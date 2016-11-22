Get ready for your neonatal intensive care nursing certification exam with the only review developed in collaboration with three leading nursing organizations! From AACN, AWHONN, and NANN, Certification and Core Review for Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing, 5th Edition prepares you for your examination with hundreds of high-quality study questions and realistic test simulation. Based on the latest test plans of the AACN’s CCRN®-Neonatal exam and the NCC’s Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing (RNC-NIC) exam, review questions cover the changes to the Core Curriculum and reflect the latest evidence, essential knowledge, and best practices. New to this edition are three new chapters and 225 completely new review questions. This powerful study tool offers unparalleled preparation for your certification exam!