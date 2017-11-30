Challenging Neuropathic Pain Syndromes
1st Edition
Evaluation and Evidence-Based Treatment
Description
Get a quick, expert overview of the many key facets of neuropathic pain syndromes with this concise, practical resource by Drs. Mitchell Freedman, Jeff Gehret, George Young, and Leonard Kamen. This easy-to-read reference presents a summary of today’s best evaluation methods and evidence-based treatment options for complex regional pain syndrome as well as other challenging syndromes.
Key Features
- Covers key topics such as:
- Evidence Based Approach to Many Uncommon and Difficult Neuropathic Pain Syndromes
- Review of Pathophysiology of Pain
- Approach to Chronic Pain Syndromes
- Work Up and Treatments for Complex Regional Pain Syndromes
- Consolidates today’s available information and experience in this multifaceted area into one convenient resource.
Table of Contents
Challenging Neuropathic Pain Syndromes, 1e
1. Piriformis Syndrome
2. Pain Syndromes Associated with Traumatic Brain Injury
3. Pain Syndromes Associated with Cerebrovascular Accidents
4. Pain Syndromes Associated with Spinal Cord Injury
5. Post Mastectomy Pain Syndrome
6. Lyme Related Pain Syndrome
7. Post-Thoracotomy Pain Syndrome
8. CRPS Introduction
9. CRPS Diagnostic Criteria
10. CRPS Medications
11. Chronic Pain and Centralization
12. CRPS - Rehabilitation Treatment
13. CRPS - Interventional Treatment
14. Phantom Limb Pain
15. Multiple Sclerosis associated pain syndromes
16. Chronic Pain and Centralization
17. Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Syndromes
18. HIV - Related Pain Syndromes
19. Acute Herpes Zoster and Post-Herpetic Neuralgia
20. Oncological Pain Syndromes/Cancer Pain Syndromes/Malignancy and Paraneoplastic Pain Syndromes
21. Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
22. Parsonage-Turner Syndrome
23. Introduction
24. Pathophysiology of Pain
25. Screening, Measurement and Outcome Tools Utilized in the Management of Neuropathic 26. Pain Syndromes
27. HIV - Related Pain Syndromes
28. Pathophysiology of Pain
29. Trigeminal Neuralgia and Facial Pain Syndromes
30. Pain Syndromes Associated with Cerebrovascular Accidents
31. CRPS Diagnostic Testing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 30th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323496070
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323485661
About the Author
Mitchell Freedman
Affiliations and Expertise
Rothman Institute Orthopedics
Jeff Gehret
Affiliations and Expertise
Rothman Institute Orthopedics
George Young
Affiliations and Expertise
Rothman Institute Orthopedics
Leonard Kamen
Affiliations and Expertise
Einstein Healthcare Network