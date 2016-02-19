Channels, Carriers, and Pumps
1st Edition
An Introduction to Membrane Transport
Description
For students as well as researchers this book describes the exciting new advances in the molecular biology of transport proteins and integrates this information with transport kinetics, function, and regulation. Experimental data are linked with theory.
Key Features
- Provides an introduction to the properties of transport proteins: channels, carriers, and pumps
- Presents up-to-date information on the structure of transport proteins and on their function and regulation
- Includes introductions to transport kinetics and to the cloning of genes that code transport proteins
- Furnishes a link between the experimental basis of the subject and theoretical model building
Readership
Cell biologists, biophysicists, physiologists, biochemists, neurobiologists, pharmacologists, and graduate students in these disciplines
Table of Contents
Structural Basis of Movement across Cell Membranes. Simple Diffusion of Nonelectrolytes and Ions. Ion Channels across Cell Membranes. Carrier-Mediated Transport: Facilitated Diffusion. Coupling of Flows of Substrates: Antiporters and Symporters. Primary Active Transport Systems. The Regulation and Integration of Transport Systems. Appendixes: Single and Triple-Letter Codes for the Amino Acids. Fundamental Constants, Conversion Factors, and Some Useful Approximations. The Relation between the Permeability Coefficient Ps and the Half-Time t1/2 of Entry of a Permeant. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th October 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323138154
About the Author
Wilfred Stein
Wilfred Stein is the author of three previous books on membrane transport, the first appearing almost fifty years ago. He has edited numerous books and written some 180 papers on various aspects of membrane transport and especially transport kinetics. These papers, especially those written together with his colleague William Lieb, defined many of the concepts used today in discussing movement across cell membranes. More recently he has turned to the study of the kinetics of drugs used in cancer therapy and in the treatment of malaria. He has taught biochemistry, biophysics and physiology at the University of Manchester and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and also at the Weizmann Institute in Israel. He is currently Emeritus Professor of Biophysics at the Hebrew University. He is married to a librarian and has four children and nine grandchildren.
Affiliations and Expertise
Silberman Institute of Life Sciences, Hebrew University, Jerusalem, Israel
Reviews
"A book that provides a solid foundation for those entering the field at the research level, as well as for more advanced students, is timely. This book fulfils such a role admirably. Even though it addresses a rapidly moving field, this book is not simply a progress report but is complete in itself. It provides, in a clear and comprehensive fashion, the background and framework essential for putting into perspective a rapidly expanding body of information on the molecular basis of channels, carriers, and pumps.
One of the most attractive and important aspects of the book is that it places kinetic and regulatory studies, which often seem boring, irrelevant or incomprehensible, into context, making them readily accessible and emphasizing their importance. It is unusual, at least in my experience, to find a book or article addressing 'pre-molecular biology' aspects of research that is both enjoyable to read and so admirably places such research in the context of current molecular thinking.
I strongly recommend this book to anyone interested in, or needing to gain an understanding of, the basis of membrane transport." --TIPS