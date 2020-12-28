Challenges & Updates in Pediatric Pathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323775786

Challenges & Updates in Pediatric Pathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, Volume 13-4

1st Edition

Editor: Jessica L. Davis
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323775786
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th December 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Jessica Davis, is devoted to Challenges & Updates in Pediatric Pathology. Articles in this issue include: Advances and Pitfalls in the Diagnosis of Hirschsprungs Disease, Updates in Pediatric Enteropathies: Differential Diagnosis, Testing, and Genetics, Pediatric Liver Tumors: Updates in Classification, New Prognostic Indicators in Pediatric Adrenal Tumors: Neuroblastoma & Adrenal Cortical Tumors, Pediatric Cystic Lung Lesions, Strategies for the Neonatal Lung Biopsy: Histology to Genetics, Wilm’s Tumor: Challenges and Newcomers in Prognosis, Pediatric Renal Tumors: Updates in the Molecular Era, Newcomers in Vascular Anomalies, Spindle Cell Rhabdomyosarcoma: Further Subcategorization, Pediatric & Infantile Fibroblastic/myofibroblastic Tumors in the Molecular Era, Round Cell Sarcomas: Newcomers and Diagnostic Approaches, CNS Embryonal Tumors: Testing Strategies for Integrated Diagnosis, Updates in Pediatric Gliomas, and more.

About the Editor

Jessica L. Davis

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Pathology, School of Medicine Director, Surgical Pathology Associate Residency Program Director Oregon Health & Science University

