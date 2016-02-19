Challenge of the Land
1st Edition
Open Space Preservation at the Local Level
Description
Challenge of the Land: Open Space Preservation at the Local Level deals with the challenge of the land at the municipal level and how it can be addressed using proven techniques of open space preservation. Focusing primarily on the New York metropolitan region, this book describes actions that a municipal government can take to help control rampant urbanization and discusses the benefits of open space preservation. This book is comprised of eight chapters and opens with an overview of how municipal officials and civic leaders have had to come to grips with urbanization throughout the United States. The economic implications of population growth and the function of suburbia are considered. The next chapter outlines the benefits of open space preservation, including the establishment of recreational opportunity; the establishment of attractive community design and a visually pleasant landscape; and the maintenance of natural processes (that is, conservation). The following chapters explore the reconciliation of subdivision and open space; the use of basic acquisition techniques having to do with purchase, green space development, and the donation of land in fee or easement; and the approaches used by municipalities to preserve open space. The economic consequences of preserved open space are also considered, along with how the municipal government copes with the increasing forces of urbanization. This monograph will be a useful resource for everyone in or out of government, including county and municipal officials, as well as civic leaders concerned with the use of open spaces.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Chapter I. Coming to Grips
What Happened in Ramapo
Population Growth
Economic Penalty of Growth
The Function of Suburbia
Land is the Key. Open Space: The Environmental Focus
Chapter II. The Case for Open Space Preservation
The Three Functions of Open Space
Outdoor Recreation
The Statistics of Recreational Demand
The Case for Amenity
Natural Processes
How to Establish Priorities
Systems and Chunks
How Much Open Space
Gross Minimum Calculation
Acres per Thousand
Natural Processes as a Determinant
Chapter III. Direct Acquisition
A Big Acquisition: New Canaan
Strategy of Persuasion
A Piecemeal Effort: Cortlandt
Need for a Civic Base
Shifting Attitudes
Grant Programs
Land and Water Conservation Fund
HUD's Open-Space Program
State Aid
Grantsmanship
Westchester's Acquisition Procedure
Private Grants
Chapter IV. Open Space and Subdivision
Clustering as a Conservation Measure
"Block Plan" Technique
One-Step Reduction Technique
Mandating Cluster
A Question of Nomenclature
Who Should Sponsor Clustering
Setting Standards
Permanence as an Issue
Who Should Own the Open Space
Will Clustering Stimulate Development
The Question of Design
Clustering Guidelines
Chapter V. Land Donation: Fee and Easement
Using a Range of Recipients
Respecting the Landowner's Motives
Land Trusts
Conditions and Restrictions
Wildlife vs. People
Financial Motivations
Estate Planning
Donation of Development Rights
Gifts of Easements
Guidelines for Easement Acquisition
Chapter VI. More Tricks in the Bag
"Design" Zoning
Need for Permanence
Tax Inducements
"Open Space Gestalt"
The Demarest Open Space System
Using the Whole Bag of Tricks
Chapter VII. Economic Effects
The New Municipal Math
The Agent of Reversal: Open Space
Positive Results of Preservation
Methods of Determining Positive Economic Effects
Direct Revenues and Ratables
Chapter VIII. The Action Process
Need for New Machinery
New Official Groups
Initial Research
The First Project
Continuing Programs
Selected Bibliography
Appendix
- No. of pages:
- 164
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483155371