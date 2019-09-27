Chapman & Nakielny's Aids to Radiological Differential Diagnosis
7th Edition
Description
Chapman & Nakielny’s Aids to Radiological Differential Diagnosis is a well-loved radiology resource, used by trainees and practitioners worldwide to hone their knowledge of radiological differential diagnosis for the most commonly encountered conditions throughout the body. It is an invaluable quick-reference companion in everyday practice, as well as an essential study tool when preparing for the FRCR or similar examinations.
First published 35 years ago Stephen Chapman and Richard Nakielny’s original aims remain as relevant today as when the book was originally conceived. However radiology has expanded rapidly in recent years and this Seventh Edition is the biggest revision this book has had in its long history with major changes incorporated into nearly every section.
Key Features
- Comprehensive lists of differential diagnoses to aid effective diagnoses
- Closely aligned to the needs of current FRCR curriculum
- Brief, to the point text and clear page format allows for rapid access to key information
Table of Contents
Part 1
- Bones
- Spine
- Joints
- Soft tissues
- Respiratory tract
- Cardiovascular system
- Abdomen and gastrointestinal tract
- Hepatobiliary, pancreas and spleen
Adrenals, urinary tract, testes and prostate
- Gynaecology & obstetrics
- Breast
- Head and neck
- Brain imaging
- Paediatrics
- Nuclear medicine
PART 2
Alphabetical list of conditions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 696
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 27th September 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702075391
About the Editor
Hameed Rafiee
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Radiologist, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals, Norwich, UK