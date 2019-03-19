Char and Carbon Materials Derived from Biomass
1st Edition
Production, Characterization and Applications
Description
Char and Carbon Materials Derived from Biomass: Production, Characterization and Applications provides an overview of biomass char production methods (pyrolysis, hydrothermal carbonization, etc.), along with the characterization techniques typically used (Scanning Electronic Microscopy, X-Ray Fluorescence, Nitrogen adsorption, etc.) In addition, the book includes a discussion of the various properties of biomass chars and their suitable recovery processes, concluding with a demonstration of applications. As biomass can be converted to energy, biofuels and bioproducts via thermochemical conversion processes, such as combustion, pyrolysis and gasification, this book is ideal for professionals in energy production and storage fields, as well as professionals in waste treatment, gas treatment, and more.
Key Features
- Provides a discussion of sources of biomass feedstocks, such as agricultural, woody plants and food processing residue
- Discusses the various production processes of biomass chars, including pyrolysis and hydrothermal carbonization
- Explores various applications of biomass chars within different industries, including energy and agronomy
Readership
Researchers and engineers in the field of materials for renewable energy, agriculture, fuel processing, and environmental science
Table of Contents
1. Biomass Feedstocks
Mejdi Jeguirim
2. Chars Production
Witold Kwapinski
3. Chars characterization
Meriem Belhachemi
4. Biochar for Soil Amendment
Stéphane Godbout
5. Chars Combustion
Besma Khiari
6. Chars Gasification
Andrius Tamosiunas
7. Adsorbents for gas and water treatment
Salah Jellali
8. Catalysis
Simona Bennici
9. Gas storage
Camélia Matei Ghimbeu
10. Supercapacitors
Camélia Matei Ghimbeu
11. Chars in iron and steel industries
Rita Khanna and Kejiang Li
12. Sustainability of chars productions and application
Antonis Zorpas
Details
- No. of pages:
- 506
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 19th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128148938
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128148945
About the Editor
Mejdi Jeguirim
Dr. Mejdi Jeguirim is an Associate Professor at the University of Haute Alsace (France) in the field of energy, process engineering and kinetics modelling. He dedicates most of his career to the biomass valorization through thermochemical conversion and the elaboration of chars with controlled porosity devoted to the treatment of aqueous and gaseous effluents. These research topics were performed in the frame of several international collaborations (Tunisia, Germany, Belgium, Algeria, Lebanon, Greece, Turkey, Cyprus…) and industrial contracts. He acted as PhD advisor for 7 students and he has co-authored more than 50 referred international journal papers in his research field. He is also member of the scientific committee of several international congresses. He is involved as a scientific expert for more than 40 international scientific journals as well as for several national and international research programs (French ANR, Mines Carnot, Research Ministry of Romania, Research Ministry of Kazakhstan). He was the financial and administrative manager of the Energy and HVAC Professional Degree, Specialty: Renewable Energy and Sustainable Development at the Faculty of Science and Technology of Mulhouse from 2007 to 2012. He has received the French National Research Excellence Award for researcher with high level scientific activity for the 2009-2012 and 2013-2016 periods.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, University of Haute-Alsace, Mulhouse, France
Lionel Limousy
Dr. Lionel Limousy is an Associate Professor at the Institute of Materials Science of Mulhouse. He received his Ph.D. in Environmental Chemistry from the University of Haute Alsace. He has serves as a guest editor for IJCRE, CR Chimie, ESD, ESPR and Energies and Biofuel. Dr. Limousy’s research interests include Biomass Valorisation; Exhaust gas treatment; Biological wastewater treatment; and Membrane filtration.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Sciences et Techniques de Mulhouse, France