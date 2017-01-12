Cereal Grains
2nd Edition
Assessing and Managing Quality
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition
- Preface to the Second Edition
- Preface to the First Edition
Part I: Cereal-Grain Quality
Chapter 1: Assessing and Managing Quality at all Stages of the Grain Chain
Chapter 2: The Cereal Grains: Providing our Food, Feed and Fuel Needs
Chapter 3: The Diversity of Uses for Cereal Grains
Chapter 4: Cereal-Grain Morphology and Composition
- Chapter 1: Assessing and Managing Quality at all Stages of the Grain Chain
Part II: Grain-Quality Characteristics for Specific Cereals
Chapter 5: Wheat: Grain-Quality Characteristics and Management of Quality Requirements
Chapter 6: Durum Wheat: Grain-Quality Characteristics and Management of Quality Requirements
Chapter 7: Rye: Grain-Quality Characteristics and Management of Quality Requirements
Chapter 8: Triticale: Grain-Quality Characteristics and Management of Quality Requirements
Chapter 9: Barley: Grain-Quality Characteristics and Management of Quality Requirements
Chapter 10: Oats: Grain-Quality Characteristics and Management of Quality Requirements
Chapter 11: Corn: Grain-Quality Characteristics and Management of Quality Requirements
Chapter 12: Rice: Grain-Quality Characteristics and Management of Quality Requirements
Chapter 13: Sorghum and Millets: Grain-Quality Characteristics and Management of Quality Requirements
Chapter 14: Ancient Wheats and Pseudocereals for Possible use in Cereal-Grain Dietary Intolerances
- Chapter 5: Wheat: Grain-Quality Characteristics and Management of Quality Requirements
Part III: Grain-Quality Analysis and Management
Chapter 15: Food Safety Aspects of Grain and Cereal Product Quality
Chapter 16: Breeding for Grain-Quality Traits
Chapter 17: Identification of Grain Variety and Quality Type
Chapter 18: The Effects of Growth Environment and Agronomy on Grain Quality
Chapter 19: Analysis of Grain Quality at Receival
Chapter 20: Maintaining Grain Quality During Storage and Transport
Chapter 21: Biosecurity: Safe-Guarding Quality at All Stages of the Grain Chain
- Chapter 15: Food Safety Aspects of Grain and Cereal Product Quality
Part IV: Processing Cereal Grains to Optimize Product Quality
Chapter 22: Assessing and Managing Wheat-Flour Quality Before, During and After Milling
- Abstract
Chapter 23: Industrial Processing of Grains Into Co-Products of Protein, Starch, Oils and Fibre
Chapter 24: Optimisation of End-Product Quality for the Consumer
- Chapter 22: Assessing and Managing Wheat-Flour Quality Before, During and After Milling
Part V: Summary and Appendices
Chapter 25: Grain Quality: The Future is With the Consumer, the Scientist and the Technologist
- Chapter 25: Grain Quality: The Future is With the Consumer, the Scientist and the Technologist
- Appendix 1: Composition of Grains and Grain Products
- Appendix 2: Equivalence Between Metric, US and Chinese Units for the Grain Industry
- Index
Cereal Grains: Assessing and Managing Quality, Second Edition, provides a timely update to this key reference work. Thoroughly revised from the first edition, this volume examines the latest research and advances in the field. New chapters have been added on alternative grains, including ancient grains and pseudocereals, biosecurity, and industrial processing of grains, amongst others.
Quality and food safety are important throughout the value-addition chain, from breeding, production, harvest, storage, transport, processing, and marketing. At all stages, analysis is needed so that quality management can proceed intelligently. These considerations are examined for each of the major cereal species, including wheat (common and durum), rye and triticale, barley and oats, rice, maize (corn), pseudocereal species, sorghum, and the millets. Divided into five sections, the book analyses these for the range of cereal species before a final section summarizes key findings.
- Documents the latest research in cereal grains, from their nutraceutical and antioxidant traits, to novel detection methods
- Provides a complete and thorough update to the first edition, analyzing the range of major cereal species
- Presents detailed advice on the management of cereal quality at each stage of production and processing
Staff involved in grain production and processing, Academics and researchers in cereal and grain sciences, Postgraduate students in agriculture and food science
Colin Wrigley Editor
A Research Fellow at CSIRO Food and Nutritional Sciences, Colin W. Wrigley has received international recognition for his 48 years in cereal chemistry research. His work is described in nearly 600 publications and he was made a member of the Order of Australia in the Queen's Birthday Honours.
QAAFI, University of Queensland, Brisbane, QLD, Australia
Ian Batey Editor
Ian Batey has over thirty years of research experience in cereal science. He has published widely and been an Associate Editor of the journal Cereal Chemistry (AACCI) for eighteen years. He is a past recipient of the Founders Award of the Cereal Chemistry Division of the Royal Australian Chemical Institute.
Sunset Cereal Services, Meadowbank, NSW, Australia
Diane Miskelly Editor
Diane (Di) Miskelly has over forty years' experience in cereal science and technology in public and private sectors. Including consultancies to wheat, milling and food industries, wheat and grains research, Asian product research and development and manufacturing and commercial customer and internal company technical support in raw materials and processing of Asian and Middle eastern end products. She is widely published in cereals and grains in general, with a recent focus on publications in Asian foods.
Diane Miskelly, of Westcott Consultants, Australia, has more than forty years’ experience in cereal science and technology in public and private sectors, including consultancies to wheat, milling and food industries, wheat and grains research, and Asian product research and development and manufacturing.
Westcott Consultants, Goulburn, Australia