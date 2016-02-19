Cerebral Control of Speech and Limb Movements - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444884770, 9780080867243

Cerebral Control of Speech and Limb Movements, Volume 70

1st Edition

Editors: G.R. Hammond
eBook ISBN: 9780080867243
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444884770
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 6th December 1990
Page Count: 708
Table of Contents

Control of Limb and Speech Movements. Characteristics of Speech as a Motor Control System (V.L. Gracco). Control of Human Jaw and Multi-joint Arm Movements (J.R. Flanagan et al.). Manual Performance Asymmetries (G.R. Hammond). The Development of Hemispheric and Manual Specialization (G. Young). Disorders of Motor Function Following Cortical Lesions: Review and Theoretical Considerations (G.W. Jason). Complex Movement Behavior: Toward Understanding Cortical and Subcortical Interactions in Regulating Control Processes (K.Y. Haaland, D.L. Harrington). Language and Gesture. Speech and Gesture (D. McNeill et al.). Gestures and Speech: Evidence from Aphasia (G. Glosser, M. Wiener). The Concomitance of Speech and Manual Gesture in Aphasic Subjects (P. Feyereisen et al.). Language and Motor Disorders in Deaf Signers (H. Poizner). Relations Between Verbal and Gestural Explanations (J. Annett). Motor Performance and Aphasia. Motoric Characteristics of Adult Aphasic and Apraxic Speakers (M.R. McNeill, R.D. Kent). Hemispheric Control of Articulatory Speech Output in Aphasia (G. Vallar). The Relationship between Pantomime Expression and Recognition in Aphasia: The Search for Causes (R.J. Duffy, J.R. Duffy). The Dissociation of Aphasia from Apraxia of Speech, Ideomotor Limb, and Buccofacial Apraxia (P.A. Square-Storer et al.). Evidence for Common Expressions of Apraxia (E.A. Roy et al.). The Assessment of Limb Apraxia: The Limb Apraxia Test (J.R. Duffy, R.J. Duffy). Interactions of Speech and Manual Performance. Interactions of Vocal and Manual Movements (M. Peters). Comparative Investigations of Speech and Other Neuromotor Systems (A. Smith, H. Zelaznik). Development of Sensorimotor Capacities Relevant to Speech and Concurrent Task Performance (G. Turkewitz et al.). Is Time Sharing Asymmetry a Valid Indicator of Speech Lateralization? Evidence for Left Handers (M. Hiscock et al.). Asymmetric Manual Interference as an Indicator of Lateralized Brain Function (J.B. Hellige, D.W. Kee). Temporal Constraints on Concurrent Task Performance (J.J. Summers). Subject Index. Author Index.

Description

Discussed in this book is the association between speech and movements, especially those of the preferred hand. Both are skilled motor activities that appear to depend upon a similar neural organization that is available in the left hemisphere of the brain. The nature of this association of the cerebral control of speech and skilled manual performance is discussed in four sections:

1. Motor control and speech examines speech as a motor activity
2. Language and gesture examines the correspondence between spoken language and manual gesture
3. Motor performance and aphasia examines the motor impairments associated with aphasias
4. Interactions of speech and manual performance examines the interactions that occur between concurrent verbal and manual activities

