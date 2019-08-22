Cerium Oxide (CeO2): Synthesis, Properties and Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Cerium and cerium oxide: A brief introduction
2. Synthesis and properties of cerium oxide-based materials
3. Catalytic applications of cerium dioxide
4. Photocatalytic and photothermocatalytic applications of cerium oxide-based materials
5. Mass diffusion phenomena in cerium oxide
6. Ceria-based coatings and pigments
7. Cerium oxide nanoparticles for chemical and biological sensors: Properties, sensing designs, and applications
8. Biological, biomedical and pharmaceutical applications of cerium oxide
9. Economical aspects, toxicity, and environmental fate of cerium oxide
Description
Cerium Oxide (CeO2): Synthesis, Properties and Applications provides an updated and comprehensive account of the research in the field of cerium oxide based materials. The book is divided into three main blocks that deal with its properties, synthesis and applications. Special attention is devoted to the growing number of applications of ceria based materials, including their usage in industrial and environmental catalysis and photocatalysis, energy production and storage, sensors, cosmetics, radioprotection, glass technology, pigments, stainless steel and toxicology. A brief historical introduction gives users background, and a final chapter addresses future perspectives and outlooks to stimulate future research.
The book is intended for a wide audience, including students, academics and industrial researchers working in materials science, chemistry and physics.
Key Features
- Addresses a wide range of applications of ceria-based materials, including catalysis, energy production and storage, sensors, cosmetics and toxicology
- Provides the fundamentals of ceria-based materials, including synthesis methods, materials properties, toxicology and surface chemistry
- Includes nanostructured ceria-based materials and a discussion of future prospects and outlooks
Readership
Researchers in academia and industry in materials science, chemistry, chemical engineering, and physics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 402
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 22nd August 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128156612
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128156629
About the Series Editors
Ghenadii Korotcenkov
Ghenadii Korotcenkov received his Ph.D. in Physics and Technology of Semiconductor Materials and Devices in 1976, and his Doctor Habilitate Degree in Physics and Mathematics of Semiconductors and Dielectrics in 1990. Long time he was a leader of scientific Gas Sensor Group and manager of various national and international scientific and engineering projects carried out in Laboratory of Micro- and Optoelectronics, Technical University of Moldova, supported from International Foundations and Programs such as CRDF, MRDA, IREX, ICTP, INTAS, INCO-COPERNICUS, COST, NATO. From 2007 to 2008, he was an invited scientist in Korean Institute of Energy Research, Daejeon, South Korea. Then, until the end of 2017 Dr. G. Korotcenkov was a research professor at the School of Materials Science and Engineering at Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology, Gwangju, South Korea. Currently Dr. G. Korotcenkov is the research professor at the Department of Physics and Engineering at the Moldova State University, Chisinau, the Rep. of Moldova. Specialists from Former Soviet Union know G. Korotcenkov’s research results in the field of study of Schottky barriers, MOS structures, native oxides, and photoreceivers on the base of III-Vs compounds very well. His current research interests include material sciences focused on metal oxides, surface science, and the design of thin film gas sensors and thermoelectric convertors. Dr. G. Korotcenkov is either the author or editor of 39 books, published by Momentum Press, CRC Press, Springer (USA) and Harbin Institute of Technology Press (China). He is the author and coauthor of more than 600 scientific publications, including 30 review papers, 38 book chapters, and more than 200 articles published in peer-reviewed scientific journals (h-factor = 42 [Scopus] and h-factor = 51 [Google Scholar citation]). Besides, Dr. G. Korotcenkov is a holder of 17 patents. He has presented more than 250 reports at national and international conferences, including 17 invited talks. Dr. G. Korotcenkov was co-organizer of more than 10 international scientific conferences. Research activities of Dr. G. Korotcenkov are honored by the Prize of the Academy of Sciences of Moldova (2019), an Award of the Supreme Council of Science and Advanced Technology of the Republic of Moldova (2004); Prize of the Presidents of the Ukrainian, Belarus, and Moldovan Academies of Sciences (2003); and National Youth Prize of the Republic of Moldova in the field of science and technology (1980), among others.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physics and Engineering, Moldova State University, Chisinau, the Republic of Moldova
About the Editors
Salvatore Scire
Salvatore Scirè was born in 1960 at Catania (Italy) and obtained his degree in Chemistry with Laude in 1984 at the University of Catania and then the PhD in Industrial Chemistry in 1989. Now he is Associate Professor of Industrial Chemistry at the Department of Chemical Sciences of Catania University. His research activity is mainly focused on heterogeneous catalysis with special interest devoted to the study of oxide-supported mono and bimetallic catalysts and more recently to the application of photocatalysis to the environment protection and the energy production. He is referee for leading journals devoted to catalysis and material science and guest editor of some special issues in international journals. He collaborated with petrochemical and microelectronic industries and with other scientists all over the world. His research activity is documented by about 100 papers in international journals and books, 1 patent and over 110 contributions in scientific meetings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Chemical Sciences, Catania University, Italy
Leonardo Palmisano
Leonardo Palmisano was born in 1950 at Termini Imerese (Italy) and obtained his degree in Chemistry cum Laude in 1973 at the University of Palermo. He is Full Professor of Chemistry at the University of Palermo (Department of Engineering) from 01/11/2000. The scientific activity has been mainly focused in the field of heterogeneous photocatalysis and his papers or chapters of books deal with various topics concerning preparation, characterization with many bulk and surface techniques, and testing of various types of bare and doped polycrystalline photocatalysts. He has collaborated with many scientists all over the world producing many joint papers in international journals and books (about 300), 5 patents, and many papers in proceedings of national and international conferences (about 400). He is referee of many international journals and member of editorial boards of Eur. J. Inorg. Chem., Curr. Org. Chem., Int. J. Photoenerg., and J. Membrane Sci. Technol.
Affiliations and Expertise
Full Professor, Department of Engineering, University of Palermo, Italy
