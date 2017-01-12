Cereal Grains: Assessing and Managing Quality, Second Edition, provides a timely update to this key reference work. Thoroughly revised from the first edition, this volume examines the latest research and advances in the field. New chapters have been added on alternative grains, including ancient grains and pseudocereals, biosecurity, and industrial processing of grains, amongst others.

Quality and food safety are important throughout the value-addition chain, from breeding, production, harvest, storage, transport, processing, and marketing. At all stages, analysis is needed so that quality management can proceed intelligently. These considerations are examined for each of the major cereal species, including wheat (common and durum), rye and triticale, barley and oats, rice, maize (corn), pseudocereal species, sorghum, and the millets. Divided into five sections, the book analyses these for the range of cereal species before a final section summarizes key findings.