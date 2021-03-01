Cerebral Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Cerebral Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas serves as an authoritative, comprehensive resource for these vascular lesions, describing their anatomy, diagnosis, natural history, and thorough treatment options. Rooted in well-illustrated anatomy and depictions of dAVFs, readers can better understand their pathophysiology, historical discovery, and avenues for treatment, including embolization, surgery, and radiosurgery. Imaging modalities are also discussed extensively as well as the management of these lesions. This reference is appropriate for neurosurgeons, neurologists, interventional radiologists and intensivists that manage these patients, providing clarity, and at the same time, comprehensiveness.
Key Features
- Describes the anatomy, diagnosis, and imaging modalities for dAVFs
- Provides a thorough overview of treatment options and patient care
- Features unprecedented focus on fistulas of this type and their pathophysiology
- Broadly appeals to practicing physicians, surgeons, neurologists, radiologists, interventionalists, intensivists, residents, advanced medical students and anyone seeking a comprehensive text for these lesions
Readership
Neurologists, radiologists, neurosurgeons, physicians, intensivists, residents, and medical students
Table of Contents
1. Historical Perspective
2. Anatomical Perspective
3. Neuroimaging and Diagnosis
4. Natural History and Grading Schemes
5. Transarterial Embolization
6. Glue Embolization
7. Transvenous Embolization
8. Embolization of Carotid-Cavernous Fistulas
9. Surgical Treatment
10. Hybrid Surgical and Endovascular Treatment
11. Radiosurgery
Details
- No. of pages:
- 225
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128195253
About the Editors
Bradley Gross
Dr. Gross is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Neurological Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh specializing in cerebrovascular disease. His clinical and research interests include the comprehensive management of aneurysms, arteriovenous fistulas, arteriovenous malformations, and cavernous malformations of the brain and spinal cord. He completed his internship and neurosurgical residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Boston Children’s Hospital/Harvard Medical School and served as an endovascular fellow at the Barrow Neurological Institute. Dr. Gross has published over 100 papers in hemorrhagic stroke topics with specifically over a dozen papers exclusively on cerebral dAVFs. These papers span their natural history, embolization, surgery and radiosurgery and incorporate the largest populations of patients harboring dAVFs published to date. He also serves on a dedicated international research consortium exclusively to dAVFs.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Neurological Surgery, University of Pittsburgh, USA
Felipe Albuquerque
Dr. Albuquerque completed his neurosurgery training at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, where he also completed an additional year of endovascular training. He joined Barrow Neurological Institute at Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in 1999, where he completed two years of additional training in endovascular neurosurgery and cerebrovascular neurosurgery. He is one of two endovascular neurosurgeons practicing at Barrow. Dr. Albuquerque has been recognized as one of the outstanding endovascular neurosurgeons in the Southwestern United States and has extensive experience treating cerebral dAVFs over decades. He has given multiple national and international lectures on the subject and has even performed live embolization of dAVFs for an international audience.
Affiliations and Expertise
Barrow Neurological Institute, USA
Brian Jankowitz
Dr. Jankowitz is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Neurological Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh. He joined after completing the department’s seven-year residency program and cerebrovascular fellowship. This unique skill set allows unbiased treatment options ranging from carotid stenting versus carotid endarterectomy, aneurysm coiling versus clipping, and AVM embolization versus resection. Dr. Jankowitz has a keen interest in treating ischemic cerebrovascular disease including carotid or vertebral artery revascularization and acute stroke interventions. He works closely with Tudor Jovin, MD, director of the UPMC Stroke Institute, to evaluate and treat hemorrhagic and ischemic disease in a multidisciplinary cerebrovascular practice. He has extensive experience treating dAVFs from a multimodality approach including embolization, surgery, and radiosurgery with multiple publications on the topic as well.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Neurological Surgery, University of Pittsburgh, USA
Cameron McDougall
Dr. McDougall is an internationally recognized authority in the treatment of dAVFs with one of the vastest experiences in their treatment spanning several decades. He has dozens of authoritative publications on the topic that have been extensively cited and has given multiple national and international invited lectures on the topic. He is affiliated with many hospitals including Swedish Medical Center. He is the former Director of Endovascular Neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins and has focused his entire career on the treatment of stroke and cerebrovascular disease. He was one of the first neurosurgeons in the country to receive fellowship training in endovascular techniques. He has been extensively involved in research to improve endovascular techniques, including being the principal investigator on large, randomized, international studies. He is a past president of the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery, has published more than 200 papers in peer-reviewed journals and his publications have been cited more than 14,000 times. He is certified in neurological surgery by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons as well as the American Board of Neurological Surgery.
Affiliations and Expertise
Swedish Neuroscience Institute, USA
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.