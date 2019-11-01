Chalcogenide
1st Edition
From 3D to 2D and Beyond
Table of Contents
1. The ubiquitous nature of chalcogenides in science and technology
Jacek K. Furdyna and Xinyu Liu
2. Thermal and thermoelectric theory of chalcogenides
Nuo Yang and Tengfei Luo
3. Lead Salt Photodetectors and their Optoelectronic Characterization
Davorin Babic, Larry Johnson, Lowell Snyder and Juan San Roman
4. Photovoltaic applications of chalcogenides
Yong-Hang Zhang
5. Rare-Earth Chalcogenide Compounds
Sining Dong
6. Electronic, Optical, and Magnetic Phenomena of Bulk II-VI- based Semiconductors
Jacek K. Furdyna
7. Group-IV chalcogenides
Lyubov Titova
8. Epitaxially-Grown II-VI Semiconductors and their Optoelectronic Applications
Maria C. Tamargo
9. Epitaxial II 1-x Mn x VI Semiconductor Quantum Structures
Sanghoon Lee
10. Spin Phenomena in Lead Salts
Tomasz Story
11. Charge density waves in chalcogenides
Goran Karapetrov
12. 2D electron gas in chalcogenide multilayers
Aleksandr Kazakov and Tomasz Wojtowicz
13. 2D "van der Waals" Chalcogenides
Xinyu Liu
14. Ferromagnetic Chalcogenide Nanosheets
Changqing Jin
15. Tailoring magnetic exchange interactions in transition metal doped II-VI nanocrystals by size- and shape engineering
Rachel Fainblat
16. Topological Insulator
Joseph A. Hagmann
Description
Chalcogenide: From 3D to 2D and Beyond reviews graphene-like 2D chalcogenide systems that include topological insulators, interesting thermoelectric structures, and structures that exhibit a host of spin phenomena that are unique to 2D and lower-dimensional geometries. The book describes state-of-the-art materials in growth and fabrication, magnetic, electronic and optical characterization, as well as the experimental and theoretical aspects of this family of materials. Bulk chalcogenides, chalcogenide films, their heterostructures and low-dimensional chalcogenide-based quantum structures are discussed. Particular attention is paid to findings that are relevant to the continued search for new physical phenomena and new functionalities.
Finally, the book covers the enormous opportunities that have emerged as it has become possible to achieve lower-dimensional chalcogenide structures by epitaxial techniques.
Key Features
- Provides readers with foundational information on the materials growth, fabrication, magnetic, electronic and optical characterization of chalcogenide materials
- Discusses not only bulk chalcogenides and chalcogenide thin films, but also two-dimensional chalcogenide materials systems
- Reviews the most important applications in optoelectronics, photovoltaics and thermoelectrics
Readership
Materials Scientists and Engineers, Physicists, and Electrical Engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081026878
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Xinyu Liu Editor
Xinyu Liu is currently a Research Associate Professor at the University of Notre Dame conducting research on spin-based processes in semiconductors and their nanostructures. Prior to his current role, he worked at the University of Notre Dame as a post-doc and research assistant, focusing on magnetic semiconductors and ferromagnetic semiconductor materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Associate Professor, University of Notre Dame, USA
Sanghoon Lee Editor
Sanghoon Lee joined the Electrical Materials Engineering Department at Kwangwoon University as a faculty member (2000). At Kwangwoon University he founded the “spin functional semiconductor research center”. In 2001 he joined Korea University as an Assistant Professor and was promoted to the rank of Professor in 2008. His current research focuses on the spin related phenomena in semiconductor nanostructures, which include magnetic semiconductor materials growth, characterization of spin property, and semiconductor spin devices. For the last few years, he has served as the Department Chair and the Director of the BK21 plus project.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Korea University, Korea
Jacek Furdyna Editor
Jacek Furdyna is the Marquez Professor of Physics at the University of Notre Dame. Since the 1960s he has been studying semiconductors with special expertise on epitaxially grown semiconductors and their quantum structures. For the totality of his scientific accomplishments he was awarded honorary doctorates by Warsaw University in October 2002 and by Purdue University in May 2007. In 2009 he was awarded the Nicolaus Copernicus Medal by the Polish Academy of Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, University of Notre Dame, USA
Tengfei Luo Editor
Dr. Luo joined Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering in 2012 as an assistant professor after finishing his postdoctoral research in MIT. He received his Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from Michigan State University and B.S. in Energy and Power Engineering from Xi’an Jiaotong University. Dr. Luo’s research focuses on understanding fundamentals of nanoscale heat and mass transfer using computational and experimental techniques and applying the knowledge to the fields of renewable energy, microelectronics thermal management and water treatment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, University of Notre Dame, USA
Yong-Hang Zhang Editor
Yong-Hang Zhang is a Professor of Electrical Engineering at Arizona State University and has been working at the university since 1993. Prior to Arizona State University, Dr. Zhang worked at Hughes Research Laboratories. He and his colleagues at Hugh Research Laboratories demonstrated the first MWIR lasers that use a type-II superlattice active region in 1994 and won an award for Innovation & Excellence in Laser Technology & Applications from Hughes Electronics Company. Professor Yong-Hang Zhang's areas of research interest are semiconductor optoelectronic devices and structures grown by
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Arizona State University, USA