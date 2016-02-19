Changing Concepts of Crime and Its Treatment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080115801, 9781483151168

Changing Concepts of Crime and Its Treatment

1st Edition

Editors: Hugh J. Klare
eBook ISBN: 9781483151168
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 196
Description

Changing Concepts of Crime and Its Treatment is a collection of essays dealing with the modern treatment of crime and how to improve it. This collection attempts to define crime according to several experts such as Dr. Morris and Mr. de Berker. T he book examines the dimensions of the crime problem and how society perceives and tolerates it. The text describes the different types of crimes such as property crime, violent crime, sexual crime, and even motoring offenses. Another paper examines the particulars of race and crime and cites genetics, legal and social views of race, and the measurement of both reported and unreported crimes. A summary of the statistics of studies made on the different races and crime is also given. The book then presents developments made in forensic psychiatry and a model of institution for treating adolescent delinquency. One paper discusses the sociology of change in penal institutions, whereby the offender needs some process of individualization to be able to help himself. The book then gives tribute to John Howard, an eminent penal reformer.
This book can prove valuable for police administrators, criminologists, counselors, psychologists, lawyers, and social workers.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Introduction

The Social Toleration of Crime

Race and Crime

The Development of Forensic Psychiatry

A Model of an Institution for Treating Adolescent Delinquent Boys

Borstal, Prison and Detention Centers

The Sociology of Change in Penal Institutions

Prisons 1866-1966

John Howard, European Penal Reformer

Contributors


