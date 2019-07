Cerebral Palsy: A Clinical and Neuropathological Study is an account of a detailed study in which obstetrical, neonatal and neurological investigations on a large group of patients are presented with full neuropathological data found at subsequent necropsy. The book discusses the general autopsy findings and neuropathological techniques; as well as neuropathological findings in the different clinical entities. The text also describes the neuropathological findings and classification; progressive encephalopathies; and epilepsy. Neurologists will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Chapter I. Introduction

Chapter II. A Review of the Literature

Freud's Classification

Basal Ganglia Disease

Kernicterus

Cerebellar Findings

Perinatal Haemorrhage

Neuropathological Findings Linked with Clinical Pictures

Conclusion

Chapter III. The Danish Clinical Material

Previous Studies

Clinical Findings in the Present Series of Autopsy Material

Aetiological Factors

Degree of Motor Handicap

Head Circumference

Intelligence

Epilepsy

EEG Studies

Pneumoencephalography (PEG)

Chapter IV. General Autopsy Findings and Neuropathological Techniques

Chapter V. Neuropathological Findings in the Different Clinical Entities

Clinical Classification and Definitions

Spastic Tetraplegia

Pure Tetraplegia

Age at Death

Family History

Other Causation

Clinical Findings

Neuropathological Findings

Case Reports

Discussion

Conclusions

Tetraplegia with Rigidity

Age at Death

Family History

Other Causation

Clinical Findings

Neuropathological Findings

Case Reports

Discussion

Conclusions

Spastic Hemiplegia

Age at Death

Family History

Other Causation

Clinical Findings

Neuropathological Findings

Case Reports

Discussion

Conclusions

Spastic Paraplegia and Diplegia

Age at Death

Possible Causation

Clinical Findings

Neuropathological Findings

Case Reports

Discussion

Conclusions

A thetosis

Pure Athetosis

Age at Death

Possible Causation

Clinical Findings

Neuropathological Findings

Case Reports

Discussion

Conclusions

Athetosis and Spastic Tetraplegia

Age at Death

Possible Causation

Clinical Findings

Neuropathological Findings

Case Reports

Discussion

Conclusions

Athetosis Combined with other Types of Cerebral Palsy than Tetraplegia

Conclusion

Ataxia

Age at Death

Possible Causation

Clinical Findings

Neuropathological Findings

Case Reports

Conclusion

Chapter VI. The Neuropathological Findings and Classification

1. The Cortical Grey Matter

Discussion

2. The White Matter

3. The Basal Ganglia

Conclusion

4. Cerebellum

Conclusion

5. The Brain Stem, Medulla and Spinal Cord

6. Calcification

Chapter VII. Progressive Encephalopathies

Conclusion

Chapter VIII. Epilepsy

Chapter IX. Final Summary and Conclusions

Appendx. Pathological Material and Staining Methods

References

Index