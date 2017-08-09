Characterization of Liquids, Dispersions, Emulsions, and Porous Materials Using Ultrasound
3rd Edition
Description
Characterization of Liquids, Dispersions, Emulsions and Porous Materials Using Ultrasound, Third Edition, presents a scientific background for novel methods of characterizing homogeneous and heterogeneous liquids (dispersions, emulsions, and gels) as well as porous materials. Homogeneous liquids are characterized in rheological terms, whereas particle-size distribution and zeta potential are parameters of heterogeneous liquids. For porous materials, porosity, pore size, and zeta potential are output characteristics. These methods are based on ultrasound, which opens an opportunity for simplifying the sample preparation by eliminating dilution. This in turn, makes measurements faster, easier, precise, suitable for accurate quality control, PAT, and formulation of complex systems.
This book provides theoretical background of acoustics, rheology, colloid science, electrochemistry, and other relevant scientific fields, describing principles of existing instrumentation and, in particular, commercially available instruments. Finally, the book features an extensive list of existing applications.
Key Features
- Presents a theoretical multi-disciplinary background of several new ultrasound analytical techniques in one place
- Validates the theoretical basis of several new analytical techniques
- Compares the efficiency and applications of various ultrasound techniques
- Lists many ultrasound applications in colloid chemistry
- Contains an extensive bibliography on this multidisciplinary topic
Readership
Colloid and surface chemists, chemical engineers, environmental scientists
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Fundamentals of Interface and Colloid Science
3. Fundamentals of Acoustics in Homogeneous Liquids: Longitudinal Rheology
4. Acoustic Theory for Particulates
5. Electroacoustic Theory
6. Experimental Verification of the Acoustic and Electroacoustic Theories
7. Acoustic and Electroacoustic Measurement Techniques
8. Applications for Dispersions
9. Applications for Nanodispersions
10. Applications for Emulsions and Other Soft Particles
11. Titrations
12. Applications for Ions and Molecules
13. Applications for Porous Bodies
14. Peculiar Applications of Acoustics and Electroacoustics for Characterizing Complex Liquids
Details
- No. of pages:
- 590
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 9th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444639080
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444639073
About the Author
Andrei S. Dukhin
Dr. Andrei S. Dukhin is CEO and Co-Founder of Dispersion Technology, Inc., NY. He has been a leader in the development of a new technology for characterizing complex liquids that employs ultrasound for characterizing interfacial chemistry, particle size, and rheological properties of said systems. Dispersion Technology has sold 500 instruments based on these principles in 30 countries.
Affiliations and Expertise
CEO, Dispersion Technology Inc., NY, USA
Philip J. Goetz
Philip J. Goetz has an Electrical Engineering bachelor degree (MIT) and an MS in Computer Science (New York University). Between 1960–1970, he was an Engineering Group leader developing doppler radar technology for military airborne navigation and image recognition hardware for airborne terrain guidance. He has been President, chief scientist and founder of a new venture for developing electro-optical instrumentation for characterizing the zeta potential of dilute colloids. From 1996 – 2010 he was Chairman and co-founder of Dispersion Technology for the development of ultrasound instrumentation for complex characterization of concentrated colloids.
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Chairman of Dispersion Technology Inc., NY, USA