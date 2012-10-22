Challenges and Opportunities of Next-Generation Sequencing for Biomedical Research, Volume 89
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One Next Generation Sequencing Methodologies - An Overview
- 1 Introduction/NGS
- 2 Sample Submission Strategies
- 3 Phenotyping Challenges and Strategies
- 4 Development of NGS Technologies
- 5 Application of NGS
- 6 Bioinformatics
- Chapter Two Next Generation Sequencing in the Clinical Domain: Clinical Advantages, Practical, and Ethical Challenges
- 1 Introduction
- 2 What is NGS?
- 3 Explosion of Exome Sequencing Papers
- 4 The Successes of Exome Sequencing
- 5 The Successes of Genome Sequencing
- 6 Ethics of WES
- 7 NGS in Routine Clinical Practice?
- Chapter Three Opportunities and Challenges for Genome Sequencing in the Clinic
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Milestones in the Development of Genetic Mapping
- 3 Strategies for the Application of Next-Generation Sequencing in Genetic Mapping
- 4 Consequence of Gene Discovery in Research Programs
- 5 Challenges Around Incorporating Sequencing to the Clinic
- Chapter Four Polymorphisms in Neuropsychiatric and Neuroinflammatory Disorders and the Role of Next Generation Sequencing in Early Diagnosis and Treatment
- 1 Polymorphisms in Major Depressive Disorders
- 2 Polymorphisms in ADHD
- 3 Polymorphisms in Neuroinflammatory Diseases
- 4 Multiple Sclerosis
- 5 Alzheimer’s Disease
- 6 Parkinson’s Disease
- 7 Role of the NGS in Early Diagnostic and Treatment
- 8 Conclusions
- Chapter Five Structural Modelling Pipelines in Next Generation Sequencing Projects
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Protein Structure and Function
- 3 Structural Modeling Methods
- 4 Assessing Functional Impact of nsSNPs
- 5 Protein–Protein Interaction Networks
- Author Index
- Subject Index
Description
Published continuously since 1944, the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology serial has been a continuous, essential resource for protein chemists. Covering reviews of methodology and research in all aspects of protein chemistry, including purification/expression, proteomics, modeling and structural determination and design, each volume brings forth new information about protocols and analysis of proteins while presenting the most recent findings from leading experts in a broad range of protein-related topics. This volume features articles on Challenges and Opportunities of Next-Generation Sequencing for Biomedical Research.
Key Features
- Covers reviews of methodology and research in all aspects of protein chemistry
- Brings forth new information about protocols and analysis of proteins while presenting the most recent findings from leading experts in a broad range of protein-related topics
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, cell biologists, protein chemists, structural geneticists, and structural biologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 22nd October 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123982735
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123942876
Reviews
"The authority, originality, and editing of the reviews are first class." --Nature