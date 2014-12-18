Channels, Carriers, and Pumps - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780124165793, 9780124165830

Channels, Carriers, and Pumps

2nd Edition

An Introduction to Membrane Transport

Authors: Wilfred Stein Thomas Litman
eBook ISBN: 9780124165830
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124165793
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th December 2014
Page Count: 422
Description

An introduction to the principles of membrane transport: How molecules and ions move across the cell membrane by simple diffusion and by making use of specialized membrane components (channels, carriers, and pumps). The text emphasizes the quantitative aspects of such movement and its interpretation in terms of transport kinetics. Molecular studies of channels, carriers, and pumps are described in detail as well as structural principles and the fundamental similarities between the various transporters and their evolutionary interrelationships. The regulation of transporters and their role in health and disease are also considered.

Key Features

  • Provides an introduction to the properties of transport proteins: channels, carriers, and pumps
  • Presents up-to-date information on the structure of transport proteins and on their function and regulation
  • Includes introductions to transport kinetics and to the cloning of genes that code transport proteins
  • Furnishes a link between the experimental basis of the subject and theoretical model building

Readership

Cell biologists, biophysicists, physiologists, biochemists, neurobiologists, pharmacologists, and graduate students in these disciplines

Table of Contents

Chapters
Structural Basis of Movement Across Cell Membranes
Simple Diffusion of Nonelectrolytes and Ions
Ion Channels Across Cell Membranes
Carrier-Mediated Transport: Facilitated Diffusion
Coupling of Flows of Substrates: Antiporters and Symporters
Primary Active Transport Systems
The Regulation and Integration of Transport Systems
Appendices
Single and Triple-Letter Codes for the Amino Acids
Fundamental Constants, Conversion Factors, and Some Useful Approximations
The Relation between the Permeability Coefficient Ps and the Half-Time t1/2 of Entry of a Permeant

About the Author

Wilfred Stein

Wilfred Stein

Wilfred Stein is the author of three previous books on membrane transport, the first appearing almost fifty years ago. He has edited numerous books and written some 180 papers on various aspects of membrane transport and especially transport kinetics. These papers, especially those written together with his colleague William Lieb, defined many of the concepts used today in discussing movement across cell membranes. More recently he has turned to the study of the kinetics of drugs used in cancer therapy and in the treatment of malaria. He has taught biochemistry, biophysics and physiology at the University of Manchester and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and also at the Weizmann Institute in Israel. He is currently Emeritus Professor of Biophysics at the Hebrew University. He is married to a librarian and has four children and nine grandchildren.

Affiliations and Expertise

Silberman Institute of Life Sciences, Hebrew University, Jerusalem, Israel

Thomas Litman

Thomas Litman

Thomas Litman works as a senior research scientist at LEO Pharma, where he is responsible for implementing bioinformatics in translational research. He has taught biophysics and transport physiology at the University of Copenhagen since 1994 and is the author of some 70 papers, most of which focus on multidrug resistance and functional characterization of drug transporters, such as P-glycoprotein. In particular the papers on transport kinetics of anticancer drugs, written together with his mentor, Professor Wilfred Stein, have been recognized as exemplary in the field. He completed his post-doctoral work at The National Cancer Institute, NIH 1997-9, where he played a key role in the identification and characterization of a new transporter, ABCG2 (MXR), involved in multidrug resistance. In 2002 he was appointed as Weimann associate research professor, and 2003-6 he was responsible for the master’s program in medical bioinformatics at the Bioinformatics Centre, University of Copenhagen. His interests range from basic and translational research to information technology and applied bioinformatics, including confocal microscopy, microarray analysis, noncoding RNA, proteomics, next-generation sequencing, and molecular modeling.

Affiliations and Expertise

Molecular Biomedicine, LEO Pharma, Ballerup, Denmark

Reviews

"...an excellent resource on the current understanding of channels, carriers, and pumps as well as transport processes and their important roles in health and disease. Score: 91 = 4 Stars" --Doody's

Praise for the previous edition:
"It has become the "Bible" for my lab" --Tony Carruthers, Dean, Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, UMass Medical School

"The strength of this book is the way in which rigorous yet lucid expositions of the theoretical basis of various types of transport are integrated with illuminating discussions of experimental results. [This book] will continue to be rewarding reading when many symposium reports have become outdated, and it is warmly welcomed and recommended." --D.K. Apps, FEBS LETTERS, August 1991

"With so much diversity in biology it is exhilarating to read Stein’s attempt at synthesis. More of this is needed . . . Stein’s book should earn a place of its own, for it does something that few others attempt: it puts channels, carriers, and pumps under one roof . . . the book’s greatest value: its potential for catalytic action on sometimes disparate fields." --Louis J. DeFelice, California Institute of Technology, CELL, August 1991

Ratings and Reviews

