Cerebrovascular Diseases
1st Edition
Nineteenth Princeton Stroke Conference
Description
The Nineteenth Princeton Conference on Cerebrovascular Disease provided a unique forum for national and international experts to present and discuss state-of-the-art research in the field of stroke. The Conference was hosted by the Massachusetts General Hospital and held in Boston in 1994.
Table of Contents
Nitric oxide and oxidative stress; Cytokines and leukocytes; Vascular wall factors; Mechanisms of excitotoxicity; Gene expression in ischemia: Role in cell death and cell protection; Growth factors; Therapeutic window; Emerging stroke
therapies; Clinical applications of new imaging techniques in stroke; Functional imaging.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
- Published:
- 2nd May 1995
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750696036
About the Author
Louis Caplan
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neurology, Harvard Medical School; Senior Neurologist, Director of Stroke Service, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, USA