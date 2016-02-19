Changing Concepts of the Nervous System
1st Edition
Proceedings of the First Institute of Neurological Sciences Symposium in Neurobiology
Description
Changing Concepts of the Nervous System, presents the proceedings of the First Institute of Neurological Sciences Symposium in Neurobiology, held at the University of Pennsylvania in October 1980.
The book is divided into four parts consisting of mini symposia on different aspects of the neurosciences. The first mini symposia discuss the anatomical, physiological, developmental, and behavioral plasticity of the nervous system. The second mini symposia cover the changing concepts of the central visual system. The idea of the biological basis of the concept of motivation and its behavioral manifestations from both theoretical and experimental aspects is examined in the third mini symposia. The final mini symposia tackle the four aspects of studies on memory: amnesia (consolidation and retrieval), the role of catecholamines, the role of proteins, and the role of peptides.
Anatomists, neurobiologists, neuroscientists, and students and researchers in the field of neuroscience will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Introduction
Background to Discoveries: Early Years in The Institute of Neurological Sciences
The Selfish Nervous System
William W. Chambers and C. N. Liu Symposium on Plasticity in the Mammalian Nervous System
Introductory Remarks
Anatomical Plasticity
Rapid Structural Modification in Rat Hippocampus: Evidence for Its Occurrence and a Hypothesis Concerning How It Is Produced
Events within the Sprouting Neuron and the Denervated Neuropil During Lesion-Induced Synaptogenesis
Plasticity of the Rat Cortical Barrel System
Physiological Plasticity
Plasticity of the Group la Fiber Pathway to Motoneurons
Motor Preparation: Influence on Peripheral Afferent Input to Motor Cortex and Cerebellum
The Modulation of Pain: Anatomical and Physiological Considerations
Developmental Plasticity
Sparing of Function in Developing Spinal Cord
Alterations in Neuronal Development as a Result of Afferent and Target Neuron Manipulation
Switches in Intermediate Filament Subunit Types during Neurogenesis
Behavioral Plasticity
Plasticity of Somatic Sensations and Motor Capacities Following Lesions of the Dorsal Spinal Columns in Monkeys
Instrumented Conditioning and Plasticity of Motor Function
Variations in Brain Activity as a Function of Behavioral State
Concluding Remarks
James M. Sprague Symposium: Changing Concepts of Central Visual System Organization
Introductory Remarks
Anatomy
Changing Views of the Organization and Evolution of the Visual Pathways
Visual Cortex: Multiple Areas and Multiple Functions
The Functional Organization of the Lateral Posterior-Pulvinar Complex in the Cat
Identified Neurons in the Cat Retina
Behavior and Physiology
The Geniculocortical System and Visual Perception
Interaction of Visual Cortical Areas and Superior Colliculus in Visual Interhemispheric Transfer in the Cat
Parallel Pathways in the Cat’s Geniculocortical System: W-,Χ-, and Y-cells
Transplantation of Embryonic Neural Tissue to the Tectal Region of Newborn Rats
Geniculate and Extrageniculate Visual Systems in the Tree Shrew
Inferotemporal Cortex in Awake Monkeys
Receptive Field Organization in Cat Area 17
Concluding Remarks
Eliot Stellar Symposium on Neuropsychology of Motivation
Introductory Remarks
Theoretical Discussions
The Contribution of Insects to the Study of Motivation
Eliot Stellar and the Physiological Psychology of Satiety
Disconnection and Antagonistic Interaction of Movement Subsystems in Motivated Behavior
Affect and Acquired Motives
Research Reports
Analogy and Homology in the Development of Ingestive Behavior
Thermoregulatory Deficits after Preoptic Area Damage
The Nonhomeostatic Motivation to Run in the Golden Hamster
The Hypothalamus in Emotional Behavior and Associated Cardiovascular Correlates
Facilitation and Inhibition in the Cumulative Food Intake Curve in Man
Induction and Remission of Obesity in Monkeys: Behavioral and Physiological Correlates
Concluding Remarks
Louis B. Flexner Symposium on Memory
Introductory Remarks
Theories and Models of Memory
Behavioral Constraints on Biochemical and Physiological Models of Memory
Beyond the Reflex Arc: A Neuronal Model of Operant Conditioning
Role of Catecholamines
Catecholamine Involvement in Memory Retrieval Processes
Role of Proteins
The Role of Specific Brain Proteins in Long-Term Memory Formation
Learning, Memory Formation, and Protein Synthesis
Amnesic Effects of Protein Synthesis Inhibitors
Role of Peptides
Influences of Neurohypophyseal Hormones and Related Peptides on Adaptive Phenomena in the Central Nervous System
CNS Actions of Peripherally Administered Peptides: Some Unresolved Issues
Peptide Hormone Effects on Learning and Memory in Social Situations
Mnemonic Significance of Neurohypophyseal Peptides
Concluding Remarks
Index
Participants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 846
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323142243