Certifiable Software Applications 2
1st Edition
Support Processes
Description
Certifiable Software Applications 2: Support Processes explains the process to achieve a certifiable application. This concerns several major topics, skill management, data preparation, requirement management, software verification, and software validation. In addition, analysis of the impact of the use of COTS and pre-existing software on certifiable software is presented.
Finally, the last support process concerns the management of commercial tools, the creation of a specific tools, and therefore the qualification of tools, which is based on their impact on the final software.
Key Features
- Explains configuration management, management of anomalies, skills management, and quality control
- Discusses the major topics of skill management, data preparation, requirement management, software verification, and software validation
- Presents tactics for the management of commercial tools and the creation of a specific tool which is based on their impact on the final software
Readership
Information security professionals, system administrators. Security managers, academics in the field of computing security
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Introduction
- Reader’s guide
- Acknowledgments
- 1: Realization of a Software Application
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 What is software?
- 1.3 Software within a system
- 1.4 Different types of software applications
- 1.5 Lifecycle
- 1.6 Choice of the software application development strategy
- 1.7 Conclusion
- 1.8 Appendix A – structure of an SQAP
- 2: Quality Assurance Implementation
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Quality management system
- 2.3 Characterization of a stage
- 2.4 Process
- 2.5 Input elements
- 2.6 Descriptions of the realization stages
- 2.7 Vocabulary and mode of expression
- 2.8 Software quality assurance plan
- 2.9 Conclusion
- 3: Support Processes
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Transversal processes
- 3.3 Support processes
- 3.4 Principal processes
- 3.5 Project management
- 3.6 Conclusion
- 4: Organization
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Initial needs
- 4.3 Realization of a software application
- 4.4 Conclusion
- 5: Human Resources and Competencies Management
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Definition of roles
- 5.3 Competencies management
- 5.4 Outsourcing management
- 5.5 Outsourcing
- 5.6 Learning management
- 5.7 Conclusion
- 6: Management of a Software Application’s Versions
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Definition of the version
- 6.3 Change management
- 6.4 Delivery
- 6.5 Conclusion
- 6.6 Appendix A: change request
- 6.7 Appendix B: SwVS
- 7: Configuration Management
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Configuration management
- 7.3 Software application CM
- 7.4 Implementation
- 7.5 Conclusion
- 8: Archiving
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Archiving process
- 8.3 Conclusion
- 9: Maintenance of a Software Application
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Principles
- 9.3 Realization of the new version
- 9.4 Conclusion
- 10: Deployment of a Software Application
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Principles
- 10.3 Implementation
- 10.4 In reality
- 10.5 Conclusion
- 11: Verification and Validation
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Concept
- 11.3 Techniques, methods and practices
- 11.4 Verification and validation plan
- 11.5 New issues of the V&V
- 11.6 Conclusion
- 12: Tools Management
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 List of tools
- 12.3 Description of the computer
- 12.4 Generation process
- 12.5 Tool configuration management
- 12.6 Tool qualification
- 12.7 Conclusion
- 13: Tools Qualification
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Tools qualification
- 13.3 Qualification process
- 13.4 Adequacy to need
- 13.5 Version management
- 13.6 Qualification process
- 13.7 Conclusion
- 14: Data Configured Software Application
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Problem
- 14.3 System parameterized by data
- 14.4 From the system to the software
- 14.5 Data preparation process
- 14.6 Data preparation process
- 14.7 Conclusion
- 15: Audit
- Abstract
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Audit
- 15.3 Conclusion
- Conclusions and Perspectives
- Glossary
- Bibliography
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 282
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 28th November 2016
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081011645
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785481185
About the Author
Jean-Louis Boulanger
Jean-Louis Boulanger is currently an Independent Safety Assessor (ISA) in the railway domain focusing on software elements. His research interests include requirements, software verification and validation, traceability and RAMS with a special focus on safety.
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Safety Assessor (ISA) in the railway domain focusing on software elements