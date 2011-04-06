Certification and Core Review for Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781437726336, 9781455704132

Certification and Core Review for Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing

4th Edition

Editors: Robin Watson
eBook ISBN: 9781455704132
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 6th April 2011
Page Count: 168
Description

The only exam review for the two leading neonatal critical-care nursing certification examinations, Certification and Core Review for Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing, 4th Edition prepares you for your exam with realistic questions and test simulation. Based on the blueprints of the AACN’s CCRN-Neonatal exam and the NCC’s Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing (RNC-NIC) exam, review questions cover the information in Core Curriculum for Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing, 3rd Edition, and reflect essential knowledge, the latest evidence, and best practices. A total of 600 questions and answers with rationales are provided both online and in the book. Online, you can choose either the AACN or NCC format, and review material either in Study mode or in Examination mode. Developed by the AACN, AWHONN, and NANN, this powerful review tool offers excellent preparation for your certification exam!

Key Features

  • Endorsed by the three most authoritative associations in neonatal intensive care nursing: the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN); the Association of Women's Health, Obstetric, and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN); and the National Association of Neonatal Nurses (NANN).
  • Answers are provided for each question, accompanied by rationales and references, to enhance your understanding of the material.
  • Realistic exam practice is offered through questions that mirror the certification exam content, the multiple-choice question format, and the distribution of content.

Table of Contents

Section I: General Assessment and Management

1. Assessment of Fetal Well-Being

2. Adaptation to Extrauterine Life

3. Neonatal Resuscitation

4. Physical Assessment

5. Gestational Age Assessment

6. Thermoregulation

7. Fluids and Electrolytes

8. Nutrition Management

9. Developmental Support

10. Radiographic Evaluation

11. Pharmacology

12. Care of the Extremely Low Birth Weight Infant

13. Care of the Late Preterm Infant

Section II: Pathophysiology

  System-Specific Disorders

14. Cardiovascular Disorders

15. Pulmonary Disorders

16. Gastrointestinal Disorders

17. Metabolic/Endocrine Disorders

18. Hematologic Disorders

19. Neurologic Disorders

20. Renal and Genitourinary Disorders

21. Genetics and Congenital Anomalies

22. Immunologic Disorders and Infections

23. Dermatologic Disorders

24. Auditory and Ophthalmologic Disorders

  Multisystem Considerations

25. Maternal-Fetal Complications

26. Pain Assessment and Management

27. Perinatal Substance Abuse

Section III: Professional Caring and Ethical Practice

28. Family Integration

29. Discharge Planning and Transition to Home Care

30. Patient Safety

31. Research Issues

32. Legal Issues

33. Ethical Issues

34. AACN Synergy Model for Patient Care

Section IV: Answers to Core Review Questions

About the Editor

Robin Watson

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Nurse Informaticist, Los Angeles County Department of Health Services EHR-ORCHID, Los Angeles, California

