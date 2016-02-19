Changes in Eukaryotic Gene Expression in Response to Environmental Stress focuses on various aspects of eukaryotic cell's response to heat stress (shock) and other stress stimuli. This book is organized into two major sections, encompassing 17 chapters that reflect the emphasis on research utilizing Drosophila, a variety of animal systems, and plants. This book first provides a brief introduction to the organization, sequences, and induction of heat shock proteins and related genes. It then describes the control of transcription during heat shock from the standpoint of molecular biology and evolutionary variations of the mechanisms in organisms with diverse metabolic needs. It goes on to discuss the issue of coordinate and noncoordinate responses of heat shock genes. It presents a model for post-transcriptional regulation on certain aspects of coordinate and noncoordinate regulations. Chapters 6-12 discuss heat shock proteins and genes and the effects of stress on gene expression of sea urchin, avian, and mammalian cells. The second part of the book focuses on the physiological role of heat shock proteins and genes in plants and fungi. It includes a discussion on experimental problems encountered during studies of the mechanisms of inhibition of photosynthesis by unfavorable environmental conditions. The changes in transcription and translation of specific mRNAs in the developing embryo during heat shock at various temperatures are described. The concluding chapters deal with heat shock response in plants, particularly the response in soybeans and maize, covering both physiological and molecular analyses. Research scientists, clinicians, and agriculturists will greatly benefit from the information presented in this book.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

I. Animals

1 Organization, Sequences, and Induction of Heat Shock Genes

I. Introduction

II. Organization and Sequences

III. Induction

References

2 Mechanism of Transcriptional Control during Heat Shock

I. Introduction

II. Phenomenology of Transcriptional Control

III. Identification of Regulatory Mechanism

IV. Transcriptional Induction in Vitro

V. Nature of Inducer

VI. Mechanism of Transcriptional Control

References

3 Mechanism of Translational Control in Heat-Shocked Drosophila Cells

I. Introduction

II. Studies of Translational Control in Intact Drosophila Cells

III. Studies Using Cell-Free Translation Systems

IV. Studies Defining the Steps at Which Protein Synthesis Is Altered in Heat-Shocked Cells

V. Summary

References

4 Coordinate and Noncoordinate Gene Expression during Heat Shock: A Model for Regulation

I. Introduction

II. Basic Features of Heat Shock Response

III. Major Control Points of Heat Shock Gene Regulation

IV. Distinction between Coordinate and Noncoordinate Aspects of Regulation

V. Other Recent Findings Relevant to Regulation

VI. A Model for Regulation

References

5 Intracellular Localization and Possible Functions of Heat Shock Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Biochemical Studies on Heat Shock Protein Localization

III. Immunocytochemical Localization of Heat Shock Proteins

IV. Putative Function of Heat Shock Proteins

V. Summary

References

B. Other Animals

6 Heat Shock Proteins in Sea Urchin Development

I. Introduction

II. Heat Treatment of Embryos at Gastrula Stage

III. Heat Treatment of Embryos at Different Developmental Stages

IV. Fate of the Heat Shock Proteins after Reversal to Normal Protein Synthesis

V. Heat Shock Protein Synthesis in Dissociated Cells

VI. Tissue Specificity in the Production of Heat Shock Proteins

VII. Intracellular Location of Heat Shock Proteins

VIII. Bulk Protein Synthesis Inhibition after Heating

IX. Dependence of Heat Shock Protein Synthesis on Synthesis of Corresponding mRNA's

References

7 Heat Shock Gene Expression during Early Animal Development

I. Introduction

II. Sea Urchin

III. Xenopus laevis

IV. Mouse and Rabbit Preimplantation Embryos

V. Conclusions

References

8 Effects of Stress on the Gene Expression of Amphibian, Avian, and Mammalian Blood Cells

I. Introduction

II. Elaboration of a Thermal Stress Response in Cultured Red Blood Cells from Normal (Nonanemic) and Phenylhydrazine-Treated (Anemic) Adult Quail

III. Characterization of the Heat Shock and Stress Proteins Induced in Cultured Red Blood Cells from Anemic Adult Quail

IV. Comparison of Quail Red Blood Cell Heat Shock Proteins Induced in Culture with Those Induced in Situ

V. Characterization of the Response of Red Blood Cells from Anemic Quail to Heat Shock and Chemical Stress

VI. Conclusion

References

9 Stress Response in Avian Cells

I. Introduction

II. Stressors of Avian Cells

III. Induction and Deinduction

IV. Major Avian Stress Proteins

V. Conclusions

References

10 Stress Responses in Avian and Mammalian Cells

I. Introduction

II. Purification of Three Major Rat Stress Proteins

III. Extracellular Appearance of Rat Stress Proteins

IV. Stimulation of Stress mRNA Synthesis in Chicken Embryo Cells Exposed to Canavanine or Heat

V. Inhibitors of the Stress Response

VI. Summary

References

11 Effect of Hyperthermia and LSD on Gene Expression in the Mammalian Brain and Other

Organs

I. Introduction

II. Inhibitory Effect of LSD on Brain Protein Synthesis

III. Effect of Hyperthermia on Brain Protein Synthesis

IV. Induction of Heat Shock Protein in Intact Mammalian Organs

V. Developmental Changes in the Inducibility of Heat Shock Proteins

VI. Heat Shock Protein in Specific Cellular Systems in Brain

VII. Induction of mRNA Coding for Heat Shock Protein

VIII. Conclusions

References

12 Thermotolerance in Mammalian Cells: A Possible Role for Heat Shock Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Thermotolerance in Mammalian Systems

III. Correlation between Synthesis of Heat Shock Proteins and Development of Thermotolerance

IV. Kinetics of Heat Shock Protein Synthesis during Development of Thermotolerance: Effects of Temperature and Duration of Initial Heat Treatment

V. Relationship between Levels of Heat Shock Proteins and Cellular Survival during Decay of Thermotolerance

VI. Induction of Thermotolerance and Enhanced Synthesis of Heat Shock Proteins by Agents Other Than Heat

VII. Effect of Amino Acid Analogs on Thermal Sensitivity and Development of Thermotolerance

VIII. Stable Heat-Resistant Variants of Chinese Hamster Fibroblasts

IX. Heat-Induced Protection of Mice against Thermal Death

X. Induction of Thermal Tolerance and Enhanced Synthesis of Heat Shock Proteins in Murine Tumors

XI. Clinical Relevance

References

II. Plants and Fungi

13 Heat Shock Genes of Dictyostelium

I. Introduction

II. Physiological Role of Heat Shock Proteins

III. Induction of Heat Shock Genes

IV. Control of Transcription

V. The Heat Shock Protein 70 Gene of Dictyostelium

VI. A Heat Shock-Induced Message Is Encoded by a Transposable Element

VII. Heat Shock Proteins

References

14 Plant Productivity, Photosynthesis, and Environmental Stress

I. Introduction

II. Research Strategy

III. Conclusions

References

15 Responses to Environmental Heat Stress in the Plant Embryo

I. Introduction

II. Storage Protein Synthesis Continues at Higher Rates at Heat Shock Temperatures in the Developing Soybean Embryo

III. Synthesis of Specific Messenger RNA's during Heat Shock in Developing Soybean Embryos

IV. Conclusions

References

16 Physiological and Molecular Analyses of the Heat Shock Response in Plants

I. Introduction

II. Results

III. Discussion and Summary

References

17 Maize Genome Response to Thermal Shifts

I. Introduction

II. Characterization of the Heat Shock Response in Maize (cv. Oh43) Seedlings

III. Influence of Growing Temperature and Thermal Shifts on Gene Expression in Maize (cv. Oh43) Seedlings

IV. Impact of Genotype on Polypeptide Synthesis in Maize Seedlings

V. Summary

References

Index



