Challenging Issues in Women's Health Care, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437716931

Challenging Issues in Women's Health Care, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 36-4

1st Edition

Authors: Kathleen Kennedy
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437716931
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th December 2009
Description

This issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, guest edited by Drs. William Rayburn and Kathleen Kennedy, addresses some of the most challenging issues Obstetrician-Gynecologists face in their practice. It includes articles on psychological and behavioral issues influencing women’s health including depression, sexual function, intimate partner violence, and substance dependence.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437716931

About the Authors

Kathleen Kennedy Author

