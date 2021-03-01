Cerebral Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas

Dr. McDougall is an internationally recognized authority in the treatment of dAVFs with one of the vastest experiences in their treatment spanning several decades. He has dozens of authoritative publications on the topic that have been extensively cited and has given multiple national and international invited lectures on the topic. He is affiliated with many hospitals including Swedish Medical Center. He is the former Director of Endovascular Neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins and has focused his entire career on the treatment of stroke and cerebrovascular disease. He was one of the first neurosurgeons in the country to receive fellowship training in endovascular techniques. He has been extensively involved in research to improve endovascular techniques, including being the principal investigator on large, randomized, international studies. He is a past president of the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery, has published more than 200 papers in peer-reviewed journals and his publications have been cited more than 14,000 times. He is certified in neurological surgery by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons as well as the American Board of Neurological Surgery.