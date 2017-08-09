Characterization of Liquids, Dispersions, Emulsions, and Porous Materials Using Ultrasound - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780444639080, 9780444639073

Characterization of Liquids, Dispersions, Emulsions, and Porous Materials Using Ultrasound

3rd Edition

Authors: Andrei S. Dukhin Philip J. Goetz
Paperback ISBN: 9780444639080
eBook ISBN: 9780444639073
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th August 2017
Page Count: 590
Description

Characterization of Liquids, Dispersions, Emulsions and Porous Materials Using Ultrasound, Third Edition, presents a scientific background for novel methods of characterizing homogeneous and heterogeneous liquids (dispersions, emulsions, and gels) as well as porous materials. Homogeneous liquids are characterized in rheological terms, whereas particle-size distribution and zeta potential are parameters of heterogeneous liquids. For porous materials, porosity, pore size, and zeta potential are output characteristics. These methods are based on ultrasound, which opens an opportunity for simplifying the sample preparation by eliminating dilution. This in turn, makes measurements faster, easier, precise, suitable for accurate quality control, PAT, and formulation of complex systems.

This book provides theoretical background of acoustics, rheology, colloid science, electrochemistry, and other relevant scientific fields, describing principles of existing instrumentation and, in particular, commercially available instruments. Finally, the book features an extensive list of existing applications.

Key Features

  • Presents a theoretical multi-disciplinary background of several new ultrasound analytical techniques in one place
  • Validates the theoretical basis of several new analytical techniques
  • Compares the efficiency and applications of various ultrasound techniques
  • Lists many ultrasound applications in colloid chemistry
  • Contains an extensive bibliography on this multidisciplinary topic

Readership

Colloid and surface chemists, chemical engineers, environmental scientists

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Fundamentals of Interface and Colloid Science
3. Fundamentals of Acoustics in Homogeneous Liquids: Longitudinal Rheology
4. Acoustic Theory for Particulates
5. Electroacoustic Theory
6. Experimental Verification of the Acoustic and Electroacoustic Theories
7. Acoustic and Electroacoustic Measurement Techniques
8. Applications for Dispersions
9. Applications for Nanodispersions
10. Applications for Emulsions and Other Soft Particles
11. Titrations
12. Applications for Ions and Molecules
13. Applications for Porous Bodies
14. Peculiar Applications of Acoustics and Electroacoustics for Characterizing Complex Liquids

Details

No. of pages:
590
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780444639080
eBook ISBN:
9780444639073

About the Author

Andrei S. Dukhin

Dr. Andrei S. Dukhin is CEO and Co-Founder of Dispersion Technology, Inc., NY. He has been a leader in the development of a new technology for characterizing complex liquids that employs ultrasound for characterizing interfacial chemistry, particle size, and rheological properties of said systems. Dispersion Technology has sold 500 instruments based on these principles in 30 countries.

Affiliations and Expertise

CEO, Dispersion Technology Inc., NY, USA

Philip J. Goetz

Philip J. Goetz has an Electrical Engineering bachelor degree (MIT) and an MS in Computer Science (New York University). Between 1960–1970, he was an Engineering Group leader developing doppler radar technology for military airborne navigation and image recognition hardware for airborne terrain guidance. He has been President, chief scientist and founder of a new venture for developing electro-optical instrumentation for characterizing the zeta potential of dilute colloids. From 1996 – 2010 he was Chairman and co-founder of Dispersion Technology for the development of ultrasound instrumentation for complex characterization of concentrated colloids.

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Chairman of Dispersion Technology Inc., NY, USA

