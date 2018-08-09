Cerebral Lateralization and Cognition: Evolutionary and Developmental Investigations of Behavioral Biases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128146712, 9780128146729

Cerebral Lateralization and Cognition: Evolutionary and Developmental Investigations of Behavioral Biases, Volume 238

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Gillian Forrester Kristelle Hudry Annukka Lindell William D Hopkins
eBook ISBN: 9780128146729
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128146712
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th August 2018
Page Count: 457
Table of Contents

Part 1. Evolutionary Perspectives: Visual/Motor Biases and Cognition
1. Manual laterality and cognition through evolution: An archeological perspective
2. Laterality in insects
3. Motor asymmetries in fish, amphibians and reptiles
4. The evolution of hemispheric specialization in primates

Part 2. Motor Biases: Social Ability
5. Visual biases and social cognition in animals
6. Mother and offspring lateralised social interaction across animal species
7. Manual bias, personality and cognition in common marmosets and other primates
8. Emotion lateralization in humans
9. Split brain patients: visual biases for faces
10. Cradling behaviour in young children
11. Visual biases and social behaviour in humans and other primates

Part 3. Motor Biases in Typical and Atypical Human Populations
12. Development of motor abilities in typical and atypical populations
13. Atypical lateralization of motor circuit connectivity in autism
14. Infant hand preferences and the development of cognitive abilities: An Evo-Devo approach
15. Hand dominance and cognitive ability – meta analyses
16. Asymmetries during grasping
17. Degree of hand preference for grasping predicts speech articulation competence in children.
18. Rightward shifts in developmental motor connectivity in individuals with ASD
19. Speech lateralisation and motor control
20. Manipulating strength of cerebral lateralization – avenues for intervention

Description

Cerebral Lateralization and Cognition: Evolutionary and Developmental Investigations of Motor Biases, Volume 238, the latest release in the Progress in Brain Research series, discusses interdisciplinary research on the influence of cerebral lateralization on cognition within an evolutionary framework. Chapters of note in this release include Evolutionary Perspectives: Visual/Motor Biases and Cognition, Manual laterality and cognition through evolution: An archeological perspective, Laterality in insects, Motor asymmetries in fish, amphibians and reptiles, Visual biases and social cognition in animals, Mother and offspring lateralized social interaction across animal species, Manual bias, personality and cognition in common marmosets and other primates, and more.

Key Features

  • Presents investigations of cognitive development in an evolutionary framework
  • Provides a better understanding of the causal relationship between motor function and brain organization
  • Brings clinicians and neuroscientists together to consider the relevance of motor biases as behavioral biomarkers of cognitive disorders
  • Includes future possibilities for early detection and motor intervention therapies

Readership

Neuroscientists (behavioural, genetic, anatomical) and Clinicians (diagnosing and treating children with neurodevelopmental disorders) working to gain a better understanding of the associations between motor and cognitive abilities

Details

No. of pages:
457
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128146729
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128146712

About the Serial Volume Editors

Gillian Forrester Serial Volume Editor

Gillian Forrester is a Senior Lecturer in Psychology at Birkbeck, University of London’s Department of Psychological Sciences. Her research focuses on the evolution and development of cognition with a specialization in cerebral lateralization and motor biases in great apes and in neurotypical and non-neurotypical human populations.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Department of Psychological Sciences, Birkbeck, University of London, UK

Kristelle Hudry Serial Volume Editor

Kristelle Hudry is a Senior Lecturer in Developmental Psychology and Senior Research Fellow at the Olga Tennison Autism Research Centre, La Trobe University, Melbourne. Her research focuses on the natural course of development of young children with autism spectrum disorder and developmental plasticity through experience, including early intervention.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Developmental Psychology, Melbourne and Olga Tennison Autism Research Centre (OTARC), La Trobe University, Australia

Annukka Lindell Serial Volume Editor

Annukka Lindell is a Senior Lecturer in Experimental Neuropsychology at La Trobe University, Melbourne, specializing in the consequences of cerebral lateralization for human perception.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Developmental Psychology, Melbourne and Olga Tennison Autism Research Centre (OTARC), La Trobe University, Australia

William D Hopkins Serial Volume Editor

William D Hopkins is a Professor of Neuroscience at Georgia State University. He has published over 330 research articles focusing on individual and phylogenetic differences in cognition and the brain of primates. Many of his research endeavours have considered the evolution and heritability of cerebral lateralization of function.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Neuroscience, Georgia State University, USA.

