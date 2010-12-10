Cerebral Revascularization
1st Edition
Techniques in Extracranial-to-Intracranial Bypass Surgery: Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Cerebral Revascularization: Techniques in Extracranial-to-Intracranial Bypass Surgery, by Saleem I. Abdulrauf, MD, FACS, offers unmatched expert guidance. Through a series of dynamic, step-by-step instructional videos of the most common and uncommon procedures, you will deepen your understanding of these techniques and be able to confidently perform them. Edited and written by international leaders in neurosurgery, this definitive reference - with a foreword written by M. Gazi Yasargil, MD creator of the procedure – is the first and only text entirely dedicated to this surgery and provides you with exclusive, authoritative information. Access the full text, video library, and reference links to PubMed at www.expertconsult.com.
Key Features
- Sharpen your skills in Extracranial-to-Intracranial (EC-IC) Bypass Surgery with help from the first and only text entirely dedicated to this quickly evolving procedure.
- Get exclusive, first-hand expert knowledge from a an internationally renowned team of editors and contributors, all leaders in cerebrovascular care.
- See key EC-IC bypass procedures performed in detailed, step-by-step instructional video clips.
- Access the full text online including the complete video library, reference lists, and additional online-only information at www.expertconsult.com.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 10th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437736397
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323245012
About the Author
Saleem Abdulrauf
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor & Chairman, Department of Neurological Surgery, Saint Louis University School of Medicine; Director, Saint Louis University Center for Cerebrovascular and Skull Base Surgery, Neurosurgeon-in-Chief, Saint Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Vice President, Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS); Chairman, International Division of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons; Secretary, North American Skull Base Society (NASBS), Secretary General, World Federation of Skull Base Societies (WFSBS)