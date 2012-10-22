Challenges and Opportunities of Next-Generation Sequencing for Biomedical Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123942876, 9780123982735

Challenges and Opportunities of Next-Generation Sequencing for Biomedical Research, Volume 89

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Mark Rees
eBook ISBN: 9780123982735
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123942876
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd October 2012
Page Count: 208
Table of Contents

  • Preface
  • Chapter One Next Generation Sequencing Methodologies - An Overview
    • 1 Introduction/NGS
    • 2 Sample Submission Strategies
    • 3 Phenotyping Challenges and Strategies
    • 4 Development of NGS Technologies
    • 5 Application of NGS
    • 6 Bioinformatics
  • Chapter Two Next Generation Sequencing in the Clinical Domain: Clinical Advantages, Practical, and Ethical Challenges
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 What is NGS?
    • 3 Explosion of Exome Sequencing Papers
    • 4 The Successes of Exome Sequencing
    • 5 The Successes of Genome Sequencing
    • 6 Ethics of WES
    • 7 NGS in Routine Clinical Practice?
  • Chapter Three Opportunities and Challenges for Genome Sequencing in the Clinic
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Milestones in the Development of Genetic Mapping
    • 3 Strategies for the Application of Next-Generation Sequencing in Genetic Mapping
    • 4 Consequence of Gene Discovery in Research Programs
    • 5 Challenges Around Incorporating Sequencing to the Clinic
  • Chapter Four Polymorphisms in Neuropsychiatric and Neuroinflammatory Disorders and the Role of Next Generation Sequencing in Early Diagnosis and Treatment
    • 1 Polymorphisms in Major Depressive Disorders
    • 2 Polymorphisms in ADHD
    • 3 Polymorphisms in Neuroinflammatory Diseases
    • 4 Multiple Sclerosis
    • 5 Alzheimer’s Disease
    • 6 Parkinson’s Disease
    • 7 Role of the NGS in Early Diagnostic and Treatment
    • 8 Conclusions
  • Chapter Five Structural Modelling Pipelines in Next Generation Sequencing Projects
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Protein Structure and Function
    • 3 Structural Modeling Methods
    • 4 Assessing Functional Impact of nsSNPs
    • 5 Protein–Protein Interaction Networks
  • Author Index
  • Subject Index

Description

Published continuously since 1944, the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology serial has been a continuous, essential resource for protein chemists. Covering reviews of methodology and research in all aspects of protein chemistry, including purification/expression, proteomics, modeling and structural determination and design, each volume brings forth new information about protocols and analysis of proteins while presenting the most recent findings from leading experts in a broad range of protein-related topics. This volume features articles on Challenges and Opportunities of Next-Generation Sequencing for Biomedical Research.

Key Features

  • Covers reviews of methodology and research in all aspects of protein chemistry
  • Brings forth new information about protocols and analysis of proteins while presenting the most recent findings from leading experts in a broad range of protein-related topics

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, cell biologists, protein chemists, structural geneticists, and structural biologists

Details

Reviews

"The authority, originality, and editing of the reviews are first class." --Nature

About the Serial Volume Editors

Mark Rees Serial Volume Editor

