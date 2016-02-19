Changes in Eukaryotic Gene Expression in Response to Environmental Stress
5th Edition
Description
Changes in Eukaryotic Gene Expression in Response to Environmental Stress focuses on various aspects of eukaryotic cell's response to heat stress (shock) and other stress stimuli. This book is organized into two major sections, encompassing 17 chapters that reflect the emphasis on research utilizing Drosophila, a variety of animal systems, and plants.
This book first provides a brief introduction to the organization, sequences, and induction of heat shock proteins and related genes. It then describes the control of transcription during heat shock from the standpoint of molecular biology and evolutionary variations of the mechanisms in organisms with diverse metabolic needs. It goes on to discuss the issue of coordinate and noncoordinate responses of heat shock genes. It presents a model for post-transcriptional regulation on certain aspects of coordinate and noncoordinate regulations. Chapters 6-12 discuss heat shock proteins and genes and the effects of stress on gene expression of sea urchin, avian, and mammalian cells.
The second part of the book focuses on the physiological role of heat shock proteins and genes in plants and fungi. It includes a discussion on experimental problems encountered during studies of the mechanisms of inhibition of photosynthesis by unfavorable environmental conditions. The changes in transcription and translation of specific mRNAs in the developing embryo during heat shock at various temperatures are described. The concluding chapters deal with heat shock response in plants, particularly the response in soybeans and maize, covering both physiological and molecular analyses.
Research scientists, clinicians, and agriculturists will greatly benefit from the information presented in this book.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
I. Animals
1 Organization, Sequences, and Induction of Heat Shock Genes
I. Introduction
II. Organization and Sequences
III. Induction
References
2 Mechanism of Transcriptional Control during Heat Shock
I. Introduction
II. Phenomenology of Transcriptional Control
III. Identification of Regulatory Mechanism
IV. Transcriptional Induction in Vitro
V. Nature of Inducer
VI. Mechanism of Transcriptional Control
References
3 Mechanism of Translational Control in Heat-Shocked Drosophila Cells
I. Introduction
II. Studies of Translational Control in Intact Drosophila Cells
III. Studies Using Cell-Free Translation Systems
IV. Studies Defining the Steps at Which Protein Synthesis Is Altered in Heat-Shocked Cells
V. Summary
References
4 Coordinate and Noncoordinate Gene Expression during Heat Shock: A Model for Regulation
I. Introduction
II. Basic Features of Heat Shock Response
III. Major Control Points of Heat Shock Gene Regulation
IV. Distinction between Coordinate and Noncoordinate Aspects of Regulation
V. Other Recent Findings Relevant to Regulation
VI. A Model for Regulation
References
5 Intracellular Localization and Possible Functions of Heat Shock Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Biochemical Studies on Heat Shock Protein Localization
III. Immunocytochemical Localization of Heat Shock Proteins
IV. Putative Function of Heat Shock Proteins
V. Summary
References
B. Other Animals
6 Heat Shock Proteins in Sea Urchin Development
I. Introduction
II. Heat Treatment of Embryos at Gastrula Stage
III. Heat Treatment of Embryos at Different Developmental Stages
IV. Fate of the Heat Shock Proteins after Reversal to Normal Protein Synthesis
V. Heat Shock Protein Synthesis in Dissociated Cells
VI. Tissue Specificity in the Production of Heat Shock Proteins
VII. Intracellular Location of Heat Shock Proteins
VIII. Bulk Protein Synthesis Inhibition after Heating
IX. Dependence of Heat Shock Protein Synthesis on Synthesis of Corresponding mRNA's
References
7 Heat Shock Gene Expression during Early Animal Development
I. Introduction
II. Sea Urchin
III. Xenopus laevis
IV. Mouse and Rabbit Preimplantation Embryos
V. Conclusions
References
8 Effects of Stress on the Gene Expression of Amphibian, Avian, and Mammalian Blood Cells
I. Introduction
II. Elaboration of a Thermal Stress Response in Cultured Red Blood Cells from Normal (Nonanemic) and Phenylhydrazine-Treated (Anemic) Adult Quail
III. Characterization of the Heat Shock and Stress Proteins Induced in Cultured Red Blood Cells from Anemic Adult Quail
IV. Comparison of Quail Red Blood Cell Heat Shock Proteins Induced in Culture with Those Induced in Situ
V. Characterization of the Response of Red Blood Cells from Anemic Quail to Heat Shock and Chemical Stress
VI. Conclusion
References
9 Stress Response in Avian Cells
I. Introduction
II. Stressors of Avian Cells
III. Induction and Deinduction
IV. Major Avian Stress Proteins
V. Conclusions
References
10 Stress Responses in Avian and Mammalian Cells
I. Introduction
II. Purification of Three Major Rat Stress Proteins
III. Extracellular Appearance of Rat Stress Proteins
IV. Stimulation of Stress mRNA Synthesis in Chicken Embryo Cells Exposed to Canavanine or Heat
V. Inhibitors of the Stress Response
VI. Summary
References
11 Effect of Hyperthermia and LSD on Gene Expression in the Mammalian Brain and Other
Organs
I. Introduction
II. Inhibitory Effect of LSD on Brain Protein Synthesis
III. Effect of Hyperthermia on Brain Protein Synthesis
IV. Induction of Heat Shock Protein in Intact Mammalian Organs
V. Developmental Changes in the Inducibility of Heat Shock Proteins
VI. Heat Shock Protein in Specific Cellular Systems in Brain
VII. Induction of mRNA Coding for Heat Shock Protein
VIII. Conclusions
References
12 Thermotolerance in Mammalian Cells: A Possible Role for Heat Shock Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Thermotolerance in Mammalian Systems
III. Correlation between Synthesis of Heat Shock Proteins and Development of Thermotolerance
IV. Kinetics of Heat Shock Protein Synthesis during Development of Thermotolerance: Effects of Temperature and Duration of Initial Heat Treatment
V. Relationship between Levels of Heat Shock Proteins and Cellular Survival during Decay of Thermotolerance
VI. Induction of Thermotolerance and Enhanced Synthesis of Heat Shock Proteins by Agents Other Than Heat
VII. Effect of Amino Acid Analogs on Thermal Sensitivity and Development of Thermotolerance
VIII. Stable Heat-Resistant Variants of Chinese Hamster Fibroblasts
IX. Heat-Induced Protection of Mice against Thermal Death
X. Induction of Thermal Tolerance and Enhanced Synthesis of Heat Shock Proteins in Murine Tumors
XI. Clinical Relevance
References
II. Plants and Fungi
13 Heat Shock Genes of Dictyostelium
I. Introduction
II. Physiological Role of Heat Shock Proteins
III. Induction of Heat Shock Genes
IV. Control of Transcription
V. The Heat Shock Protein 70 Gene of Dictyostelium
VI. A Heat Shock-Induced Message Is Encoded by a Transposable Element
VII. Heat Shock Proteins
References
14 Plant Productivity, Photosynthesis, and Environmental Stress
I. Introduction
II. Research Strategy
III. Conclusions
References
15 Responses to Environmental Heat Stress in the Plant Embryo
I. Introduction
II. Storage Protein Synthesis Continues at Higher Rates at Heat Shock Temperatures in the Developing Soybean Embryo
III. Synthesis of Specific Messenger RNA's during Heat Shock in Developing Soybean Embryos
IV. Conclusions
References
16 Physiological and Molecular Analyses of the Heat Shock Response in Plants
I. Introduction
II. Results
III. Discussion and Summary
References
17 Maize Genome Response to Thermal Shifts
I. Introduction
II. Characterization of the Heat Shock Response in Maize (cv. Oh43) Seedlings
III. Influence of Growing Temperature and Thermal Shifts on Gene Expression in Maize (cv. Oh43) Seedlings
IV. Impact of Genotype on Polypeptide Synthesis in Maize Seedlings
V. Summary
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 27th February 1985
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323162227