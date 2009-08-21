Cerebral Palsy, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics, Volume 20-3
1st Edition
Authors: Linda Michaud
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712629
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st August 2009
Description
Articles include: “Epidemiology/Classification,” “Overall Management,” “‘Rethinking’ the Physical Therapy Approach,” “Management of Lower Extremity Dysfunction in Cerebral Palsy,” “Adult Medical Issues and Transition of Medical Care,” “Assistive Technology for Environmental Access,” “Access to Employment/Economic Independence,” “Clinical Outcome Assessment,” “Towards Improved Clinical Trials – Include Issues of Outcome Measurement/MCID,” “International Perspective,” “Parent Perspective on Future Directions – Board Members of Reaching for the Stars,” “Bone Density in Cerebral Palsy”
About the Authors
Linda Michaud Author
