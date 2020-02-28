Cerebral Palsy,An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America, Volume 31-1

This issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Aloysia L. Schwabe, will cover a number of important topics related to Cerebral Palsy. This issue is one of four each year selected by our series Consulting Editor, Dr. Santos Martinez. Articles in this issue include but are not limited to: Comprehensive Care in CP, The Expanding Role of Genetics in CP, Musculoskeletal Imaging in CP, Updates in Medical Management of Hypertonia, Biomechanics and Lower Limb Bracing, Surgical tone Reduction In CP, Motion Analysis in Pre-operative Surgical Planning, Technological Advances in CP Rehabilitation, Adaptive Sports and Recreation, Transition, Adult Orthopedic Issues in CP, and CPRN.