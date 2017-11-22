Chapman & Nakielny's Guide to Radiological Procedures

Chapman and Nakielny’s Guide to Radiological Procedures has become the classic, concise guide to the common procedures in imaging on which a radiology trainee will be expected to be familiar. Now fully revised and updated in line with current practice, it will also prove invaluable to the wider clinical team that now delivers modern imaging services, including radiographers and radiology nurses, as well as a handy refresher for radiologists at all levels. The highly accessible format has been retained, with every technique described under a set of standard headings, making it ideal for quick reference and exam preparation.

* Comprehensively reviewed and updated throughout – incorporating the very latest techniques, clinical practice developments and key recent national and international guidelines

* New chapter on the important roles of the radiographer and nurse in procedural radiology – reflecting the delivery of modern radiological practice by multi-professional teams

* New chapter on ablative therapies – outlining the various radiological techniques and indications for non-surgical treatment of tumours

* Complementary access to the complete, enhanced eBook version - including new, interactive MCQs to check understanding and aid those preparing for the FRCR and similar examinations

Previous edition review comments:

"The book provides a comprehensive and well-referenced guide to a wide range of imaging techniques and the imaging modalities employed...Overall, an excellent book… " Rad Magazine