Cerium Oxide (CeO2): Synthesis, Properties and Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Cerium and cerium oxide: a brief introduction
2. Synthesis and properties of cerium oxide-based materials
3. Catalytic applications of cerium oxide-based materials
4. Photo-catalytic and photo-thermo-catalytic applications of cerium oxide-based materials
5. Mass diffusion phenomena in ceria
6. Ceria-based coatings and pigments
7. Cerium oxide nanoparticles for chemical and biological sensors: properties, sensing designs and applications
8. Biological, biomedical and pharmaceutical applications of cerium oxide
9. Analysis of the cerium oxide market and outlooks
Description
Cerium Oxide (CeO2): Synthesis, Properties and Applications provides an updated and comprehensive account of the research in the field of cerium oxide based materials. The book is divided into three main blocks that deal with its properties, synthesis and applications. Special attention is devoted to the growing number of applications of ceria based materials, including their usage in industrial and environmental catalysis and photocatalysis, energy production and storage, sensors, cosmetics, radioprotection, glass technology, pigments, stainless steel and toxicology. A brief historical introduction gives users background, and a final chapter addresses future perspectives and outlooks to stimulate future research.
The book is intended for a wide audience, including students, academics and industrial researchers working in materials science, chemistry and physics.
Key Features
- Addresses a wide range of applications of ceria-based materials, including catalysis, energy production and storage, sensors, cosmetics and toxicology
- Provides the fundamentals of ceria-based materials, including synthesis methods, materials properties, toxicology and surface chemistry
- Includes nanostructured ceria-based materials and a discussion of future prospects and outlooks
Readership
Researchers in academia and industry in materials science, chemistry, chemical engineering, and physics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128156612
About the Editors
Salvatore Scire Editor
Salvatore Scirè was born in 1960 at Catania (Italy) and obtained his degree in Chemistry with Laude in 1984 at the University of Catania and then the PhD in Industrial Chemistry in 1989. Now he is Associate Professor of Industrial Chemistry at the Department of Chemical Sciences of Catania University. His research activity is mainly focused on heterogeneous catalysis with special interest devoted to the study of oxide-supported mono and bimetallic catalysts and more recently to the application of photocatalysis to the environment protection and the energy production. He is referee for leading journals devoted to catalysis and material science and guest editor of some special issues in international journals. He collaborated with petrochemical and microelectronic industries and with other scientists all over the world. His research activity is documented by about 100 papers in international journals and books, 1 patent and over 110 contributions in scientific meetings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Chemical Sciences, Catania University, Italy
Leonardo Palmisano Editor
Leonardo Palmisano was born in 1950 at Termini Imerese (Italy) and obtained his degree in Chemistry cum Laude in 1973 at the University of Palermo. He is Full Professor of Chemistry at the University of Palermo (Department of Engineering) from 01/11/2000. The scientific activity has been mainly focused in the field of heterogeneous photocatalysis and his papers or chapters of books deal with various topics concerning preparation, characterization with many bulk and surface techniques, and testing of various types of bare and doped polycrystalline photocatalysts. He has collaborated with many scientists all over the world producing many joint papers in international journals and books (about 300), 5 patents, and many papers in proceedings of national and international conferences (about 400). He is referee of many international journals and member of editorial boards of Eur. J. Inorg. Chem., Curr. Org. Chem., Int. J. Photoenerg., and J. Membrane Sci. Technol.
Affiliations and Expertise
Full Professor, Department of Engineering, University of Palermo, Italy