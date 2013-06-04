Challenging Behavior, Volume 44
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part I. Behavioral, Psychological and Biological aspects of Challenging Behaviors
- Challenging behaviour in genetic intellectual disability syndromes
Chris Oliver, Dawn Adams, Debbie Allen, Leah Bull, Mary Heald, Jo Moss, Kate Woodcock and Lucy Wilde
- Early signs/development of challenging behavior and early intervention
Jeff Sigafoos, Giulio E. Lancioni, Robert Didden and Mark F. O'Reilly
- Self-injurious behavior
Frank Symons and Darragh Devine
- Aggressive behaviour
Andrew Jahoda, Paul Willner, Carol Pert, and Ken MacMahon
- Criminal and offending behaviour
Bill Lindsay
- Eating disorders
Cathleen C. Piazza and Suzanne M. Milnes
Part II. Intervention – Theoretical and Practical Innovations
- Behavioral theory and implications
Iser DeLeon , Meagan K. Gregory, and Claire C. St. Peter
- Parent training
Laura Lee McIntyre
- Pharmacological intervention
Cristan Farmer and Michael Aman
Description
International Review of Research in Developmental Disabilities is an ongoing scholarly look at research into the causes, effects, classification systems, syndromes, etc. of developmental disabilities. Contributors come from wide-ranging perspectives, including genetics, psychology, education, and other health and behavioral sciences.
Volume 44 of the series offers chapters on challenging behavior.
Key Features
Readership
Academic researchers in developmental and cognitive psychology, as well as neuropsychology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 4th June 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124017252
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124016620
About the Serial Volume Editors
Richard Hastings Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Educational Development Appraisal and Research (CEDAR), University of Warwick, UK
Johannes Rojahn Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Cognitive Development, George Mason University, Fairfax, VA, U.S.A.