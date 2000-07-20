Cerebellar Modules: Molecules, Morphology, and Function, Volume 124
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of contributers. List of participants. Preface. Acknowledgements. I. Development. 1. Neuroepithelial "compartments" and the specification of vestibular projections (J.C. Glover). 2. Antero-posterior boundaries and compartments in the cerebellum: evidence from selected neurological mutants (L.M. Eisenman). 3. Climbing fiber synapse elimination during postnatal cerebellar development requires signal transduction involving G&Agr;q and phospholipase C&Bgr;4 (K. Hashimoto, M. Watanabe, H. Kurihara, S. Offermans, H. Jiang, Y. Wu, K. Jun, H.-S. Shin, Y. Inoue, D. Wu, M.I. Simon, M. Kano). II. Interneurons. 4. Lineage, development and morphogenesis of cerebellar interneurons (K. Schilling). 5. Transgenic methods for directing gene expression to specific neuronal types: cerebellar granule cells (A. Jones, M. Paterlini, W. Wisden, D. Merlo). 6. The function of cerebellar Golgi cells revisited (E. De Schutter, B. Vos, R. Maex). 7. Precise spike timing of tactile-evoked cerebellar Golgi cell responses: a reflection of combined mossy fiber and parallel fiber activation? (B.P. Vos, A. Volny-Luraghi, R. Maex, E. De Schutter). 8. Unravelling cerebellar circuitry: an optical imaging study (D. Cohen, Y. Yarom). 9. Electronic coupling synchronizes interneuron activity in the cerebellar cortex (P. Mann-Metzer, Y. Yarom). 10. Unipolar brush cells of the vestibulocerebellum: afferents and targets (M.R. Diňo, M.G. Nunzi, R. Anelli, E. Mugnaini). III. Modules and circuits. 11. Topography of cerebellar nuclear projections to the brain stem in the rat (T.M. Teune, J. van der Burg, J. van der Moer, J. Voogd, T.J.H. Ruigrok). 12. The entire trajectory of single climbing and mossy fibers in the cerebellar nuclei and cortex (Y. Shinoda, I. Sugihara, H.-S. Wu, Y. Sugiuichi). 13. Micro-organisation of cerebellar modules controlling forelimb movements (M. Garwicz). 14. Gating of climbing fibre input to cerebellar cortical zones (R. Apps). 15. GABAergic modulation of olivary oscillations (A. Devor, Y. Yarom). 16. Analysis of the discharge pattern of floccular Purkinje cells in relation to vertical head and eye movement in the squirrel monkey (Y. Hirata, S.M. Highstein). IV. Models and learning. 17. Hypotheses about the neural trigger for plasticity in the circuit for the vestibulo-ocular reflex (J.L. Raymong, S.G. Lisberger). 18. On the nature of gain changes of the optokinetic reflex (M.A. Frens, A.L. Mathoera, J. van der Steen). 19. Use-dependent changes in synaptic strength at the Purkinje cell to deep nuclear synapse (C.D. Aizenman, E.J. Huang, P.B. Manis, D.J. Linden). 20. Time window control: a model for cerebellar function based on synchronization, reverberation and time slicing (W.M. Kistler, J.L. van Hemmen, C.I. De Zeeuw). 21. Electrophysiological behavior of Purkinje cells and motor coordination in calretinin knock-out mice (G. Cheron, S. Schurmans, A. Lohof, P. D'Alcantara, M. Meyer, J.-P. Draye, M. Parmentier, S.N. Schiffmann). 22. Contralateral cerebellar involvement in conditioned eyeblink responses (M. Ivarsson, P. Svensson, G. Hesslow). 23. The involvement of cerebellum in a new temporal property of the conditioned eyeblink response (P. Svensson, M. Ivarsson, G. Hesslow). Subject Index.
Description
The present volume of Progress in Brain Research contains the proceedings of a Symposium entitled Cerebellar Modules: Molecules, Morphology and Function, which was held to mark the retirement of Jan Voogd as chairman of the Department of Anatomy at the Erasmus University of Rotterdam. The contributions of leading cerebellar scientists representing a variety of disciplines focussed around the issue of the cerebellar modular compartmentalization, the intriguing composition of which has for many decades been the driving force behind Voogd's extraordinarily detailed anatomical analyses.
The first section of the book, Development, concentrates on the genetic basis of different aspects of compartmentalized development including a most important contribution on the postnatal development of the climbing fiber system. Gene expression is also an important element in the next section, Interneurons, which provides striking new data and hypotheses on the functional anatomy of granule cells, Golgi cells and unipolar brush cells. Particularly interesting are several contributions that offer a novel view on parallel fiber function. The section Modules and Circuits provides a number of state-of-the-art analyses using electrophysiological, and classical and transneuronal virus tracing techniques. The emphasis lies on the olivocerebellar circuits and the oculomotor system The final section, Models and Learning, offers an insight into the progress on the mechanisms and network organization of adaptation and learning, not only in classical paradigms like oculomotor and eye blink responses but also in studies linking gene expression to behavioral paradigms
The editors are confident that the exciting data and concepts collected in this volume will strengthen the multidisciplinary approach in the field of cerebellar research.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2000
- Published:
- 20th July 2000
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080953311
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444501080