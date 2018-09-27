Challenges and Innovations in Ocean In Situ Sensors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128098868, 9780128098875

Challenges and Innovations in Ocean In Situ Sensors

1st Edition

Measuring Inner Ocean Processes and Health in the Digital Age

Editors: Eric Delory Jay Pearlman
eBook ISBN: 9780128098875
Paperback ISBN: 9780128098868
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th September 2018
Page Count: 408
Description

Challenges and Innovations in Ocean In-Situ Sensors: Measuring Inner Ocean Processes and Health in the Digital Age highlights collaborations of industry and academia in identifying the key challenges and solutions related to ocean observations. A new generation of sensors is presented that addresses the need for higher reliability (e.g. against biofouling), better integration on platforms in terms of size and communication, and data flow across domains (in-situ, space, etc.). Several developments are showcased using a broad diversity of measuring techniques and technologies. Chapters address different sensors and approaches for measurements, including applications, quality monitoring and initiatives that will guide the need for monitoring.

Key Features

  • Integrates information across key marine and maritime sectors and supports regional policy requirements on monitoring programs
  • Offers tactics for enabling early detection and more effective monitoring of the marine environment and implementation of appropriate management actions
  • Presents new technologies driving the next generation of sensors, allowing readers to understand new capabilities for monitoring and opportunities for another generation of sensors
  • Includes a global vision for ocean monitoring that fosters a new perspective on the direction of ocean measurements

Readership

Environmental Scientists, Ocean Scientists, Researchers, environmental managers

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Ocean in-situ sensors: new developments in biogeochemistry sensors
3. Ocean in-situ sensors: new developments in biological sensors
4. Ocean in-situ sensors: cross-cutting innovations
5. Innovative sensor carriers for cost-effective global ocean sampling
6. From sensor to user – interoperability of sensors and data systems
7. Challenges and approaches to system integration
8. Use Case scenarios - Three different use-cases will be developed

Details

No. of pages:
408
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128098875
Paperback ISBN:
9780128098868

About the Editor

Eric Delory

Dr Delory is currently Head of the Observatory at the Oceanic Platform of the Canary Islands. He coordinates NeXOS, a European collaborative project that develops new in-situ ocean sensors, through innovations aimed at increasing cost-efficiency of ocean observing systems, e.g. more reliable, interoperable, multifunctional optical and acoustic sensors. He has led the effort of the European Seas Observatory Network (ESONET) of transposing Global Earth Observation System of Systems (GEOSS) guidelines to sensor and data interoperability on European seafloor and water column observatories. He co-authored more than a hundred publications in the above fields.

Affiliations and Expertise

Observatory, Oceanic Platform of the Canary Islands

Jay Pearlman

Dr Pearlman is currently focused on making oceans observations more cost-effective and reliable along with increasing user access through improved interoperability. His interests include ocean sensors and systems, ocean research interoperability and information systems. Jay is PI on the five-year NSF OceanObs Research Coordination Network and a Co-PI on NSF’s EarthCube/BCube project. He is a work package co-lead for the European FP7 ocean sensor research project, NeXOS, the Atlantic ocean observation project, AtlantOS and was work package lead on EuroGEOSS, developing an information broker capability for GEOSS. He currently co-chairs the EarthCube Technology and Architecture Committee

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Colorado, CO, USA

Ratings and Reviews

