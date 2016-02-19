"A book that provides a solid foundation for those entering the field at the research level, as well as for more advanced students, is timely. This book fulfils such a role admirably. Even though it addresses a rapidly moving field, this book is not simply a progress report but is complete in itself. It provides, in a clear and comprehensive fashion, the background and framework essential for putting into perspective a rapidly expanding body of information on the molecular basis of channels, carriers, and pumps.

One of the most attractive and important aspects of the book is that it places kinetic and regulatory studies, which often seem boring, irrelevant or incomprehensible, into context, making them readily accessible and emphasizing their importance. It is unusual, at least in my experience, to find a book or article addressing 'pre-molecular biology' aspects of research that is both enjoyable to read and so admirably places such research in the context of current molecular thinking.

I strongly recommend this book to anyone interested in, or needing to gain an understanding of, the basis of membrane transport." --TIPS