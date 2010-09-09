Challenges in Delivery of Therapeutic Genomics and Proteomics
1st Edition
Description
Delivery of therapeutic proteomics and genomics represent an important area of drug delivery research. Genomics and proteomics approaches could be used to direct drug development processes by unearthing pathways involved in disease pathogenesis where intervention may be most successful.
This book describes the basics of genomics and proteomics and highlights the various chemical, physical and biological approaches to protein and gene delivery.
Key Features
- Covers a diverse array of topics from basic sciences to therapeutic applications of proteomics and genomics delivery
- Of interest to researchers in both academia and industry
- Highlights what’s currently known and where further research is needed
Readership
Researchers in pharmaceutical sciences and those working in the area of drug delivery in both industry and academia
Table of Contents
1. The Cell
2. Gene Delivery – Challenges and Opportunities
3. Physical Methods of Gene Delivery
4. Gene Delivery Using Chemical Methods
5. Gene Delivery Using Viral Vectors
6. Applications of Gene Therapy
7. Antisense Oligonucleotides and Rna Interference
8. Proteomics
9. Protein and Peptide Delivery Through Respiratory Pathway
10. Oral Delivery of Proteins and Peptides: Concepts and Applications
11: PARENTERAL DELIVERY OF PEPTIDES AND PROTEINS
12. Other Routes of Protein and Peptide Delivery: Transdermal, Topical, Uterine and Rectal
Details
- No. of pages:
- 686
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2011
- Published:
- 9th September 2010
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123849656
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123849649
About the Editor
Ambikanandan Misra
Affiliations and Expertise
The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, India