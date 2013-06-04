Challenging Behavior - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124016620, 9780124017252

Challenging Behavior, Volume 44

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Richard Hastings Johannes Rojahn
eBook ISBN: 9780124017252
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124016620
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th June 2013
Page Count: 392
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
210.00
178.50
128.00
108.80
206.32
175.37
160.00
136.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
210.00
178.50
128.00
108.80
160.00
136.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Part I. Behavioral, Psychological and Biological aspects of Challenging Behaviors

  1. Challenging behaviour in genetic intellectual disability syndromes
    Chris Oliver, Dawn Adams, Debbie Allen, Leah Bull, Mary Heald, Jo Moss, Kate Woodcock and Lucy Wilde
  2. Early signs/development of challenging behavior and early intervention
    Jeff Sigafoos, Giulio E. Lancioni, Robert Didden and Mark F. O'Reilly
  3. Self-injurious behavior
    Frank Symons and Darragh Devine
  4. Aggressive behaviour
    Andrew Jahoda, Paul Willner, Carol Pert, and Ken MacMahon
  5. Criminal and offending behaviour
    Bill Lindsay
  6. Eating disorders
    Cathleen C. Piazza and Suzanne M. Milnes

    Part II. Intervention – Theoretical and Practical Innovations
  7. Behavioral theory and implications
    Iser DeLeon , Meagan K. Gregory, and Claire C. St. Peter
  8. Parent training
    Laura Lee McIntyre
  9. Pharmacological intervention
    Cristan Farmer and Michael Aman

Description

International Review of Research in Developmental Disabilities is an ongoing scholarly look at research into the causes, effects, classification systems, syndromes, etc. of developmental disabilities. Contributors come from wide-ranging perspectives, including genetics, psychology, education, and other health and behavioral sciences.

Volume 44 of the series offers chapters on challenging behavior.

Key Features

  • Provides the most recent scholarly research in the study of developmental disabilities
  • A vast range of perspectives is offered, and many topics are covered
  • An excellent resource for academic researchers

Readership

Academic researchers in developmental and cognitive psychology, as well as neuropsychology

Details

No. of pages:
392
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124017252
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124016620

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Richard Hastings Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre for Educational Development Appraisal and Research (CEDAR), University of Warwick, UK

Johannes Rojahn Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for Cognitive Development, George Mason University, Fairfax, VA, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.