Cerebrovascular Diseases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750696036

Cerebrovascular Diseases

1st Edition

Nineteenth Princeton Stroke Conference

Authors: Louis Caplan
Editors: Michael A. Moskowitz
Paperback ISBN: 9780750696036
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 2nd May 1995
Description

The Nineteenth Princeton Conference on Cerebrovascular Disease provided a unique forum for national and international experts to present and discuss state-of-the-art research in the field of stroke. The Conference was hosted by the Massachusetts General Hospital and held in Boston in 1994.

Table of Contents

Nitric oxide and oxidative stress; Cytokines and leukocytes; Vascular wall factors; Mechanisms of excitotoxicity; Gene expression in ischemia: Role in cell death and cell protection; Growth factors; Therapeutic window; Emerging stroke
therapies; Clinical applications of new imaging techniques in stroke; Functional imaging.

Details

About the Author

Louis Caplan

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Neurology, Harvard Medical School; Senior Neurologist, Director of Stroke Service, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, USA

About the Editor

Michael A. Moskowitz

