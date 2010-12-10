Cerebral Revascularization - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437717853, 9781437736397

Cerebral Revascularization

1st Edition

Techniques in Extracranial-to-Intracranial Bypass Surgery: Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Saleem Abdulrauf
eBook ISBN: 9781437736397
eBook ISBN: 9780323245012
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 10th December 2010
Page Count: 424
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Cerebral Revascularization: Techniques in Extracranial-to-Intracranial Bypass Surgery, by Saleem I. Abdulrauf, MD, FACS, offers unmatched expert guidance. Through a series of dynamic, step-by-step instructional videos of the most common and uncommon procedures, you will deepen your understanding of these techniques and be able to confidently perform them. Edited and written by international leaders in neurosurgery, this definitive reference - with a foreword written by M. Gazi Yasargil, MD creator of the procedure – is the first and only text entirely dedicated to this surgery and provides you with exclusive, authoritative information. Access the full text, video library, and reference links to PubMed at www.expertconsult.com.

Key Features

  • Sharpen your skills in Extracranial-to-Intracranial (EC-IC) Bypass Surgery with help from the first and only text entirely dedicated to this quickly evolving procedure.

  • Get exclusive, first-hand expert knowledge from a an internationally renowned team of editors and contributors, all leaders in cerebrovascular care.

  • See key EC-IC bypass procedures performed in detailed, step-by-step instructional video clips.

  • Access the full text online including the complete video library, reference lists, and additional online-only information at www.expertconsult.com.

Details

No. of pages:
424
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437736397
eBook ISBN:
9780323245012

About the Author

Saleem Abdulrauf

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor & Chairman, Department of Neurological Surgery, Saint Louis University School of Medicine; Director, Saint Louis University Center for Cerebrovascular and Skull Base Surgery, Neurosurgeon-in-Chief, Saint Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Vice President, Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS); Chairman, International Division of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons; Secretary, North American Skull Base Society (NASBS), Secretary General, World Federation of Skull Base Societies (WFSBS)

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.