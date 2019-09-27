Chapman & Nakielny's Aids to Radiological Differential Diagnosis - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780702075391

Chapman & Nakielny's Aids to Radiological Differential Diagnosis

7th Edition

Editors: Hameed Rafiee
Paperback ISBN: 9780702075391
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th September 2019
Page Count: 696
Description

Chapman & Nakielny’s Aids to Radiological Differential Diagnosis is a well-loved radiology resource, used by trainees and practitioners worldwide to hone their knowledge of radiological differential diagnosis for the most commonly encountered conditions throughout the body. It is an invaluable quick-reference companion in everyday practice, as well as an essential study tool when preparing for the FRCR or similar examinations.

First published 35 years ago Stephen Chapman and Richard Nakielny’s original aims remain as relevant today as when the book was originally conceived. However radiology has expanded rapidly in recent years and this Seventh Edition is the biggest revision this book has had in its long history with major changes incorporated into nearly every section.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive lists of differential diagnoses to aid effective diagnoses

  • Closely aligned to the needs of current FRCR curriculum

  • Brief, to the point text and clear page format allows for rapid access to key information

Table of Contents

Part 1

  1. Bones

  2. Spine

  3. Joints

  4. Soft tissues

  5. Respiratory tract

  6. Cardiovascular system

  7. Abdomen and gastrointestinal tract

  8. Hepatobiliary, pancreas and spleen

  9. Adrenals, urinary tract, testes and prostate

  10. Gynaecology & obstetrics

  11. Breast

  12. Head and neck

  13. Brain imaging

  14. Paediatrics

  15. Nuclear medicine

PART 2

Alphabetical list of conditions

Details

About the Editor

Hameed Rafiee

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Radiologist, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals, Norwich, UK

