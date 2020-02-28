Cerebral Palsy,An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323709521

Cerebral Palsy,An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America, Volume 31-1

1st Edition

Editors: Aloysia Schwabe
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323709521
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th February 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Aloysia L. Schwabe, will cover a number of important topics related to Cerebral Palsy. This issue is one of four each year selected by our series Consulting Editor, Dr. Santos Martinez. Articles in this issue include but are not limited to: Comprehensive Care in CP, The Expanding Role of Genetics in CP, Musculoskeletal Imaging in CP, Updates in Medical Management of Hypertonia, Biomechanics and Lower Limb Bracing, Surgical tone Reduction In CP, Motion Analysis in Pre-operative Surgical Planning, Technological Advances in CP Rehabilitation, Adaptive Sports and Recreation, Transition, Adult Orthopedic Issues in CP, and CPRN.

About the Editors

Aloysia Schwabe Editor

