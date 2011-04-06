The only exam review for the two leading neonatal critical-care nursing certification examinations, Certification and Core Review for Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing, 4th Edition prepares you for your exam with realistic questions and test simulation. Based on the blueprints of the AACN’s CCRN-Neonatal exam and the NCC’s Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing (RNC-NIC) exam, review questions cover the information in Core Curriculum for Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing, 3rd Edition, and reflect essential knowledge, the latest evidence, and best practices. A total of 600 questions and answers with rationales are provided both online and in the book. Online, you can choose either the AACN or NCC format, and review material either in Study mode or in Examination mode. Developed by the AACN, AWHONN, and NANN, this powerful review tool offers excellent preparation for your certification exam!