Philip J. Goetz Author
Philip J. Goetz has an Electrical Engineering bachelor degree (MIT) and an MS in Computer Science (New York University). Between 1960–1970, he was an Engineering Group leader developing doppler radar technology for military airborne navigation and image recognition hardware for airborne terrain guidance. He has been President, chief scientist and founder of a new venture for developing electro-optical instrumentation for characterizing the zeta potential of dilute colloids. From 1996 – 2010 he was Chairman and co-founder of Dispersion Technology for the development of ultrasound instrumentation for complex characterization of concentrated colloids.
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Chairman of Dispersion Technology Inc., NY, USA