Cerebral Lateralization in Nonhuman Species explores brain asymmetries in animals and the extent to which such asymmetries relate, in an evolutionary and clinical sense, to the pervasive asymmetries that characterize the human brain. Topics covered include cerebral lateralization in birds, rats, and nonhuman primates; the inheritance of direction and degree of asymmetry in the brain; the morphology of rat forebrain; and variation in the pattern of behavioral and brain asymmetries due to sex differences. Comprised of 11 chapters, this book opens with a historical overview of research into the cerebral lateralization of structures and functions in nonhuman species. The discussion then turns to lateralization of vocal control in songbirds and lateralization of several behaviors in domestic chicks. The inheritance of direction and degree of asymmetry is also considered, along with the morphology of rat forebrains. The following chapters focus on asymmetries in anatomy and pathology in the rodent brain; the link between brain lateralization and behavioral functions; and how early experiences can induce laterality. The final chapter analyzes the implications of brain asymmetries for evolution, genetics, and clinical syndromes. This monograph will be a useful resource for students, neuroscientists, clinicians, and other practitioners in fields ranging from psychobiology and psychology to anatomical sciences, neurobiology, neurochemistry, and genetics.
1. Cerebral Lateralization: Historical Note on Animal Studies
I. Introduction
II. Asymmetries in Nonhuman Species
III. Concluding Remarks
2. Cerebral Lateralization in Birds
I. Introduction
II. Asymmetric Control of Vocalizations in Passerine Birds
III. Asymmetries in Neural Development in Domestic Chicks
IV. Summary and Conclusions
3. On the Inheritance of Direction and Degree of Asymmetry
I. Introduction
II. Studies of Handedness in Inbred Mice
III. Selection for the Degree of Lateralization
IV. Associated Characters
V. On Animal Models, Genetics, and Asymmetry Gradients
VI. Extrapolations and Speculations
4. Rat Forebrain Morphology: Right-Left; Male-Female; Young-Old; Enriched-Impoverished
I. Introduction
II. Cerebral Cortical Thickness
III. Hippocampal Thickness
IV. Amygdaloid Nucleus Area
V. Corpus Striatum Area
VI. Summary
5. Asymmetries in Anatomy and Pathology in the Rodent Brain
I. Introduction
II. Neuroanatomical Asymmetry
III. Volume Asymmetries in the Rat Brain
IV. Relationship between Anatomical and Functional Asymmetry
V. Developmental Pathology of Asymmetry
6. Hemispheric Laterality, Behavioral Asymmetry, and the Effects of Early Experience in Rats
I. Introduction
II. Lateralization of Affective Behavior
III. Lateralization of Spatial Processes
IV. Lateralization of Postural Asymmetry
V. Interhemispheric Coupling
VI. Central Mechanisms
VII. Summary
7. Lateralized Behavioral and Neurochemical Consequences of Unilateral Brain Injury in Rats
I. Background
II. Behavioral and Neurochemical Asymmetry Induced by Cerebral Infarction
III. Effect of Lesion Etiology on Behavior and Neurochemistry
IV. Effect of Lesion Location on Behavioral and Neurochemical Asymmetries
V. Role of Catecholaminergic Neurons in Behavioral Asymmetry
VI. Role of Noncatecholaminergic Neurons in Behavioral Asymmetry
VII. Conclusions and Possible Mechanisms of Lateralized Spontaneous Hyperactivity
8. Functional and Neurochemical Mechanisms of Cerebral Lateralization in Rats
I. Introduction: Sidedness and Circling
II. Dopaminergic Asymmetry and Striatal Function
III. Multiple Asymmetries and Multiple Functions
IV. Prenatal Determinants of Left-Right Bias
V. Lateralization of Reward Mechanisms
VI. Similar Asymmetries in Different Species: Rat and Human Brains Compared
9. Variation in the Pattern of Behavioral and Brain Asymmetries Due to Sex Differences
I. Introduction
II. Sex Differences in Behavioral and Brain Asymmetries in Nonhuman Mammals
III. Conclusions
10. Asymmetries of the Brains and Skulls of Nonhuman Primates
I. Asymmetries of the Frontal Lobes
II. Sulci
III. Asymmetries of the Tempoparietal Regions
IV. Superior Temporal Gyms
V. Height of the End of the Sylvian Fissure
VI. Superior Temporal Sulcus (STS)
VII. Asymmetries in the Shape of the Brain
VIII. Venous Asymmetries
IX. Summary
11. Implications for Evolution, Genetics, and Clinical Syndromes
I. Implications of Asymmetries in Nonhuman Species
II. Dominance in Historical Perspective
III. The Emergence of a Biological Approach to Dominance
IV. Implications for Human Clinical Syndromes
V. Implications of Pharmacological Asymmetry
VI. Implications for Genetics
VII. Implications for Handedness
VIII. Some Further Implications
IX. Biological Associations of Laterality
X. Implications for "Exclusively Human" Functions
XI. Final Comment
