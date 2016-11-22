Certification and Core Review for Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323391290, 9780323392402

Certification and Core Review for Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing

5th Edition

Editors: Robin Watson Beth C. Diehl
eBook ISBN: 9780323392402
eBook ISBN: 9780323392365
Paperback ISBN: 9780323391290
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd November 2016
Page Count: 168
Description

Get ready for your neonatal intensive care nursing certification exam with the only review developed in collaboration with three leading nursing organizations! From AACN, AWHONN, and NANN, Certification and Core Review for Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing, 5th Edition prepares you for your examination with hundreds of high-quality study questions and realistic test simulation. Based on the latest test plans of the AACN’s CCRN®-Neonatal exam and the NCC’s Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing (RNC-NIC) exam, review questions cover the changes to the Core Curriculum and reflect the latest evidence, essential knowledge, and best practices. New to this edition are three new chapters and 225 completely new review questions. This powerful study tool offers unparalleled preparation for your certification exam!

Key Features

  • Endorsed by the three most authoritative associations in neonatal intensive care nursing: the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN); the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric, and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN); and the National Association of Neonatal Nurses (NANN). 
  • Realistic exam practice is offered through 675 total questions that mirror the certification exam content, the multiple-choice question format, and the distribution of content.
  • Answers are provided for each question, accompanied by rationales and references, to enhance your understanding of the material.
  • Online flexibility allows you to organize review questions and test format by your preferred examination, either the AACN or NCC. 
  • Online exam simulation — included free with each new copy of the book mirrors the test-taking experience with an interactive, timed format.
  • Customized study lets you choose whether to work through online questions in Study Mode or Examination Mode.
  • Online remediation includes rationales for both correct and incorrect answers, and in-book remediation provides rationales for correct answers.
  • A compact, portable size makes the book easier to study anytime, anywhere.

Table of Contents

Section I: General Assessment and Management
1.  Assessment of Fetal Well-Being
2. Adaptation to Extrauterine Life
3. Neonatal Resuscitation
4. Physical Assessment
5. Gestational Age Assessment
6. Thermoregulation
7. Fluids and Electrolytes
8. Nutrition Management
9. Developmental Support
10. Radiographic Evaluation
11. Pharmacology
12. Care of the Extremely Low Birth Weight Infant
13. Care of the Late-Preterm Infant
Section II: Pathophysiology
System-Specific Disorders
14. Cardiovascular Disorders
15. Pulmonary Disorders
16. Gastrointestinal Disorders
17. Metabolic and Endocrine Disorders
18. Hematologic Disorders
19. Neurologic Disorders
20. Renal and Genitourinary Disorders
21. Genetic and Congenital Anomalies
22. Immunologic Disorders and  Infections
23. Dermatologic Disorders
24. Auditory and Ophthalmologic Disorders
Multisystem Considerations
25. Maternal-Fetal Complications
26. Pain Assessment and Management
27. Perinatal Substance Abuse
Section III: Psychosocial and Behavioral Adjustments
28. Family Integration and Culturally Sensitive Care  EXPANDED AND REFOCUSED!
29. Discharge Planning and Transition to Home
30.  Grieving Process  NEW!
Section IV: Professional Practice  NEW section!
31. Quality Improvement  NEW!
32. Patient Safety
33.  Research
34.  Legal Issues
35.  Ethical Issues
36. Facilitation of Learning  NEW!
Section V: Answer Key

Details

No. of pages:
168
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
About the Editor

Robin Watson

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Nurse Informaticist, Los Angeles County Department of Health Services EHR-ORCHID, Los Angeles, California

Beth C. Diehl

