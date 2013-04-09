Cereal Grains for the Food and Beverage Industries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857094131, 9780857098924

Cereal Grains for the Food and Beverage Industries

1st Edition

Authors: Elke Arendt Emanuele Zannini
eBook ISBN: 9780857098924
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857094131
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 9th April 2013
Page Count: 512
Table of Contents

Author contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition

Foreword

Preface

Chapter 1: Wheat and other Triticum grains

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Structure of wheat grain

1.3 Wheat carbohydrate composition and properties

1.4 Wheat protein composition and properties

1.5 Other constituents of wheat

1.6 Flour milling

1.7 Bakery products based on wheat

1.8 Durum wheat products

1.9 Products based on other types of wheat

1.10 Beverages based on wheat

1.11 Conclusions

1.12 Future trends

Chapter 2: Maizes

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Maize carbohydrate composition and properties

2.3 Other constituents of the maize kernel

2.4 Maize processing

2.5 Applications of maize in foods

2.6 Applications of maize in beverages

2.7 Conclusions

2.8 Future trends

Chapter 3: Rice

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Rice carbohydrate composition and properties

3.3 Other constituents of the rice kernel

3.4 Rice processing

3.5 Food and beverage applications of rice

3.6 Conclusions

3.7 Future trends

Chapter 4: Barley

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Barley carbohydrate composition and properties

4.3 Other constituents of the barley kernel

4.4 Barley milling

4.5 Applications of barley in foods

4.6 Applications of barley in beverages

4.7 Conclusions

4.8 Future trends

Chapter 5: Triticale

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Chemical composition of the triticale kernel

5.3 Triticale milling and applications in foods and beverages

5.4 Conclusions

5.5 Future trends

Chapter 6: Rye

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Chemical constituents of the rye kernel

6.3 Rye milling and applications in foods and beverages

6.4 Conclusions

6.5 Future trends

Chapter 7: Oats

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Oat carbohydrate composition and properties

7.3 Other constituents of the oat kernel

7.4 Oat milling

7.5 Food and beverage applications of oats

7.6 Conclusions

7.7 Future trends

Chapter 8: Sorghum

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Chemical constituents of the sorghum kernel

8.3 Sorghum milling

8.4 Applications in foods and beverages

8.5 Conclusions

8.6 Future trends

Chapter 9: Millet

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Proso millet carbohydrate composition and properties

9.3 Proso millet protein composition and properties

9.4 Other constituents of proso millet

9.5 Processing of proso millet

9.6 Food and beverage applications of proso millet

9.7 Future trends

Chapter 10: Teff

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Chemical composition of the teff kernel

10.3 Teff milling and applications in foods and beverages

10.4 Conclusions

10.5 Future trends

Chapter 11: Buckwheat

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Buckwheat carbohydrate composition and properties

11.3 Buckwheat protein composition and properties

11.4 Other constituents of buckwheat

11.5 Food and beverage applications of buckwheat

11.6 Conclusions

11.7 Future trends

Chapter 12: Quinoa

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Chemical composition of quinoa seed

12.3 Quinoa milling and applications in foods and beverages

12.4 Conclusions

12.5 Future trends

Chapter 13: Amaranth

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Amaranth carbohydrate composition and properties

13.3 Other constituents of amaranth

13.4 Amaranth processing and applications in foods and beverages

13.5 Conclusions

13.6 Future trends

Index

Description

Cereals are a staple of the human diet and have a significant effect on health. As a result, they are of major significance to the food industry. Cereal grains for the food and beverage industries provides a comprehensive overview of all of the important cereal and pseudo-cereal species, from their composition to their use in food products.

The book reviews the major cereal species, starting with wheat and triticale before covering rye, barley and oats. It goes on to discuss other major species such as rice, maize, sorghum and millet, as well as pseudo-cereals such as buckwheat, quinoa and amaranth. Each chapter reviews grain structure, chemical composition (including carbohydrate and protein content), processing and applications in food and beverage products.

Cereal grains for the food and beverage industries is an essential reference for academic researchers interested in the area of cereal grains and products. It is also an invaluable reference for professionals in the food and beverage industry working with cereal products, including ingredient manufacturers, food technologists, nutritionists, as well as policy-makers and health care professionals.

Key Features

  • A comprehensive overview of all of the important cereal and pseudo-cereal species
  • Chapters review each of the following species: Wheat, Maize, Rice, Barley, Triticale, Rye, Oats, Sorghum, Millet, Teff, Buckwheat, Quinoa and Amaranth
  • Reviews grain structure, chemical composition, processing and applications in food and beverage products for each of the considered grains

Readership

Senior year undergraduate students, graduate students and researchers interested in cereal grains and products; R&D professionals in the food industry working on cereal products

About the Authors

Elke Arendt Author

Elke Arendt is Professor in the School of Food and Nutritional Sciences at University College Cork (UCC), Ireland.

Emanuele Zannini Author

Dr Emanuele Zannini is a Senior Research Scientist at the School of Food and Nutritional Sciences at University College Cork (UCC), Ireland.

Affiliations and Expertise

University College Cork, Ireland

