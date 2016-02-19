Changing Concepts of Crime and Its Treatment is a collection of essays dealing with the modern treatment of crime and how to improve it. This collection attempts to define crime according to several experts such as Dr. Morris and Mr. de Berker. T he book examines the dimensions of the crime problem and how society perceives and tolerates it. The text describes the different types of crimes such as property crime, violent crime, sexual crime, and even motoring offenses. Another paper examines the particulars of race and crime and cites genetics, legal and social views of race, and the measurement of both reported and unreported crimes. A summary of the statistics of studies made on the different races and crime is also given. The book then presents developments made in forensic psychiatry and a model of institution for treating adolescent delinquency. One paper discusses the sociology of change in penal institutions, whereby the offender needs some process of individualization to be able to help himself. The book then gives tribute to John Howard, an eminent penal reformer.

This book can prove valuable for police administrators, criminologists, counselors, psychologists, lawyers, and social workers.