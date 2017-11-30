Challenging Neuropathic Pain Syndromes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323485661, 9780323496070

Challenging Neuropathic Pain Syndromes

1st Edition

Evaluation and Evidence-Based Treatment

Authors: Mitchell Freedman Jeff Gehret George Young Leonard Kamen
eBook ISBN: 9780323496070
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323485661
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th November 2017
Page Count: 350
Description

Get a quick, expert overview of the many key facets of neuropathic pain syndromes with this concise, practical resource by Drs. Mitchell Freedman, Jeff Gehret, George Young, and Leonard Kamen. This easy-to-read reference presents a summary of today’s best evaluation methods and evidence-based treatment options for complex regional pain syndrome as well as other challenging syndromes.

Key Features

  • Covers key topics such as:

    • Evidence Based Approach to Many Uncommon and Difficult Neuropathic Pain Syndromes

    • Review of Pathophysiology of Pain

    • Approach to Chronic Pain Syndromes

    • Work Up and Treatments for Complex Regional Pain Syndromes

  • Consolidates today’s available information and experience in this multifaceted area into one convenient resource.

Table of Contents

Challenging Neuropathic Pain Syndromes, 1e

1. Piriformis Syndrome

2. Pain Syndromes Associated with Traumatic Brain Injury

3. Pain Syndromes Associated with Cerebrovascular Accidents

4. Pain Syndromes Associated with Spinal Cord Injury

5. Post Mastectomy Pain Syndrome

6. Lyme Related Pain Syndrome

7. Post-Thoracotomy Pain Syndrome

8. CRPS Introduction

9. CRPS Diagnostic Criteria

10. CRPS Medications

11. Chronic Pain and Centralization

12. CRPS - Rehabilitation Treatment

13. CRPS - Interventional Treatment

14. Phantom Limb Pain

15. Multiple Sclerosis associated pain syndromes

17. Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Syndromes

18. HIV - Related Pain Syndromes

19. Acute Herpes Zoster and Post-Herpetic Neuralgia

20. Oncological Pain Syndromes/Cancer Pain Syndromes/Malignancy and Paraneoplastic Pain Syndromes

21. Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

22. Parsonage-Turner Syndrome

Details

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323496070
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323485661

About the Author

Mitchell Freedman

Affiliations and Expertise

Rothman Institute Orthopedics

Jeff Gehret

Affiliations and Expertise

Rothman Institute Orthopedics

George Young

Affiliations and Expertise

Rothman Institute Orthopedics

Leonard Kamen

Affiliations and Expertise

Einstein Healthcare Network

