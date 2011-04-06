Certification and Core Review for Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing
4th Edition
Description
The only exam review for the two leading neonatal critical-care nursing certification examinations, Certification and Core Review for Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing, 4th Edition prepares you for your exam with realistic questions and test simulation. Based on the blueprints of the AACN’s CCRN-Neonatal exam and the NCC’s Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing (RNC-NIC) exam, review questions cover the information in Core Curriculum for Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing, 3rd Edition, and reflect essential knowledge, the latest evidence, and best practices. A total of 600 questions and answers with rationales are provided both online and in the book. Online, you can choose either the AACN or NCC format, and review material either in Study mode or in Examination mode. Developed by the AACN, AWHONN, and NANN, this powerful review tool offers excellent preparation for your certification exam!
Key Features
- Endorsed by the three most authoritative associations in neonatal intensive care nursing: the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN); the Association of Women's Health, Obstetric, and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN); and the National Association of Neonatal Nurses (NANN).
- Answers are provided for each question, accompanied by rationales and references, to enhance your understanding of the material.
- Realistic exam practice is offered through questions that mirror the certification exam content, the multiple-choice question format, and the distribution of content.
Table of Contents
Section I: General Assessment and Management
1. Assessment of Fetal Well-Being
2. Adaptation to Extrauterine Life
3. Neonatal Resuscitation
4. Physical Assessment
5. Gestational Age Assessment
6. Thermoregulation
7. Fluids and Electrolytes
8. Nutrition Management
9. Developmental Support
10. Radiographic Evaluation
11. Pharmacology
12. Care of the Extremely Low Birth Weight Infant
13. Care of the Late Preterm Infant
Section II: Pathophysiology
System-Specific Disorders
14. Cardiovascular Disorders
15. Pulmonary Disorders
16. Gastrointestinal Disorders
17. Metabolic/Endocrine Disorders
18. Hematologic Disorders
19. Neurologic Disorders
20. Renal and Genitourinary Disorders
21. Genetics and Congenital Anomalies
22. Immunologic Disorders and Infections
23. Dermatologic Disorders
24. Auditory and Ophthalmologic Disorders
Multisystem Considerations
25. Maternal-Fetal Complications
26. Pain Assessment and Management
27. Perinatal Substance Abuse
Section III: Professional Caring and Ethical Practice
28. Family Integration
29. Discharge Planning and Transition to Home Care
30. Patient Safety
31. Research Issues
32. Legal Issues
33. Ethical Issues
34. AACN Synergy Model for Patient Care
Section IV: Answers to Core Review Questions
Details
168
- 168
English
- English
© Saunders 2012
- © Saunders 2012
6th April 2011
- 6th April 2011
Saunders
- Saunders
9781455704132
- 9781455704132
About the Editor
Robin Watson
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Nurse Informaticist, Los Angeles County Department of Health Services EHR-ORCHID, Los Angeles, California