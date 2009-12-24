Challenging Issues in Women's Health Care, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 36-4
1st Edition
Authors: Kathleen Kennedy
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437716931
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th December 2009
Description
This issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, guest edited by Drs. William Rayburn and Kathleen Kennedy, addresses some of the most challenging issues Obstetrician-Gynecologists face in their practice. It includes articles on psychological and behavioral issues influencing women’s health including depression, sexual function, intimate partner violence, and substance dependence.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 24th December 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437716931
About the Authors
Kathleen Kennedy Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.