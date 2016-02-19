Characterization and Control of Odours and VOC in the Process Industries, Volume 61
(A selection of the contents). Inaugural address (G. Lutgen). Emission reduction programmes for VOC in some OECD countries (P. Wiederkehr). The strategy of the European Community to reduce emissions of VOC, mainly in the sector of the industrial use of organic solvents (M. Wolf). Economical impact assessment in France of the Draft Directive on the limitation of organic solvent emissions (R. Bouscaren et al.). Possible approaches towards regulating odoriferous emissions (A. Vankeerbergen). Aspects of the olfactory information (P. Laffort). Odours metrology and industrial olfactometry (J. Hermia, S. Vigneron). Study of the VOC emission from an urban sanitary landfill site (C. Guy et al.). The application of synergy and inhibition phenomena to odour reduction (P. Laffort). Odour annoyance in industrial zones of the river Seine estuary (S. Querre et al.). Physicochemical characterization of odours: A quantified approach to the problem: Example of a domestic refuse composting plant (M. Ramel). Regeneration of granular activated carbon by inductive heating. Application in the elimination and recycling of air-borne solvents (P. Mocho, P. Le Cloirec). Comparative study of odours removal in a wastewater treatment plant by wet scrubbing and oxidation by chlorine or ozone (A. Laplanche et al.). Solvent recovery and waste gas purification with cryogenic processes (F. Herzog). Industrial applications of membranes to control VOC emissions (K.-V. Peinemann et al.). Environmental tests comparing Kress Indirect Dry-Cooling with conventional Coke Oven Pushing and Quenching (C.A. Vogel, W.H. Ponder). Biopurification of odorous gases in urban wastewater treatment plants (C. Bonnin et al.). Development of transition metal oxide-zeolite catalysts to control chlorinated VOC air emissions (C.A. Vogel, H.L. Greene). Catalytic incineration of VOC's in a cyclic reactor (C. Sapundzhiev et al.). Author index. Subject index.
The purpose of the symposium was to present recent advances in characterization and control of odour and volatile organic compound emissions in the atmosphere, and to contribute to the state-of-the-art of measurement and sampling tools, impact prediction methods and abatement techniques. Topics covered were:
Legislative aspects
Emission characterization
Abatement technologies, both recuperative and destructive and
Reduction methods.
Apart from the global problems of climate, all aspects relating to the workplace environment and official regulations were discussed.
@qu:...the wealth of data from experts in the field make it worth having at hand. @source:Environmental Engineering @qu:...a very good mirror of developments in odour and VOC characterisation and control within Europe. @source:Chemistry and Industry
S. Vigneron Editor
J. Hermia Editor
Université Catholique de Louvain (UCL), Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium
J. Chaouki Editor
Ecole Polytechnique de Montréal, Montréal, Que., Canada