Chalcogenide Glasses
1st Edition
Preparation, Properties and Applications
Table of Contents
- Part I: Preparation and properties of chalcogenide glasses
- 1: Preparation of high-purity chalcogenide glasses
- Abstract:
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Preparation of vitreous chalcogenides
- 1.3 Properties of chalcogenide glasses determining their application as optical materials
- 1.4 Preparation of high-purity chalcogenide glasses
- 1.5 Preparation and characterization of chalcogenide optical fibers
- 1.6 Conclusion
- 2: Structure of chalcogenide glasses characterized by nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy
- Abstract:
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 The 77Se nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy in chalcogenide glasses
- 2.3 Other nuclei: 125Te, 75As, 73Ge, 71Ga
- 2.4 Conclusion
- 3: Mean coordination and topological constraints in chalcogenide network glasses
- Abstract:
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Mean coordination and topological constraints: the rigidity percolation model
- 3.3 Applicability of the rigidity percolation model
- 3.4 The temperature dependence of constraints
- 3.5 Conclusion and future trends
- 4: Thermal properties of chalcogenide glasses
- Abstract:
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Differential scanning calorimetry (DSC)
- 4.3 Thermogravimetric analysis (TGA)
- 4.4 Thermomechanical analysis (TMA)
- 4.5 Viscometry
- 4.6 Thermo-optic behavior
- 4.7 Conclusion and future trends
- 4.8 Sources of further information and advice
- 5: Optical properties of chalcogenide glasses and fibers
- Abstract:
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Optical transmission theory
- 5.3 Impurity absorptions
- 5.4 Refractive index, dispersion and dn/dT
- 5.5 Transmission and laser power delivery of chalcogenide fibers
- 5.6 Current and future trends
- 5.7 Conclusion
- 6: Photo-induced phenomena in chalcogenide glasses
- Abstract:
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Scalar changes
- 6.3 Enhancement and suppression of photodarkening
- 6.4 Excitation condition dependent scalar changes
- 6.5 Vector deformations
- 6.6 Conclusion
- 7: Ionic conductivity of chalcogenide glasses
- Abstract:
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Preparation of ionic conductive chalcogenide glasses
- 7.3 Electrical and electrochemical characterisations
- 7.4 Conductivity versus composition
- 7.5 Direct current (dc) conductivity models
- 7.6 Frequency-dependent conductivity models
- 7.7 Applications
- 7.8 Conclusion
- 8: Physical ageing of chalcogenide glasses
- Abstract:
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Experimental characterization of physical ageing in glasses using thermal analysis
- 8.3 Physical ageing effects in chalcogenide glasses
- 8.4 Phenomenological description of physical ageing
- 8.5 On the origin of physical ageing in chalcogenide glasses
- 8.6 Conclusion and future trends
- 9: Deposition techniques for chalcogenide thin films
- Abstract:
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Thin-film deposition
- 9.3 Conclusion and future trends
- 9.4 Sources of further information and advice
- 9.5 Acknowledgements
- 10: Transparent chalcogenide glass-ceramics
- Abstract:
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 The recent history of chalcogenide glass-ceramics
- 10.3 Synthesis of transparent chalcogenide glass-ceramics
- 10.4 Properties of glass-ceramics
- 10.5 Future trends
- 10.6 Conclusion
- Part II: Applications of chalcogenide glasses
- 11: Rare-earth-doped chalcogenide glass for lasers and amplifiers
- Abstract:
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Rare-earth (RE)-doped chalcogenide glasses for optical fiber amplifiers
- 11.3 Local structure of RE ions
- 11.4 RE-doped chalcogenide glasses for mid-infrared lasers
- 11.5 Conclusion and future trends
- 12: Chalcogenide waveguides for infrared sensing
- Abstract:
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Fiber evanescent wave spectroscopy
- 12.3 Fabrication of the fiber sensor
- 12.4 Characterization and optimization of the sensor
- 12.5 Applications of the sensor
- 12.6 Spatial area
- 12.7 Conclusion
- 13: Chalcogenide microstructured optical fibers for infrared applications
- Abstract:
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 General principles of microstructured optical fibers
- 13.3 Elaboration of chalcogenide microstructured optical fibers
- 13.4 Optical properties
- 13.5 Nonlinear optical properties
- 13.6 Conclusion
- 14: Chalcogenide glass waveguide devices for all-optical signal processing
- Abstract:
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Stimulated Brillouin scattering (SBS) based on-chip processing
- 14.3 On-chip processing using the Kerr effect
- 14.4 Conclusion
- 15: Controlling light on the nanoscale with chalcogenide thin films
- Abstract:
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Chalcogenide-based active elements
- 15.3 Nanoscale switches
- 15.4 Modelled phase change functionality in metamaterials
- 15.5 Electro-optic switches
- 15.6 All-optical switches
- 15.7 Conclusion
- 16: Second harmonic generation in chalcogenide glasses
- Abstract:
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 General principles for the generation of second-order nonlinear optical effects in glasses
- 16.3 Second harmonic generation (SHG) in glasses: origin and mechanism
- 16.4 Optical waveguide for electro-optic effects and quasi-phase matching second harmonic generation (QPM-SHG) in glass
- 16.5 SHG in chalcogenide glasses: induced polarization by external stimulation
- 16.6 Thermal poling in chalcogenide glasses
- 16.7 Glass-ceramic samples
- 16.8 Infrared (IR) stimulated processes in chalcogenide glasses
- 16.9 Conclusion
- 17: Chalcogenide glass resists for lithography
- Abstract:
- 17.1 Introduction
- 17.2 Resist materials for lithography
- 17.3 Basics of chalcogenide glass resists
- 17.4 Examples of chalcogenide resist applications
- 17.5 Advantages and disadvantages of chalcogenide resists
- 17.6 Conclusion and future trends
- 17.7 Acknowledgements
- 18: Chalcogenide for phase change optical and electrical memories
- Abstract:
- 18.1 Introduction: the basics of rewritable phase change data storage
- 18.2 Crystal nucleation in chalcogenide Ge2Sb2Te5 alloys: application to optical memories
- 18.3 Stability of very thin amorphous chalcogenide layers
- 18.4 Influence of nitrogen on GeTe crystallization ability: application to embedded electrical memories
- 18.5 Conclusion
- 19: Chalcogenide glasses as electrolytes for batteries
- Abstract:
- 19.1 Introduction
- 19.2 Advantages of sulfide glasses as solid electrolytes
- 19.3 Development of sulfide electrolytes for battery application
- 19.4 All-solid-state lithium secondary batteries with sulfide electrolytes
- 19.5 Conclusion
- Index
Description
The unique properties and functionalities of chalcogenide glasses make them promising materials for photonic applications. Chalcogenide glasses are transparent from the visible to the near infrared region and can be moulded into lenses or drawn into fibres. They have useful commercial applications as components for lenses for infrared cameras, and chalcogenide glass fibres and optical components are used in waveguides for use with lasers, for optical switching, chemical and temperature sensing and phase change memories. Chalcogenide glasses comprehensively reviews the latest technological advances in this field and the industrial applications of the technology.
Part one outlines the preparation methods and properties of chalcogenide glasses, including the thermal properties, structure, and optical properties, before going on to discuss mean coordination and topological constraints in chalcogenide network glasses, and the photo-induced phenomena in chalcogenide glasses. This section also covers the ionic conductivity and physical aging of chalcogenide glasses, deposition techniques for chalcogenide thin films, and transparent chalcogenide glass-ceramics. Part two explores the applications of chalcogenide glasses. Topics discussed include rare-earth-doped chalcogenide glass for lasers and amplifiers, the applications of chalcogenide glasses for infrared sensing, microstructured optical fibres for infrared applications, and chalcogenide glass waveguide devices for all-optical signal processing. This section also discusses the control of light on the nanoscale with chalcogenide thin films, chalcogenide glass resists for lithography, and chalcogenide for phase change optical and electrical memories. The book concludes with an overview of chalcogenide glasses as electrolytes for batteries.
Chalcogenide glasses comprehensively reviews the latest technological advances and applications of chalcogenide glasses, and is an essential text for academics, materials scientists and electrical engineers working in the photonics and optoelectronics industry.
Key Features
- Outlines preparation methods and properties, and explores applications of chalcogenide glasses.
- Covers the ionic conductivity and physical aging of chalcogenide glasses, deposition techniques for chalcogenide thin films, and transparent chalcogenide glass-ceramics
- Discusses the control of light on the nanoscale with chalcogenide thin films, chalcogenide glass resists for lithography, and chalcogenide for phase change optical and electrical memories
Readership
Specialists in the fields of development and production of systems for telecommunications and non-linear optics, IR pyrometry, IR vision, analytical IR spectroscopy for biology, medicine, pharmacology, food and chemical industry; Those working on optical properties of glasses, namely high-IR transparent glasses, having non-linear optical properties
Details
- No. of pages:
- 704
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2014
- Published:
- 18th October 2013
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857093561
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857093455
About the Editors
J-L Adam Editor
Dr Jean-Luc Adam is Director of Research at Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS) and Director of the Institut des Sciences Chimiques de Rennes, France.
X. Zhang Editor
Dr Xianghua Zhang is a Director of Research at Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS) -Université de Rennes 1, France.
