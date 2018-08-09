Cerebral Lateralization and Cognition: Evolutionary and Developmental Investigations of Behavioral Biases, Volume 238

Part 1. Evolutionary Perspectives: Visual/Motor Biases and Cognition

1. Manual laterality and cognition through evolution: An archeological perspective

2. Laterality in insects

3. Motor asymmetries in fish, amphibians and reptiles

4. The evolution of hemispheric specialization in primates

Part 2. Motor Biases: Social Ability

5. Visual biases and social cognition in animals

6. Mother and offspring lateralised social interaction across animal species

7. Manual bias, personality and cognition in common marmosets and other primates

8. Emotion lateralization in humans

9. Split brain patients: visual biases for faces

10. Cradling behaviour in young children

11. Visual biases and social behaviour in humans and other primates

Part 3. Motor Biases in Typical and Atypical Human Populations

12. Development of motor abilities in typical and atypical populations

13. Atypical lateralization of motor circuit connectivity in autism

14. Infant hand preferences and the development of cognitive abilities: An Evo-Devo approach

15. Hand dominance and cognitive ability – meta analyses

16. Asymmetries during grasping

17. Degree of hand preference for grasping predicts speech articulation competence in children.

18. Rightward shifts in developmental motor connectivity in individuals with ASD

19. Speech lateralisation and motor control

20. Manipulating strength of cerebral lateralization – avenues for intervention