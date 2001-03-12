Cerebral Vasospasm
1st Edition
Bryce Weir is a high-profile, respected neurologist. Dr. Macdonald is a colleague of Dr. Weir's and is a "rising star" in the field of neurology. This book is the first to cover all aspects of cerebral vasospasm in depth. It takes the reader from the first descriptions of this puzzling and deadly phenomenon to the latest laboratory evidence explaining its pathophysiology. Packed with clinical pearls, it is a must for neurosurgeons, interventional radiologists, neurologists, and neuropathologists.
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Examines the current understanding of vascular smooth muscle physiology
- Provides in-depth overviews of symptoms and treatments
- Written by acknowledged experts on the subject
- Vividly illustrated with beautiful photographs and diagrams
- Cites over 4,000 key papers on vasospasms
- Presents key data in an easy-to-use format
Students and researchers in neuroscience and neurology
Table of Contents
Foreword
Acknowledgments
Abbreviations
Chapter 1 History
I. Introduction
II. Clinical Description
III. Pathology
IV. Radiology
A. Angiography
B. Computed Tomography
C. Blood Flow Measurements
D. Transcranial Doppler
V. Medical Aspects
A. Hemodynamic Therapy
B. Avoidance of Adverse Factors
C. Vasodilator and Neuroprotectant Medication
VI. Etiology
VII. Surgical Aspects
A. Clot Removal
B. Timing of Surgery
C. Angioplasty
VIII. Physiology
IX. State of the Art
X. Farewell Message
References
Chapter 2 Epidemiology
I. Introduction
II. Incidence of Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
III. Incidence of Vasospasm
IV. Timing of Angiography and Incidence of Vasospasm
V. Prognostic Factors for Vasospasm
A. Blood on CT Scan
B. Hypertension
C. Anatomical and Systemic Factors
D. Clinical Grade
E. Antifibrinolytics
F. Age and Sex
G. Smoking
H. Physiological Parameters
I. Hydrocephalus
VI. Factors Unrelated to Vasospasm
VII. Effect of Vasospasm on Outcome
VIII. Influence of Surgery on Vasospasm
IX. Relative Significance of Vasospasm
X. Vasospasm and Cerebral Infarction
XI. The Incidence of Vasospasm over Time
XII. Vasospasm and Nonaneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
A. Nonaneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
B. Arteriovenous Malformations
C. Other Causes
XIII. Endovascular Coiling and Vasospasm
References
Chapter 3 Hematology
I. Introduction
II. Blood
A. Cellular Elements
B. Plasma
C. Erythrocytes
D. Endothelial Cells
E. Platelets
F. Neutrophils
G. Mast Cells and Basophils
H. Eosinophils
I. Monocytes and Macrophages
J. Lymphocytes
III. Coagulation
A. Coagulation Pathways
B. Coagulation Inhibitors
C. Anticoagulants
D. Fibrinolytics
E. Antifibrinolysis
F. Thrombin
References
Chapter 4 Pathology and Pathogenesis
I. Introduction
II. The Subarachnoid Space, Pia-arachnoid, Arachnoid Villi, and Cerebrospinal Fluid
A. Subarachnoid Space and Pia-Arachnoid
B. Arachnoid Villi
C. Cerebrospinal Fluid
III. Cytopathology of Cerebrospinal Fluid and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
A. Cellular Responses
B. Red Blood Cell Clearance
IV. Arterial Changes in Vasospasm
A. Systemic Arterial Response to Injury
B. Morphometry of Vasospasm
C. Pathology of Arteries in Vasospasm
D. Changes in Arterial Innervation
E. Arterial Wall Barrier Disruptions
F. The Functional Significance of Morphologic Changes
G. Blood-Brain Barrier
V. Changes in Composition of Cerebrospinal Fluid, Blood, and Adjacent Tissues
A. Cerebrospinal Fluid
B. Changes in Blood Serum and Plasma
C. Changes in Vessel Wall, Leptomeningeal Cells, Brain, and Clot
VI. Cerebral Infarction from Vasospasm
A. Physiology of Aneurysmal Rupture and Vasospasm
B. Impairment of Autoregulation
C. Cerebral Edema
D. Cerebral Volume Changes
E. Cerebrospinal Fluid and Intracranial Pressure
F. Cerebral Blood Flow
G. Cerebral Metabolism
H. Histopathology
I. Clinical Studies of Infarction
References
Chapter 5 Radiology
I. Introduction
II. Angiography
A. Definition and Classification of Angiographic Vasospasm
B. Method of Diagnosis
C. Clinical Series
D. Very Delayed Vasospasm
E. Nonaneurysmal Vasospasm
F. Acute Angiographic Vasospasm
G. Vertebrobasilar Vasospasm
H. Operation and Vasospasm
I. The Venous System and Vasospasm
J. Automated Assessment
K. Mean Transit Time and the Intraparenchymal Circulation
L. Extradural Vasospasm
III. CT Scan
A. Early Demonstration of Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
B. Duration of Subarachnoid Hemorrhage on CT Scan
C. Relationship of Subarachnoid Hemorrhage on CT Scan to Angiographic Vasospasm and Infarction
D. Relationship of Blood on CT Scan to Hydrocephalus
E. Computed Tomographic Prognostic Factors for Poor Outcome
F. Computed Tomographic Demonstration of Ischemic and Hemorrhagic Infarction
G. Quantification of Degree of Subarachnoid Hemorrhage on CT Scan
H. Time Course of Low-Density Areas on CT Scan
I. Demonstration of Rebleeding on CT Scan
J. Effect of Nimodipine on Infarction
K. The Basal Cisterns in Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
L. Computed Tomographic Findings in Patients Dying Early from Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
M. Seizures
N. Coiling of Aneurysms
O. Contrast Enhancement
P. Computed Tomographic Angiographic Direct Demonstration of Vasospasm
IV. Transcranial Doppler Ultrasonography
A. History
B. Technical Aspects
C. Normal Values and Indices
D. Time Course of Velocity Changes
E. Velocity Changes and Angiographic Vasospasm
F. Velocity Changes and Distal Angiographic Vasospasm
G. Velocities, Delayed Ischemic Deficits, and Infarction in Clinical Studies
H. Clinical Factors Affecting Velocities
I. Effect of Age on Velocities
J. Velocities and Blood Pressure
K. Velocities and Physiological Parameters
L. Velocity Changes during Aneurysmal Rupture
M. Velocity Changes during Brain Death
N. Velocity Changes Correlated with Angiographic Diameter
O. Velocity Changes Correlated with Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography Studies
P. The Effect of Hyperosmotic Agents on Velocities
Q. The Transient Hyperemic Response
R. Intracranial Pressure and Velocities
S. Cerebral Blood Flow and Velocities
T. Velocities in Traumatic Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
U. Velocities and Angioplasty
V. The Clinical Value of Transcranial Doppler Ultrasonography
V. Magnetic Resonance Imaging
A. Basic Mechanisms
B. Clinical Series
C. Imaging Techniques
D. Diffusion-Weighted Imaging
E. Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
F. Magnetic Resonance Angiography
G. Advantages and Disadvantages
VI. Positron Emission Tomography
A. Changes with Vasospasm
B. Flow and Metabolism with Infarction
C. Oxygen Delivery
VII. Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography
A. History
B. Technique
C. Findings in Vasospasm
D. Activation Studies (Induced Parenchymal Vasodilation)
E. Postoperative Changes
F. Angioplasty
G. Attempted Quantification
H. Eclampsia
I. Comparative Studies
VIII. Cerebral Blood Flow Studies
A. 133Xe Studies
B. Xe CT Studies
References
Chapter 6 Pharmacology
I. Introduction
II. General Considerations
A. Experimental Variables
B. Hypoxia
III. Neurogenic Factors
A. Adrenergic Nerves
B. Cholinergic Nerves
C. Intracerebral Pathways
D. Effect of Subarachnoid Hemorrhage on Nerves
E. Effect of Electrical Stimulation
IV. Biogenic Amines
A. Definitions
B. Catecholamines
C. Norepinephrine as a Potential Spasminogen
D. Human Studies
E. Serotonin (5-Hydroxytryptamine)
F. Acetylcholine
G. Histamine
V. Neuropeptide Transmitters
A. Tension Experiments
B. Effects of SAH
C. Intracisternal Injections
D. Human Studies
E. Bradykinin
VI. Eicosanoids
A. Biochemistry
B. Prostaglandins
C. Thromboxanes
D. Leukotrienes
VII. Endothelin
A. History
B. Basic Science
C. Putative Spasmogens
D. Vasoconstriction
E. Pharmacological Interactions
VIII. Blood and Cerebrospinal Fluid
A. Circulating Factors
B. Blood Derivatives
C. Studies of CSF after Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
D. Thrombin
E. Fibrin and Fibrinogen Degradation Products
F. Bilirubin
G. Iron
H. Adenosine Triphosphate
IX. Hemoglobin
A. Overview with Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
B. Biochemistry
C. Heme, Hemin, and Hematin
D. In Vitro Studies
E. Hemoglobin and Isolated Cells
F. In Vitro Long-Term Studies
G. Spectrophotometric Experiments
H. Attempted Reversal of Hemoglobin-Induced Vasoconstriction
I. Hemoglobin Interactions
J. Ultrapure Hemoglobin
K. Heme Oxygenase
L. Hemoglobin and Arterial Wall
M. Endothelin and Hemoglobin
N. Endothelium-Derived Hyperpolarizing Factor
X. Nitric Oxide
A. Nitric Oxide as a Vasodilator
B. Injury Induced by Nitric Oxide
C. Nitric Oxide Synthase
D. Nitric Oxide Synthase Inhibitors
XI. Nitrovasodilators
A. Mechanisms of Action
B. Animal Models of Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
C. Intrathecal Nitrovasodilators
D. Effect on Vascular Smooth Muscle Cells
XII. Free Radicals
A. Oxygen and Free Radicals
B. Superoxide Radical
C. Hydroxyl Radical
D. Nitric Oxide Radical
E. Free Radicals and Stroke
F. Production of Vasospasm by Free Radicals
G. Effect of Free Radicals on Vascular Smooth Muscle
H. Lipid Peroxidation
I. Amino Steroids
J. Oxidation of Hemoglobin
K. Free Radical Scavengers
XIII. Recent Novel Pharmacological Approaches
References
Chapter 7 Structure, Physiology, and Biochemistry of Vascular Smooth Muscle
I. Introduction
II. Tension, Tone, and Work
III. Structural Components
A. Blood Vessel Walls
B. Vascular Endothelium
C. Vascular Smooth Muscle Cells
IV. Actin and Myosin
A. Sliding Filament Theory
B. Structure and Interactions
C. Rigor and Latch States
V. Modulating Proteins
A. Calmodulin
B. Caldesmon
C. Tropomyosin
D. Calponin
VI. Relaxation
A. General
B. Phosphatases
VII. Calcium
A. Regulation of Calcium in Vascular Smooth Muscle
B. Force and Sarcoplasmic Calcium
C. Plasmalemma and Calcium Control
D. Sacroplasmic Reticulum and Calcium Control
E. Calcium and Hemolysate
F. Calcium and Oxyhemoglobin
VIII. Enzymes, Receptors, and Messenger Systems
A. Myosin Light Chain Kinase
B. Protein Kinase C
C. Tyrosine Kinase
D. Mitogen-Activated Protein Kinase
E. G Proteins
F. Rho A
G. Phosphatidylinositol Cascade and Diacylglycerol
H. Inositol Phosphates and Hemoglobin
I. cGMP
J. cAMP
IX. Membrane Potential
A. General
B. Calcium Channels
C. Potassium Channels
X. Acidosis and Hypoxia
A. Acidosis
B. Hypoxia
XI. Growth and Contraction
XII. Metabolism
A. General
B. Arterial Metabolism after Experimental Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
References
Chapter 8 Medical Aspects of Vasospasm
I. Introduction
II. Diagnosis
A. Symptoms
B. Signs
C. Laboratory Findings
III. Differential Diagnosis
A. Respiratory Complications
B. Electrolyte Disorders
C. Infection and Fever
D. Cardiac Complications
E. Hypertension and Hypertensive Encephalopathy
F. Seizures
G. Rebleeding
H. Gastrointestinal Complications
I. Endocrine
J. Metabolic
K. Intracranial Hypertension and Hydrocephalus
IV. Prophylaxis
A. Calcium Antagonists
B. Models Using Calcium Antagonists
C. Avoidance of Antifibrinolytics
D. Avoidance of Dehydration
E. Optimal Hematocrit
F. Sickle Cell Disease
G. Avoidance of Hypotension and Hypertension
H. Salicylates
I. Cisternal Drainage
J. Fibrinolytics
V. Management of Delayed Ischemic Deficit
A. Monitoring for Delayed Ischemic Deficit
B. Immediate Actions on Detection of Delayed Ischemic Deficit
C. Likelihood of Delayed Ischemic Deficit Developing
D. Delayed Ischemic Deficit after Coiling
E. Neuroprotective Strategies
VI. Therapy
A. Hypertension
B. Hypervolemia
C. Hemodilution
D. HHH
E. Cerebral Blood Flow
F. Clinical Series
G. Complications
H. Fluids
I. Models of Hypertension and Hypervolemia
J. Assessing Cardiac Function
K. Reducing Intracranial Pressure
L. Respiratory Support
M. Angioplasty
N. Nitrovasodilator Therapy
VII. Randomized Clinical Trials
VIII. The Art of Treatment
References
Chapter 9 Nonruptured Aneurysm Vasospasm
I. Postoperative Cases
A. Pituitary Tumors
B. Other Tumors
II. Vascular Lesions
A. Arteriovenous Malformations
B. Unruptured Aneurysms
C. Aneurysms with Very Delayed Onset of Vasospasm
D. Benign Perimesencephalic Hemorrhage
III. Head Injury
A. Clinical Series
B. Experimental
IV. Infections
V. Eclampsia
A. Magnesium Sulfate
B. Pathology
C. Angiography
D. Transcranial Doppler Sonography
E. Magnetic Resonance Studies
VI. Migraine Headaches as a Vasoconstrictor Phenomenon
VII. Coronary Artery Vasospasm
References
Chapter 10 Surgical Aspects of Vasospasm
I. Surgical Trauma Mimicking or Aggravating Vasospasm
II. Clot Removal at Surgery
A. Clinical Series
B. Models of Clot Removal
III. Timing of Surgery and Vasospasm
A. Optimal Timing
B. Treatment in the Presence of Established Vasospasm
IV. Cisternal Drainage
V. Fibrinolytic Therapy and Surgery
References
Chapter 11 Animal Models
I. Introduction
II. Models In Vitro
III. Acute Effects of SAH versus VSP
IV. Species Differences
V. Considerations in the Conduct of Animal Studies
VI. Creation of SAH
VII. Specific Animal Models
A. Mouse
B. Rat
C. Cat
D. Rabbit
E. Dog
F. Pig
G. Nonhuman Primate
H. Other
VIII. Ethical Considerations
References
Chapter 12 Molecular Biology and Genetics
I. Introduction
II. Genetic Predisposition to Vasospasm
III. Molecular Biological Techniques
A. Transgenic and Knockout Mice
B. Screening for Changes in Gene Expression
IV. Changes in Regulatory Mechanisms of Smooth Muscle Contraction
A. Smooth Muscle Contraction
B. Contractile Proteins
C. Protein Kinase C
D. Calpains
E. Tyrosine Kinases
F. Mitogen-Activated Protein Kinases
G. Other Mechanisms
V. Changes in Smooth Muscle Relaxation Mechanisms
VI. Changes in Endothelium-Regulated Mechanisms
VII. Changes in Genes That May Influence Vasospasm
A. Heme Oxygenases
B. Immediate Early Genes
C. Inflammation
D. Remodeling, Fibrosis, Proliferation, and Phenotype Change
E. Apoptosis
VIII. Microvascular Spasm
IX. Changes in the Brain
X. Gene Therapy
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 518
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 12th March 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080528830
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124641617
About the Author
R. Macdonald
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Chicago, Illinois, U.S.A.
Bruce Weir
Affiliations and Expertise
Brain Surgery Research Institute, University of Chicago, Illinois, U.S.A.
