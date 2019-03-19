Char and Carbon Materials Derived from Biomass - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128148938, 9780128148945

Char and Carbon Materials Derived from Biomass

1st Edition

Production, Characterization and Applications

Editors: Mejdi Jeguirim Lionel Limousy
Paperback ISBN: 9780128148938
eBook ISBN: 9780128148945
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th March 2019
Page Count: 506
Description

Char and Carbon Materials Derived from Biomass: Production, Characterization and Applications provides an overview of biomass char production methods (pyrolysis, hydrothermal carbonization, etc.), along with the characterization techniques typically used (Scanning Electronic Microscopy, X-Ray Fluorescence, Nitrogen adsorption, etc.) In addition, the book includes a discussion of the various properties of biomass chars and their suitable recovery processes, concluding with a demonstration of applications. As biomass can be converted to energy, biofuels and bioproducts via thermochemical conversion processes, such as combustion, pyrolysis and gasification, this book is ideal for professionals in energy production and storage fields, as well as professionals in waste treatment, gas treatment, and more.

Key Features

  • Provides a discussion of sources of biomass feedstocks, such as agricultural, woody plants and food processing residue
  • Discusses the various production processes of biomass chars, including pyrolysis and hydrothermal carbonization
  • Explores various applications of biomass chars within different industries, including energy and agronomy

Readership

Researchers and engineers in the field of materials for renewable energy, agriculture, fuel processing, and environmental science

Table of Contents

1. Biomass Feedstocks
Mejdi Jeguirim
2. Chars Production
Witold Kwapinski
3. Chars characterization
Meriem Belhachemi
4. Biochar for Soil Amendment
Stéphane Godbout
5. Chars Combustion
Besma Khiari
6. Chars Gasification
Andrius Tamosiunas
7. Adsorbents for gas and water treatment
Salah Jellali
8. Catalysis
Simona Bennici
9. Gas storage
Camélia Matei Ghimbeu
10. Supercapacitors
Camélia Matei Ghimbeu
11. Chars in iron and steel industries
Rita Khanna and Kejiang Li
12. Sustainability of chars productions and application
Antonis Zorpas

Details

No. of pages:
506
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128148938
eBook ISBN:
9780128148945

About the Editor

Mejdi Jeguirim

Dr. Mejdi Jeguirim is an Associate Professor at the University of Haute Alsace (France) in the field of energy, process engineering and kinetics modelling. He dedicates most of his career to the biomass valorization through thermochemical conversion and the elaboration of chars with controlled porosity devoted to the treatment of aqueous and gaseous effluents. These research topics were performed in the frame of several international collaborations (Tunisia, Germany, Belgium, Algeria, Lebanon, Greece, Turkey, Cyprus…) and industrial contracts. He acted as PhD advisor for 7 students and he has co-authored more than 50 referred international journal papers in his research field. He is also member of the scientific committee of several international congresses. He is involved as a scientific expert for more than 40 international scientific journals as well as for several national and international research programs (French ANR, Mines Carnot, Research Ministry of Romania, Research Ministry of Kazakhstan). He was the financial and administrative manager of the Energy and HVAC Professional Degree, Specialty: Renewable Energy and Sustainable Development at the Faculty of Science and Technology of Mulhouse from 2007 to 2012. He has received the French National Research Excellence Award for researcher with high level scientific activity for the 2009-2012 and 2013-2016 periods.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, University of Haute-Alsace, Mulhouse, France

Lionel Limousy

Dr. Lionel Limousy is an Associate Professor at the Institute of Materials Science of Mulhouse. He received his Ph.D. in Environmental Chemistry from the University of Haute Alsace. He has serves as a guest editor for IJCRE, CR Chimie, ESD, ESPR and Energies and Biofuel. Dr. Limousy’s research interests include Biomass Valorisation; Exhaust gas treatment; Biological wastewater treatment; and Membrane filtration.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Sciences et Techniques de Mulhouse, France

