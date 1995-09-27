Characterization of Food
1st Edition
Emerging Methods
Description
Rapid and continued developments in electronics, optics, computing, instrumentation, spectroscopy, and other branches of science and technology resulted in considerable improvements in various methodologies. Due to this revolution in methodology, it is now possible to solve problems which were previously considered difficult to solve. These new methods have led to a better characterization and understanding of foods.
The aim of this book is to assemble, for handy reference, various emerging, state-of-the-art methodologies used for characterizing foods. Although the emphasis is on real foods, model food systems are also considered. Methods pertaining to interfaces (food emulsions, foams, and dispersions), fluorescence, ultrasonics, nuclear magnetic resonance, electron spin resonance, Fourier-transform infrared and near infrared spectroscopy, small-angle neutron scattering, dielectrics, microscopy, rheology, sensors, antibodies, flavor and aroma analysis are included.
This book is an indispensable reference source for scientists, engineers, and technologists in industries, universities, and government laboratories who are involved in food research and/or development, and also for faculty, advanced undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate students from Food Science, Food Engineering, and Biochemistry departments. In addition, it will serve as a valuable reference for analytical chemists and surface and colloid scientists.
Table of Contents
- Interfacial characterization of food systems (D.T. Wasan, K. Koczo, A.D. Nikolov). 2. Application of state-of-the-art fluorescence and interferometric techniques to study coalescence in food dispersions (D.C. Clark). 3. Methods for characterization of structure in whippable dairy-based emulsions (N.M. Barfod). 4. Ultrasonic characterization of foods (D.J. McClements). 5. Recent advances in characterization of foods using nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) (H. Watanabe, M. Fukuoka, T. Watanabe). 6. Determination of droplet size distributions in emulsions by pulsed field gradient NMR (M.M.W. Mooren, M.C.M. Gribnau, M.A. Voorbach). 7. The application of EPR spectroscopy to the detection of irradiated food (R. Gray). 8. Progress in application of NIR and FT-IR in food characterization (S. Kawano). 9. Developments in the application of small-angle neutron scattering to food systems (P.H. Stothart). 10. Advances in dielectric measurement of foods (C.R. Buffler). 11. Recent developments in the microstructural characterization of foods (M.G. Smart, R.G. Fulcher, D.G. Pechak). 12. Some recent advances in food rheology (S.Chakrabarti). 13. The use of mastication analysis to examine the dynamics of oral breakdown of food contributing to perceived texture (W.E. Brown). 14. Biosensors in food analysis (S.G.G. Cheng, Z.M. Merchant). 15. Developments in characterization of foods using antibodies (Z.M. Merchant, S.G.G. Cheng). 16. Taste sensor (K. Toko). 17. New developments in methods for analysis of volatile flavor compounds and their precursors (P. Schieberle). Index.
- 450
- English
- © Elsevier Science 1995
- 27th September 1995
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080528946
Anilkumar Gaonkar
Kraft General Foods, Inc., Glenview, IL, USA