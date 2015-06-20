Characterization and Treatment of Textile Wastewater
1st Edition
Description
Characterization and Treatment of Textile Wastewater covers fundamental knowledge of characterization of textile wastewater and adsorbents; naturally prepared adsorption and coagulation process for removal of COD, BOD and color. This book is intended for everyone actively working on the environment, especially for researchers in textile wastewater, as the problem of disposal of textile influent is worldwide. Potential technical environmental persons like engineers, project managers, consultants, and water analysts will find this book immediately useful for fine-tuning performance and reliability.
This book will also be of interest to individuals who want effective knowledge of wastewater, adsorption and coagulation.
Key Features
- Includes definitions of pollutions, sources of wastewater in textile wastewater, various treatment methods, remedial measures and effect of waste
- Examines research carried out and in progress worldwide by different researchers
- Covers sampling procedures and determination of various parameters of textile wastewater
Readership
Environmental Scientists and Engineers
Table of Contents
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- List of Figure
- List of Tables
- 1.1 Current Scenario of Environment
- 1.2 General Processes in Dyeing Industry
- 1.3 Sources of Wastewater
- 1.4 Characteristics of Wastewater
- 1.5 Treatment of Wastewater
- 1.6 Remedial Measures
- 1.7 Effect of Wastes
- Chapter 2: Characterization of Textile Wastewater
- Abstract
- List of Tables
- 2.1 Methods
- 2.2 Collection and Preservation of Samples
- 2.3 Characterization
- Chapter 3: Feasibility of Naturally Prepared Adsorbent
- Abstract
- List of Figures
- List of Tables
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Materials and Methods
- 3.3 Results and Discussion
- 3.4 Conclusion
- Chapter 4: Batch Adsorption Treatment of Textile Wastewater
- Abstract
- List of Figures
- List of Tables
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Experiments
- 4.3 Results and Discussion
- 4.4 Conclusion
- Chapter 5: Fixed-Bed Column Studies of Dyeing Mill Wastewater Treatment Using Naturally Prepared Adsorbents
- Abstract
- List of Figures
- List of Tables
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Experiments
- 5.3 Results and Discussion
- 5.4 Conclusion
- Chapter 6: Use of Naturally Prepared Coagulants for the Treatment of Wastewater from Dyeing Mills
- Abstract
- List of Figures
- List of Tables
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Material and Methods
- 6.3 Results and Discussion
- 6.4 Conclusion
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 174
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 20th June 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128025659
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128023266
About the Author
Himanshu Patel
Dr. Himanshu Patel has published research articles in 15 international journals including Wiley, Elsevier, Taylor & Francis, etc. and a book. He is working as Volunteer Editor in the “E-International Scientific Research Journal Consortium (E-ISRJC)” since December, 2011 and as Member of Scientific Committee and Editorial Review Board on Medical and Biological Sciences in “World Academy of Science, Engineering and Technology” since November, 2010.
Affiliations and Expertise
Navyug Science College, Surat, Gujarat, India
R. T. Vashi
R. T. Vashi is an Associate Professor and research guide at Navyug Science College, Gujarat, India. His research area is environmental and applied chemistry. He is a member of Editorial Advisory Board of Journal of Environmental Research and Development (JEDAR).
Affiliations and Expertise
Navyug Science College, Surat, Gujarat, India