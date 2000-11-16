Channelopathies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444504890, 9780080528854

Channelopathies

1st Edition

Editors: F. Lehmann-Horn K. Jurkat-Rott
eBook ISBN: 9780080528854
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444504890
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 16th November 2000
Page Count: 384
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
28500.00
24225.00
349.09
296.73
205.00
174.25
340.00
289.00
255.00
216.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
300.00
255.00
200.00
170.00
250.00
212.50
325.00
276.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book describes human hereditary ion channel diseases of voltage- and ligand-gated ion channels covering the diverse fields of medicine myology, neurology, cardiology, and nephrology requiring a wide and interdisciplinary readership. Interesting parallels in pathogenetic mechanisms of disease are especially emphasized to interest even highly specialized readers in entities outside of their fields. Each author has written an objective overview of his or her particular subject in a way that should allow the reader within a short period of time to obtain a comprehensive picture of the present state of art.

Table of Contents

Preface (F. Lehmann-Horn and K. Jurkat-Rott). Introduction. Muscle diseases.

  1. Sodium and calcium channelopathies of sarcolemma: periodic paralyses, paramyotonia congenita and potassium-aggravated myotonia (N. Mitrovic and H. Lerche). 2. Muscle chloride channelopathies: myotonia congenita (R. Ruédel).
  2. Molecular aspects of malignant hyperthermia and central core disease (P.J. Lynch and T.V. McCarthy).
  3. Mutations affecting muscle nicotinic acetylcholine receptors and their role in congenital myasthenic syndromes (D. Beeson and J. Newsom-Davis).
  4. Ion channel defects in primary electrical diseases of the heart (G.E. Kirsch). Neuronal diseases.
  5. Migraine and ataxias (A. Ducros, C. Denier and E. Tournier-Lasserve).
  6. Genetic analysis of idiopathic epilepsies: the role of ion channel muta- tions (O.K. Steinlein).
  7. The inhibitory glycine receptor as a model of hereditary channelopathies (K. Becker, C.-M. Becker and H.-G. Breitinger).

Internal diseases.

  1. Cystic fibrosis (R. Greger).
  2. Dent's disease: an hereditary nephrolithiasis caused by dysfunction of a voltage-gated chloride channel (C. Fahlke).
  3. Liddle's syndrome and pseudohypoaldosteronism type I (S. Gruénder).
  4. The role of ATP-sensitive K+ channels in familial hyperinsulinism (B. Glaser and L. Aguilar-Bryan). 13. Hereditary hypokalemic salt-losing tubulopathies (N. Jeck, M. Conrad and H.W. Seyberth). Appendix. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080528854
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444504890

About the Editor

F. Lehmann-Horn

Affiliations and Expertise

Universität Ulm, Germany

K. Jurkat-Rott

Affiliations and Expertise

Universität Ulm, Germany

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.