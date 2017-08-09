Characterization of Liquids, Dispersions, Emulsions and Porous Materials Using Ultrasound, Third Edition, presents a scientific background for novel methods of characterizing homogeneous and heterogeneous liquids (dispersions, emulsions, and gels) as well as porous materials. Homogeneous liquids are characterized in rheological terms, whereas particle-size distribution and zeta potential are parameters of heterogeneous liquids. For porous materials, porosity, pore size, and zeta potential are output characteristics. These methods are based on ultrasound, which opens an opportunity for simplifying the sample preparation by eliminating dilution. This in turn, makes measurements faster, easier, precise, suitable for accurate quality control, PAT, and formulation of complex systems.

This book provides theoretical background of acoustics, rheology, colloid science, electrochemistry, and other relevant scientific fields, describing principles of existing instrumentation and, in particular, commercially available instruments. Finally, the book features an extensive list of existing applications.